Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 14, 2026
Executive Summary
Latin America mood today: a US flight halt, a weak real, Argentine inflation at 2.2% and Pope Leo back in Peru. Our Saturday psychogram of the continent.
Rio Times · Latin America
Key Facts
—Brazil Edgy and tired: the real sank to its weakest level in a year as a shorter work week looms
—Mexico Cautious shoppers: Buen Fin opens under a Trump tariff threat
—Chile Anxious calm: Kast faces fuel-price anger as deputies reject three ministry budget lines
—Argentina Grim arithmetic: October inflation hit 2.2% while September pay rose just 1.3%
—Colombia Mixed pride: Ecopetrol eyes a 10-year Venezuela gas deal while retail sales jump 9.7%
—Peru Tender hope: Pope Leo returned to Chiclayo, the city he called home, during his visit
Latin America ended Friday unsettled: a four-hour US flight halt grounded travel plans, and local money worries filled the quiet that followed.
The Continent’s Mood Today – Grounded, and Counting the Cost
On Friday afternoon the US aviation authority, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), stopped every departing flight in the country for more than four hours. It blamed communication problems at several air route traffic control centres.
For Latin America, the US is the hub that holds travel plans together. Three airlines reacted: Brazil’s Gol warned about two flights bound for Brasília, Colombia’s Avianca let passengers move trips planned for 13 and 14 November, and Panama’s Copa warned of delays.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was “no indication as of yet” of anything nefarious. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed old technology and routers overloaded with data, and the FBI is checking whether a software update caused it.
The scare passed, but it left a reminder of how much of the region’s daily life runs through systems it does not control.
Brazil – Tired Nerves and a Weakening Real
The real fell to its weakest level in a year on Friday. Our Morning Call linked it to worries about public debt, even as the Senate backed a fiscal plan by 45 votes to 31.
Brazilians are also bracing for a shorter work week. A justice kept the start date, the central bank flagged the change, and retailers say they are preparing for a shorter trading week.
There was good news and bad news about money. The digital bank Nubank posted a record profit of US$1.1 billion, while a Treasury leak exposed 4,000 Pix keys (addresses for Brazil’s instant payments) and a court gave President Lula three days to explain spending.
For foreigners, a weaker real makes dollars go further, but expect bank and shop-hour changes once the shorter week begins.
Live Market IntelligenceLatin America — Cross-Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Latin America — Cross-Market Board
+0.66%
172,457.76
+0.66%
71,610.23
-0.28%
10,660.94
+0.34%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|172,457.76
|+0.66%
|+9.73%
|171,324.31
|172,715
|171,132
|—
|IPSA
|10,660.94
|+0.34%
|—
|10,625.19
|10,699
|10,624
|—
|IPC MEX
|71,610.23
|-0.28%
|+13.87%
|71,811.20
|71,981
|71,044
|149,701,210
|MERVAL
|2,848,945
|—
|-10.97%
|2,859,051
|—
|—
|—
|COLCAP
|2,452.46
|-0.02%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.67
|+0.45%
|+7.09%
|5.64
|5.67
|5.63
|—
|EUR/BRL
|6.25
|+0.93%
|+1.93%
|6.19
|6.26
|6.21
|—
|USD/MXN
|18.52
|-0.42%
|+1.29%
|18.60
|18.63
|18.51
|—
|USD/CLP
|994.16
|-0.13%
|+6.95%
|995.48
|1,002
|993.78
|—
|USD/COP
|3,302
|+0.70%
|-10.86%
|3,279
|3,331
|3,302
|—
|USD/PEN
|3.40
|-0.16%
|+0.77%
|3.41
|3.41
|3.39
|—
|USD/ARS
|1,544
|-0.11%
|+9.58%
|1,545
|1,548
|1,543
|—
|USD/UYU
|40.59
|+2.33%
|+3.41%
|39.67
|40.59
|40.52
|—
|USD/PYG
|6,196
|+2.33%
|-10.79%
|6,055
|6,196
|6,185
|—
|USD/BOB
|11.59
|-0.37%
|+72.02%
|11.63
|11.60
|11.55
|—
|USD/DOP
|60.59
|+1.85%
|-5.40%
|59.49
|60.61
|60.27
|—
|USD/CRC
|442.74
|-0.10%
|-9.70%
|443.16
|445.25
|442.74
|—
|USD/GTQ
|7.64
|+2.06%
|+2.02%
|7.49
|7.65
|7.64
|—
40.59
+2.33%
6,196
+2.33%
7.64
+2.06%
60.59
+1.85%
6.25
+0.93%
3,302
+0.70%
172,457.76
+0.66%
5.67
+0.45%
Mexico – Shopping Under a Shadow
El Buen Fin, Mexico’s big discount weekend, opened under a Trump tariff threat. BBVA is letting customers pay until March 2027 and offering up to 15% back, the kind of offer banks make when they want people to spend.
