Latin America mood on 18 November 2026: Brazil's Enel dispute and six-day week, Colombia's strike, Mexico's Jamaica tie and Kast's Xi meeting.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Impatient hope: Aneel weighs ending Enel SP’s contract; the six-day work week is ending Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Tense and hopeful: a Nations League return leg against Jamaica and a US warning on Jalisco blockades —Colombia Frayed: the economy shrank 0.8% in the third quarter and teachers join Thursday’s strike —Argentina Cautious relief: wholesale inflation slowed to 1.6% and Arcor moved Mastellone into a Danone venture —Chile Watchful: President Kast is due to meet Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in China —Peru Braced: the Tumbes River passed its red alert level and China gave US$22.5 million for El Niño

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America woke up on 18 November tired and watchful: strained budgets, unpaid bills at home and a long wait for decisions that keep being postponed.

São Paulo skyline. File photo.

The Continent’s Mood Today

The mood is impatience with a side of fear. Our market reports carry the figures; here we follow the people and the decisions behind them.

Falling export prices and weak currencies make the waiting more costly. Many of the day’s big stories were about decisions put off, not decisions made.

A power regulator paused, a court vote stopped, a budget waited for the lower house, and a strike was set for Thursday.

Brazil – Patience Running Thin, Hope Still Alive

In São Paulo, Aneel, the federal power regulator, is weighing whether to end Enel SP’s contract after repeated blackouts. A request for more time from director Gentil Nogueira paused the vote on 6 October.

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Households that sat in the dark after storms feel this is overdue. Enel’s appeal was rejected unanimously on 11 August.

Rapporteur Agnes da Costa recommended termination on 6 October, and the case must return to the board within 60 days. Metrópoles reports that the final call belongs to the federal government.

The other story is hope. Brazil is ending the 6×1 schedule, six days of work for one of rest: Congress changed the constitution on 16 October, and the weekly limit falls from 44 to 42 hours on 16 December.

The Supreme Court is now weighing how fast employers must adapt, after two business lobbies challenged the change, with Justice Flávio Dino on the case. Behind both stories sits money.

The Senate backed Lula’s budget fix 45 to 31 on 12 November, but the Itaú chief executive warns that debt could pass 100% of output. Workers want free weekends, and markets want proof the bills add up.

In practice: expect possible power-supply changes in São Paulo, plan for a weaker real while fiscal doubts last, and ask your employer how the new work rules will apply to you.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64

+0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.16% USD / MXN 18.46 +0.20% USD / CLP 992.33 -0.72% USD / COP 3,305 -0.37% USD / ARS 1,552 +0.14% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,816.64

+0.31%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,388.96

-1.15%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,477.22

-0.46%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — IPSA 10,477.22 -0.46% — 10,525.26 10,576 10,414 — IPC MEX 70,388.96 -1.15% +13.56% 71,204.98 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.16% +8.27% 5.78 5.78 5.76 — EUR/BRL 6.33 -0.35% +2.57% 6.35 6.35 6.33 — USD/MXN 18.46 +0.20% +0.19% 18.42 18.47 18.40 — USD/CLP 992.33 -0.72% +7.47% 999.55 999.28 990.53 — USD/COP 3,305 -0.37% -11.98% 3,317 3,305 3,300 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.05% +1.52% 3.41 3.45 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,552 +0.14% +11.90% 1,550 1,552 1,552 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.30% +3.45% 39.31 40.61 40.26 — USD/PYG 6,212 +3.32% -10.33% 6,012 6,212 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.64 +3.07% +72.14% 11.29 12.00 11.64 — USD/DOP 60.27 -0.05% -5.09% 60.30 60.42 60.14 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.50% -9.63% 430.94 450.45 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.28% +1.99% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG

6,212

+3.32% USD/UYU

40.61

+3.30% USD/GTQ

7.64

+3.28% USD/BOB

11.64

+3.07% USD/CRC

441.73

+2.50% IPC MEX

70,388.96

-1.15% USD/CLP

992.33

-0.72% IPSA

10,477.22

-0.46% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth negative — 0 of 3 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

Mexico – A Nation Holding Its Breath

Mexico’s football team, coached by Rafa Márquez, went into the return leg against Jamaica on Tuesday needing to overturn a 3-2 defeat in Kingston to reach the Nations League final four. For a country that treats every match as a verdict on itself, a second loss would sting.

