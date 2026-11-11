US Africa Command Chief Offers Mali Help

File photo, 2022. The terminal of Bamako-Sénou International Airport, Mali’s main international airport, at night. Photo: Lin Diallo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

General Dagvin Anderson, commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), the US military’s command for Africa, told Mali’s leader on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that Washington is ready to help Mali fight terrorism. No aid package or agreement has been announced.

The talks in Bamako come after US security assistance to Mali was suspended following the coups of 2020 and 2021. For readers in the United States, we read them as a test of whether Washington can regain a foothold in the Sahel, the semi-desert belt south of the Sahara, where Russia has become a major military partner.

Who: General Dagvin Anderson, head of US Africa Command, met Mali’s transition president, General Assimi Goïta, who leads the military-led government.

General Dagvin Anderson, head of US Africa Command, met Mali’s transition president, General Assimi Goïta, who leads the military-led government. Where and when: Koulouba presidential palace, Bamako, Tuesday 10 November 2026.

Koulouba presidential palace, Bamako, Tuesday 10 November 2026. Offer: Anderson said the US is ready to support Mali, and possibly other Sahel states, against terrorism.

Anderson said the US is ready to support Mali, and possibly other Sahel states, against terrorism. Detail: No aid, equipment or training deal has been announced.

No aid, equipment or training deal has been announced. As of: 11 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

What Was Said in Bamako

Goïta received Anderson at Koulouba, the presidential palace, with Mali’s minister-delegate to the Defence Minister, General Oumar Diarra, and members of the president’s cabinet. The talks covered the security situation in the Sahel and Mali’s fight against terrorism.

After the audience, Anderson praised the quality of the talks and said Washington is ready to support Mali against terrorist groups. He added that Washington would also like to help other Sahel states, and he stressed its readiness to keep talking with the Malian authorities on regional security.

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Anderson was in the Malian capital for BAMEX 2026, the second Bamako International Defence and Security Fair. Mali’s presidency described the audience as a meeting on security cooperation.

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Why the Contact Matters

Mali has been ruled by a military-led government since those coups. When army officers seized power in August 2020 and again in May 2021, Washington suspended several security assistance programmes.

Mali has meanwhile built close military ties with Russia, including equipment and operational support. The visit is therefore a signal that both sides are willing to talk, but not yet a sign of a deal.

What Is Not Known

Neither side has said what kind of US support is on offer, whether equipment, training or intelligence sharing. It is also unclear whether Washington has changed its conditions on cooperation with a military-led government.

We have found no US statement on the meeting beyond Anderson’s own remarks in Bamako. Details of any follow-up have not been made public.

What It Means for You

Any US return to security work in Mali would affect the competition with Russia and other powers in West Africa. For now, nothing has changed in practice, and travellers should keep following the US State Department’s current advice for Mali.

The next checkpoint is whether the two governments announce a follow-up meeting or any programme in the coming weeks. For background, see our explainer on Mali and the Sahel, our report on Senegal’s envoy to Goïta and our report on the army vehicle handover.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US offer Mali?

General Dagvin Anderson, head of US Africa Command, said on 10 November 2026 that Washington is ready to support Mali against terrorism. No specific aid or agreement has been announced.

Who is General Dagvin Anderson?

He is a US Air Force general who has led US Africa Command, the US military‘s command for Africa, since August 2025. He met Mali’s leader, General Assimi Goïta, at Koulouba palace in Bamako.

Why does this matter?

US security aid to Mali was suspended after the coups of 2020 and 2021, while Mali turned to Russia for military support. The meeting is a public sign that talks may reopen.

Sources: Presidency of Mali (audience of 10 November 2026 at Koulouba); remarks by General Dagvin Anderson in Bamako, 10 November 2026; US Congress, Congressional Research Service, report on coup-related restrictions in US foreign aid (Section 7008).

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