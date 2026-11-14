Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 14, 2026

Latin America mood today: a US flight halt, a weak real, Argentine inflation at 2.2% and Pope Leo back in Peru. Our Saturday psychogram of the continent.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Edgy and tired: the real sank to its weakest level in a year as a shorter work week looms Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Cautious shoppers: Buen Fin opens under a Trump tariff threat —Chile Anxious calm: Kast faces fuel-price anger as deputies reject three ministry budget lines —Argentina Grim arithmetic: October inflation hit 2.2% while September pay rose just 1.3% —Colombia Mixed pride: Ecopetrol eyes a 10-year Venezuela gas deal while retail sales jump 9.7% —Peru Tender hope: Pope Leo returned to Chiclayo, the city he called home, during his visit

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America ended Friday unsettled: a four-hour US flight halt grounded travel plans, and local money worries filled the quiet that followed.

The day across Latin America at a glance.

The Continent’s Mood Today – Grounded, and Counting the Cost

On Friday afternoon the US aviation authority, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), stopped every departing flight in the country for more than four hours. It blamed communication problems at several air route traffic control centres.

For Latin America, the US is the hub that holds travel plans together. Three airlines reacted: Brazil’s Gol warned about two flights bound for Brasília, Colombia’s Avianca let passengers move trips planned for 13 and 14 November, and Panama’s Copa warned of delays.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was “no indication as of yet” of anything nefarious. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed old technology and routers overloaded with data, and the FBI is checking whether a software update caused it.

The scare passed, but it left a reminder of how much of the region’s daily life runs through systems it does not control.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico” Get the brief

Brazil – Tired Nerves and a Weakening Real

The real fell to its weakest level in a year on Friday. Our Morning Call linked it to worries about public debt, even as the Senate backed a fiscal plan by 45 votes to 31.

Brazilians are also bracing for a shorter work week. A justice kept the start date, the central bank flagged the change, and retailers say they are preparing for a shorter trading week.

There was good news and bad news about money. The digital bank Nubank posted a record profit of US$1.1 billion, while a Treasury leak exposed 4,000 Pix keys (addresses for Brazil’s instant payments) and a court gave President Lula three days to explain spending.

For foreigners, a weaker real makes dollars go further, but expect bank and shop-hour changes once the shorter week begins.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,457.76

+0.66% L 171,132 day range H 172,715 +9.73% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.67 +0.45% USD / MXN 18.52 -0.42% USD / CLP 994.16 -0.13% USD / COP 3,302 +0.70% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,457.76

+0.66%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,610.23

-0.28%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,660.94

+0.34%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% +9.73% 171,324.31 172,715 171,132 — IPSA 10,660.94 +0.34% — 10,625.19 10,699 10,624 — IPC MEX 71,610.23 -0.28% +13.87% 71,811.20 71,981 71,044 149,701,210 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% +7.09% 5.64 5.67 5.63 — EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% +1.93% 6.19 6.26 6.21 — USD/MXN 18.52 -0.42% +1.29% 18.60 18.63 18.51 — USD/CLP 994.16 -0.13% +6.95% 995.48 1,002 993.78 — USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% -10.86% 3,279 3,331 3,302 — USD/PEN 3.40 -0.16% +0.77% 3.41 3.41 3.39 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.58% 1,545 1,548 1,543 — USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% +3.41% 39.67 40.59 40.52 — USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% -10.79% 6,055 6,196 6,185 — USD/BOB 11.59 -0.37% +72.02% 11.63 11.60 11.55 — USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% -5.40% 59.49 60.61 60.27 — USD/CRC 442.74 -0.10% -9.70% 443.16 445.25 442.74 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% +2.02% 7.49 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU

40.59

+2.33% USD/PYG

6,196

+2.33% USD/GTQ

7.64

+2.06% USD/DOP

60.59

+1.85% EUR/BRL

6.25

+0.93% USD/COP

3,302

+0.70% IBOV

172,457.76

+0.66% USD/BRL

5.67

+0.45% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.66%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 13, 2026 Read →

Mexico – Shopping Under a Shadow

El Buen Fin, Mexico’s big discount weekend, opened under a Trump tariff threat. BBVA is letting customers pay until March 2027 and offering up to 15% back, the kind of offer banks make when they want people to spend.

The US flight halt hit Mexican airlines from Mexico City’s airport outward, because flights bound for the US were told to stay on the ground. Families heading north for the holiday paid the price.

In Jalisco, an army clash left two dead and two hurt, a reminder that security never leaves the headlines. A federal audit also flagged pay going to dead workers.

For foreigners, expect crowds and card deals this weekend, and check US-bound flights before leaving for the airport.

Chile – Fuel Anger, Budget Fights

President José Antonio Kast’s government has just faced its first truckers’ strike, called on 10 November over rising fuel prices.

Calm is thin: deputies rejected three ministry budget lines as debate on the 2027 budget continued.

Chile’s old split between order and reform is back, this time in the budget debate. For foreigners, budget fights and a jobs focus matter more than headlines about the ministers, so watch fuel prices and tax signals.

Argentina – Prices Up, Pay Behind

October inflation rose to 2.2%, and Argentines noticed that pay is not keeping up. INDEC, the national statistics institute, said wages rose 1.3% in September while prices rose 1.9%.

The mood is a mix of fatigue and stubborn work.A gas blast near Buenos Aires killed one person and hurt more than 20. It rattled a country that lives with ageing infrastructure.

There was some lift.A Santa Cruz silver and gold mine may reopen with about 300 jobs, and Scaloni is reported to be staying as national coach until 2030. For foreigners, prices rising faster than pay means local costs keep climbing, so budget in dollars and expect shops to reprice often.

Colombia – Pride in Profits, Worry About Prices

Ecopetrol, the state oil company, is eyeing a 10-year gas deal with Venezuela. Retail sales rose 9.7% in September and factory output grew 1.5%.

For foreigners, the data show spending holding up, so expect busy shops, and check local security advice before you travel.

Peru – Faith, Quakes and Unfinished Business

Pope Leo returned to Chiclayo, the Peruvian city he called home, during his visit to Peru that runs until 16 November.A union also said dynamite was found at a Lima court site, and a court asked the Senate to pick six judges. Peru blocked two Lima mayors from staying on, adding to the sense of institutions being tested.

Meanwhile the trade surplus eased to US$3.95 billion in September. For foreigners, the Pope’s visit will bring crowds and tight security in Cusco and Chiclayo, so book early and keep documents with you.

The Shared Mood – Tired, Hopeful, Watching the Clock

Across the continent, people spent Friday doing sums: flights, prices, pay and the dollar. Black Friday sales began, and the mood was careful rather than carefree.

The flight halt was a small shock, but it matched a larger feeling that big systems can pause and leave ordinary people waiting. Latin Americans answered the way they usually do, with patience, jokes and a plan B.

Saturday brings football, a Pope in Peru, and bargains in Mexico. The undertone is a wish for stable prices and calm institutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the US flight halt on 13 November 2026?

The FAA cited communication problems at several air route traffic control centres. Bloomberg reports the FBI is probing whether a software update caused it, and officials say there is no sign of an attack.

How did the flight halt affect Latin America?

Flights bound for the US from Mexico were told to stay on the ground, and Brazilian departures were also hit. Gol, Avianca and Copa warned of delays or offered rebooking.

Why is the Brazilian real weak?

The real hit its weakest level in a year, with worries about public debt weighing on it. The Senate backed a fiscal plan by 45 to 31 the same day.

Sources: CNBC – FAA ground stop, CNN – Flights ground stop live news, Bloomberg – FBI probes software update behind FAA outage

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error