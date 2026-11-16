Latin America mood today: Mexico closes a cartel chapter, Peru greets the Pope, Argentina reels from a deadly gas blast and Brazil waits on Enem.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Mexico Closure laced with unease as cartel founder Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo dies at 80 in a Guadalajara hospital Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Brazil Tired and strained: 32% of students skipped Enem, Brazil’s university entrance exam, on day one, the highest since the pandemic —Argentina Shaken: a gas-pipe blast south of Buenos Aires killed one person and hurt 30 —Colombia Hopeful and wary: the airline Avianca pledges US$3bn while a rights group counts 26 massacres this year —Peru Devout and distracted: Pope Leo XIV draws crowds in Lima while growth slows to 2.43% —Paraguay Embarrassed: a senior central bank official surrenders in the Ueno bank scandal

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America spent Sunday between old ghosts and new bills: Mexico buried a cartel era, Peru queued for a Pope, and Argentina worried over a deadly gas blast.

High-rise towers lit at night.

The Continent’s Mood Today

Sunday 15 November pulled the region two ways at once. Mexico watched a famous drug lord die, while Peru’s streets filled with people waiting for Pope Leo XIV.

Beneath both runs one feeling: people want institutions to hold. Paraguay’s Ueno bank scandal, Peru’s review of its justice ministry and the losses at the state postal service Correios all ask who is minding the shop.

Mexico – A Chapter Closes, the Story Does Not

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, known as ‘El Jefe de Jefes’, died on Sunday aged 80 in a Guadalajara hospital. Reports cite multiple organ failure, after he showed breathing problems and disorientation in Puente Grande prison on Friday.

He founded the Guadalajara Cartel and was convicted over the 1985 killing of US DEA agent Enrique Camarena. He had spent about 37 years behind bars, and a 2022 house-arrest ruling was challenged by federal prosecutors.

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The question in Mexico now is what became of his partners. Rafael Caro Quintero, another Guadalajara Cartel founder, was sent to the US in 2025 to face trial.

Life carried on at the tills. On day one of the 16th Buen Fin, Mexico’s shopping weekend, the consumer agency Profeco logged 32 complaints, with Sam’s Club drawing the most.

For foreigners in Mexico, keep screenshots of any Buen Fin price, because disputes cluster around the biggest retailers.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41

-1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.78 +0.00% USD / MXN 18.50 -0.12% USD / CLP 997.53 +0.27% USD / COP 3,316 -0.07% USD / ARS 1,550 +0.37% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,295.41

-1.83%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,204.98

-0.84%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,525.26

-1.27%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — IPSA 10,525.26 -1.27% — 10,660.26 10,698 10,499 — IPC MEX 71,204.98 -0.84% +13.87% 71,811.20 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.78 +0.00% +9.22% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — EUR/BRL 6.36 +1.86% +3.79% 6.25 6.37 6.35 — USD/MXN 18.50 -0.12% +1.07% 18.52 18.52 18.49 — USD/CLP 997.53 +0.27% +8.63% 994.88 997.53 997.53 — USD/COP 3,316 -0.07% -10.41% 3,318 3,319 3,316 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.11% +3.35% 3.41 3.41 3.40 — USD/ARS 1,550 +0.37% +10.11% 1,544 1,550 1,550 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.40% +3.47% 39.27 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,186 +2.79% -10.74% 6,018 6,186 6,186 — USD/BOB 11.59 +2.44% +72.10% 11.31 11.59 11.59 — USD/DOP 60.36 +2.08% -5.22% 59.13 60.51 60.32 — USD/CRC 442.56 +1.76% -9.48% 434.89 442.56 442.56 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.01% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU

40.61

+3.40% USD/GTQ

7.64

+3.16% USD/PYG

6,186

+2.79% USD/BOB

11.59

+2.44% USD/DOP

60.36

+2.08% EUR/BRL

6.36

+1.86% IBOV

169,295.41

-1.83% USD/CRC

442.56

+1.76% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 0 of 3 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

Brazil – Tired Students, Tired Finances

The mood is strain. On the first day, 32% of candidates stayed away, up from 27% in 2025 and the highest since the pandemic, and the Education Minister blamed automatic enrolment of public-school pupils.