The mood off the pitch is more uneasy. The US warned travellers about blockades in Jalisco, a reminder of how fragile daily security can feel.

Trade is a worry too, as the review of the USMCA, the North American trade pact, keeps Mexican exporters waiting on Washington. The deeper wound is dependence on one neighbour.

Mexico and the US also lost their measles-free status, a small, bitter sign of how closely their fortunes are tied.

In practice: check Jalisco road advice before travelling, and expect trade headlines to stay loud while the review runs.

Colombia – Anger Gathers Before a Strike

Colombia’s economy shrank 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers have said they will join Thursday’s strike against the tax plan.

The IMF backs the fiscal rescue bill, which the government says is needed to stop the deficit growing. Many ordinary Colombians hear that as a request for more sacrifice.

Violence keeps pressing on the mood. Bombs hit the Huila region, a drone struck a police station, and troops defused a bomb near a toll in Tolima.

Rio Times coverage notes that drone attacks are outpacing the army’s defences. That recalls the years when rural fear shaped daily life.

In practice: avoid Thursday’s march routes and rural roads in Huila and Tolima, and expect the tax-bill vote to shape the week.

Argentina – Relief, Still With One Eye on the Peso

Argentines have lived through slowdowns and promised recoveries, so the news that wholesale inflation slowed to 1.6% is welcome but cautious. Wholesale inflation, the rise in prices firms pay before goods reach shops, slowed to 1.6%.

Yet the peso touched a low on 17 November. Argentines have lived through many promised recoveries.

Each good number is welcomed, then checked against the shop till. Business is looking ahead anyway.

Arcor and Danone moved Mastellone, maker of La Serenísima milk, into a joint venture.

In practice: keep an eye on the peso rate you use for transfers, and watch the next inflation data for any change in shop prices.

Chile – Eyes on Beijing

Chile’s President José Antonio Kast is due to meet Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in China, a meeting that matters for copper and lithium sales. China is the main buyer of Chilean copper and lithium.

In practice: Chile’s economy leans on copper and lithium sales to China, so the talks matter at home.

Peru – Waiting for the River

The Tumbes River passed its red alert level, and China gave Peru US$22.5 million to prepare for El Niño.

Peruvians know the pattern: floods in the north, quakes in the south, and slow help afterwards. The memory of earlier El Niño disasters is why the money was welcomed.

Politics adds strain. A party filed a case against the election chief, and a former interior minister was convicted.

In practice: if you live in northern Peru, follow civil-defence alerts and keep documents and supplies in a place you can reach quickly.

The Shared Mood

The shared feeling is tired vigilance. People across the region are waiting on regulators, courts, budgets and rivers, while tight budgets make waiting costly.

Hope has not gone. It shows up in a shorter working week in Brazil, slower wholesale inflation in Argentina and a football team chasing a comeback in Mexico.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the mood in Latin America today?

Impatient and watchful. Strained budgets, delayed decisions in Brazil, and a Colombian strike on Thursday are all feeding that mood.

What is happening with Enel SP in Brazil?

Aneel, the federal power regulator, is weighing whether to end Enel SP’s contract after repeated blackouts. A request for more time on 6 October paused the vote, and the case must return within 60 days.

What is happening with Brazil’s six-day work week?

Congress ended the 6×1 schedule by constitutional amendment on 16 October. The weekly limit falls from 44 to 42 hours on 16 December, and the Supreme Court is weighing how fast employers must adapt.

Sources: Eixos – Aneel opens Enel SP caducidade process, SBT News – Review request delays Enel SP decision, Metrópoles – Aneel meeting on end of Enel SP contract

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error