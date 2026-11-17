A truck hauls ore from the Karta pit, an open-pit gold mine in Guinea's Siguiri region. File photo, 2009. (Photo: darrylkeith, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GUINEA · COURT

The 22 former local administrators of Siguiri, a gold-mining district in north-east Guinea, each received two years in prison on Monday 16 November 2026. CRIEF, the Cour de répression des infractions économiques et financières, Guinea’s court for economic and financial crimes in Conakry, also fined each of them 10 million Guinean francs (about US$1,136).

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The court found them guilty of complicity in damaging the environment, destruction and water pollution, but not guilty of bribery, illicit enrichment and money laundering. The same ruling sentenced 202 gold miners, mostly West African foreigners, to three years in prison.

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The verdict comes in a crackdown on illegal gold mining that led to 1,263 arrests by 7 November, as we reported when the trial of the miners and officials began. It matters to anyone who follows West African gold, because Guinea mines gold and bauxite, the ore used to make aluminium.

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Key Facts What Two years in prison each for 22 former officials, plus a 10 million franc (about US$1,136) fine.

Who Judge Alpha Camara, CRIEF; 202 gold miners also got three years; foreigners among them face a ten-year ban.

Why Guilty of complicity in environmental damage and water pollution; cleared of bribery and money laundering.

Next Appeal: none reported by the evening of 16 November.

Guinea’s economic crimes court has convicted 22 former local officials and 202 gold miners over illegal gold mining. The defence is considering an appeal.

Why Guinea Is Cracking Down

On Tuesday 3 November 2026 a presidential decree, read on national television, struck off the 22 administrators for promoting and facilitating illegal gold panning. It cited damage to farmland, rivers, wildlife and fish.

The ban on illegal and unregulated artisanal gold mining, meaning small-scale digging and panning without a licence, took effect on 2 November 2026. A 7 November communiqué (official statement) of the defence and security ministries said 1,263 people had been arrested, as we explained in why Guinea expelled foreign gold miners.

On Wednesday 11 November at least 10 people died in a clash at Kintinian, in Siguiri prefecture, between security forces and protesters, according to a government communiqué of 12 November. The clashes came as the authorities enforced the ban.

An aerial view of central Conakry, Guinea’s capital, from a May 2021 drone photo. Photo: Boubacar Bila Diao Balde / Wikimedia Commons, a free image library (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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The Verdict for the 22 Officials

On Monday 16 November the trial chamber of CRIEF sentenced each official to two years in prison, firm, which means with no suspension. Each also received a fine of 10 million Guinean francs, which at 8,802 francs per US$ (market-data provider RT, 16 November 2026) is about US$1,136.

All 22 had been held in custody under a detention order, meaning a court order to keep them held, which prosecutor Wright confirmed on 10 November. They include Colonel Fadjimba Mara, prefect and acting governor of the Siguiri region, and the acting prefects of Doko, Dialakoro, Kintinian and Siguirini, which are areas of the Siguiri region.

Mara rejected the charges when he appeared before the court on 11 November. All 22 denied during the trial that they authorised or facilitated illegal gold panning.

The court found them guilty of complicity in damaging the environment, destruction and water pollution. It found them not guilty of bribery of public officials, illicit enrichment and money laundering, which the prosecution had also charged.

The Verdict for the 202 Miners

In the same verdict the court sentenced 202 gold miners, mostly West African foreigners, to three years in prison and a joint fine of 10 billion Guinean francs (about US$1.14 million). It also banned the foreigners among them from Guinea for ten years.

They include nationals of Burkina Faso, Mali and Togo, among others. They had already been released and expelled from Guinea at the weekend, reportedly after a presidential pardon, before the verdict.

What the Two Sides Say

Special prosecutor Alphonse Charles Wright, who leads the prosecution at CRIEF, had asked for ten years each for the 22 officials and three years for the 202 miners. After the verdict the special prosecutor’s office said it was satisfied with the ruling.

Defence lawyer Abdourahmane Dabo said: “We were heard to a large extent but, alas, the judges decided to convict our clients.” He said the defence would consult its clients before deciding on an appeal.

In Plain English

CRIEF: Guinea’s court for economic and financial crimes, based in Conakry, the capital.

Prefect: the head of a prefecture, an administrative area. Sub-prefect: the head of a smaller area inside it.

Orpaillage: the French word for artisanal gold mining, which is small-scale digging and panning, often without a licence.

Firm sentence: prison time that is not suspended.

Communiqué: an official statement.

What It Means for You

For investors in West African gold, the case shows that Guinea is prosecuting officials as well as miners in its drive against informal mining. The sentences were handed down by a court, and an appeal is still possible.

Foreign workers in Guinean gold mining face the ten-year entry ban that came with the 202 sentences. Travellers should check their own government’s advice before visiting Siguiri, and our Guinea coverage follows the story.

What Is Not Known

No appeal had been reported by the evening of 16 November, and the appeal deadline and any next hearing date have not been announced. We have not seen a written judgment, so we relied on statements made after the hearing.

It is not known what happens to the officials’ posts or pensions, or whether the verdict changes enforcement on the ground. Reports list Guinean, Burkinabè, Malian, Togolese, Beninese and Mauritanian defendants.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sentence did the 22 Guinean officials get?

Each received two years in prison, with no suspension, and a fine of 10 million Guinean francs (about US$1,136). They were convicted of complicity in environmental damage, destruction and water pollution.

What happened to the 202 gold miners?

The court sentenced them to three years in prison, a joint fine of 10 billion Guinean francs (about US$1.14 million) and, for the foreigners among them, a ten-year ban from Guinea. They had already been released and expelled at the weekend.

Can the verdict be appealed?

Yes, the defendants may appeal. The defence lawyer said on 16 November that clients and counsel would consult before deciding, and no appeal had been reported by that evening.

Sources: CRIEF trial chamber, Conakry, hearing of 16 November 2026; special prosecutor Alphonse Charles Wright and defence lawyer Abdourahmane Dabo, statements after the hearing; presidential decree of 3 November 2026; communiqués of the defence and security ministries (7 November) and the government (12 November); exchange rate of the market-data provider RT, 16 November 2026.

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