The US flight halt hit Mexican airlines from Mexico City’s airport outward, because flights bound for the US were told to stay on the ground. Families heading north for the holiday paid the price.
In Jalisco, an army clash left two dead and two hurt, a reminder that security never leaves the headlines. A federal audit also flagged pay going to dead workers.
For foreigners, expect crowds and card deals this weekend, and check US-bound flights before leaving for the airport.
Chile – Fuel Anger, Budget Fights
President José Antonio Kast’s government has just faced its first truckers’ strike, called on 10 November over rising fuel prices.
Calm is thin: deputies rejected three ministry budget lines as debate on the 2027 budget continued.
Chile’s old split between order and reform is back, this time in the budget debate. For foreigners, budget fights and a jobs focus matter more than headlines about the ministers, so watch fuel prices and tax signals.
Argentina – Prices Up, Pay Behind
October inflation rose to 2.2%, and Argentines noticed that pay is not keeping up. INDEC, the national statistics institute, said wages rose 1.3% in September while prices rose 1.9%.
The mood is a mix of fatigue and stubborn work.A gas blast near Buenos Aires killed one person and hurt more than 20. It rattled a country that lives with ageing infrastructure.
There was some lift.A Santa Cruz silver and gold mine may reopen with about 300 jobs, and Scaloni is reported to be staying as national coach until 2030. For foreigners, prices rising faster than pay means local costs keep climbing, so budget in dollars and expect shops to reprice often.
Colombia – Pride in Profits, Worry About Prices
Ecopetrol, the state oil company, is eyeing a 10-year gas deal with Venezuela. Retail sales rose 9.7% in September and factory output grew 1.5%.
For foreigners, the data show spending holding up, so expect busy shops, and check local security advice before you travel.
Peru – Faith, Quakes and Unfinished Business
Pope Leo returned to Chiclayo, the Peruvian city he called home, during his visit to Peru that runs until 16 November.A union also said dynamite was found at a Lima court site, and a court asked the Senate to pick six judges. Peru blocked two Lima mayors from staying on, adding to the sense of institutions being tested.
Meanwhile the trade surplus eased to US$3.95 billion in September. For foreigners, the Pope’s visit will bring crowds and tight security in Cusco and Chiclayo, so book early and keep documents with you.
The Shared Mood – Tired, Hopeful, Watching the Clock
Across the continent, people spent Friday doing sums: flights, prices, pay and the dollar. Black Friday sales began, and the mood was careful rather than carefree.
The flight halt was a small shock, but it matched a larger feeling that big systems can pause and leave ordinary people waiting. Latin Americans answered the way they usually do, with patience, jokes and a plan B.
Saturday brings football, a Pope in Peru, and bargains in Mexico. The undertone is a wish for stable prices and calm institutions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the US flight halt on 13 November 2026?
The FAA cited communication problems at several air route traffic control centres. Bloomberg reports the FBI is probing whether a software update caused it, and officials say there is no sign of an attack.
How did the flight halt affect Latin America?
Flights bound for the US from Mexico were told to stay on the ground, and Brazilian departures were also hit. Gol, Avianca and Copa warned of delays or offered rebooking.
Why is the Brazilian real weak?
The real hit its weakest level in a year, with worries about public debt weighing on it. The Senate backed a fiscal plan by 45 to 31 the same day.
Sources: CNBC – FAA ground stop, CNN – Flights ground stop live news, Bloomberg – FBI probes software update behind FAA outage
Connected Coverage
Brazil Stocks Rise 0.7% as Real Hits Low | Brazil Market Report, Nov 13
Mexico Stocks Fall 0.8%, Banorte Drops 3.3% | Mexico Market Report, Nov 13
Colombian Peso Weakens to 3,300 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 13
Argentina Shares Jump 2.7% as Banks Rally | Argentina Market Report, Nov 13
Chile Stocks Rise 0.3% as Entel Jumps 12% | Chile Market Report, Nov 13
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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