The state post office Correios is another tired story: it lost R$5.55 billion (about US$980 million) in the first half of 2026, after a record R$8.5 billion (about US$1.5 billion) loss in 2025. The official Enem answer key is due within ten working days, with results in mid-January.

For foreigners in Brazil, a weaker real makes imports and travel abroad dearer, and postal delays are likely to continue.

Argentina – Counting the Dollars

A gas pipe broken by a drilling machine set off an explosion and fire in Remedios de Escalada, a town just south of Buenos Aires, on Friday. One person died and 30 were hurt, seven seriously, according to the local municipality of Lanús.

Long holiday weekends tightened peso liquidity, and the central bank stepped in again to hold down interest rates. Analysts in the City warn this can repeat under the current monetary set-up.

The mood is unease over who is responsible: prosecutors ordered two senior officials of MetroGAS, the pipe’s owner and Buenos Aires’s gas distributor, moved to a court office for identification. For foreigners in Buenos Aires, take gas-leak alerts from the utility seriously and follow local authorities’ guidance.

Colombia – Cautious Optimism Under a New President

President Abelardo de la Espriella went in person to face a suspect captured a day earlier, alias “Primo Gay”, whom he blames for the killing of 13 police officers; no court has ruled. The airline Avianca announced US$3 billion of investment in Colombia, a vote of confidence in the new government.

Violence still shadows the good news: a rights group counts 26 massacres this year, and bombs hit toll booths on two roads. For foreigners in Colombia, travel on rural roads needs care.

Peru – Faith, Slowing Growth and a Justice Review

Pope Leo XIV had a marathon Sunday in Peru, flying from Chiclayo to Cusco, then holding a Mass in Pucallpa before returning to Lima. Hundreds of faithful queued overnight for his next Mass.

The country is moved and distracted at once. September growth slowed to 2.43%, the government put its justice ministry under review, and a decree locked in 15 regional runoffs.

Peru has long turned to the Church when politics feels unstable. For foreigners in Peru, expect road closures and crowded transport in Lima while the papal visit lasts.

Chile and Bolivia – Strikes, Floods and Fire

In Chile, the government defended a costly deal that ended a truck strike. In Bolivia, the army joined the flood response in Cochabamba while a wildfire passed 8,000 hectares.

The country is fighting water and flame at once. For foreigners in Bolivia, check road conditions and air quality before travelling, especially around Cochabamba.

Paraguay – Shame Over Ueno

Aldo Rodríguez, the legal director of Paraguay’s central bank, surrendered at a police station in Asunción on Sunday. Prosecutors suspect him in the Ueno Bank case: Ueno was a digital bank that failed and was shut by the central bank in early November, and prosecutors allege a report sent to the Senate left out warnings about its insolvency.

The feeling is embarrassment, because the watchdog itself is now under suspicion. Foreigners with money in Paraguayan banks should check deposit protection and which institution holds their funds.

The Shared Mood

From Guadalajara to Lima to Asunción, the region is asking the same plain question: who can be trusted to keep promises? Cartel bosses, central bankers and gas distributors all face it.

People answered with small acts of faith: queueing for a Pope, sitting an exam, shopping a sale. The wound is old, and the hope is that this time the institutions hold.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo?

He was a founder of Mexico’s Guadalajara Cartel, known as ‘El Jefe de Jefes’. He was convicted over the 1985 killing of DEA agent Enrique Camarena and died on 15 November 2026, aged 80.

How many students skipped Brazil’s Enem this year?

On the first day, 8 November, 32% of registered candidates were absent, up from 27% in 2025. The Education Minister blamed expanded automatic enrolment of public-school students.

How many massacres has a rights group counted in Colombia this year?

A Colombian rights group counts 26 massacres so far in 2026.

Sources: Rio Times reporting; statements by Profeco, Mexico’s consumer agency, Brazil’s education ministry, Lanús municipality, Colombia’s presidency and Paraguay’s central bank.

Companion: the Latin America Power Index, with today’s ranking and signals; members can download the full report (PDF).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error