Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 13, 2026

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.07% USD/MXN18.60▲ 0.01% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,306▼ 0.05% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.16% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.47▲ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES909.35▲ 0.67% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.12% BRENT 95.38 ▼ 0.46% WTI 88.19 ▼ 0.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▲ 0.40% GOLD 3,924 ▲ 1.00% SILVER 50.41 ▲ 0.88% SOY 1,230 ▲ 0.20% CORN 446.75 ▲ 0.96% WHEAT 590.50 ▲ 1.07% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 1.07% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.00% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,306 ▼ 0.05% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.47 ▲ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 909.35 ▲ 0.67% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.16% BRENT 95.38 ▼ 0.46% WTI 88.19 ▼ 0.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▲ 0.40% GOLD 3,924 ▲ 1.00% SILVER 50.41 ▲ 0.88% SOY 1,230 ▲ 0.20% CORN 446.75 ▲ 0.96% WHEAT 590.50 ▲ 1.07% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Latin America Latin American Pulse

Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 13, 2026

· · 4 min read

Executive Summary

The Latin America mood today: Brazil's Senate backs a fiscal fix, Chile cuts diesel to end a strike, Argentina's inflation stalls at 2.2%.

Brazil
Ibovespa
171,324.31
-0.43%
Chile
IPSA
10,625.27
+0.69%
Mexico
IPC
71,674.32
-0.46%
Argentina
Merval
2,848,945
Colombia
COLCAP
2,452.93
-1.35%
Peru
S&P/BVL
USD/BRL
Spot
5.64
+1.07%
USD/MXN
Spot
18.60
+0.00%
USD/CLP
Spot
994.00
+1.14%
USD/COP
Spot
3,306
-0.05%
USD/PEN
Spot
3.41
+0.16%
USD/ARS
Spot
1,545
+0.03%
Copper
HG
6.21
+0.40%
Brent
Oil
95.38
-0.46%
Soy
CBOT
1,230
+0.20%
Bitcoin
BTC
68,721
-7.09%

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts

Brazil Relief mixed with fatigue: the Senate passed the fiscal package 45 to 31, but amendment votes and the lower house still lie ahead.

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Mexico Watchful unease: Trump threatens to double tariffs over migrant caravans, days after the arrest of cartel cell leader ‘R2’.

Chile Bought calm: a diesel price cut of 142 pesos a litre (about US$0.14) aims to end the truckers’ strike, at a cost to the budget.

Argentina Frustration: October inflation of 2.2% came in above the roughly 1.8% that economists expected, and the disinflation story has stalled.

Colombia Cautious confidence: Davivienda’s profit jumps 38%, while Cali plans a four-year rebuild after the earthquake.

Peru Tense wait: Congress votes on the budget on 20 November while 53% disapprove of Fujimori.

Power Index1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America feels like a continent holding its breath over money: governments are paying to keep prices calm, and households are not yet convinced.

Skyline of São Paulo, Brazil
São Paulo, Brazil’s financial centre. File photo.

The Continent’s Mood Today

On 12 November, the region’s front pages were about the cost of calm. Brazil’s Senate passed a savings package, Chile cut diesel prices, and Argentina learned that inflation is stubborn.

Underneath sits an old memory of prices running away. Governments from Santiago to Mexico City are spending political capital to avoid a repeat.

Brazil – Relief, With the Bill Still to Come

The Senate approved the base text of the fiscal adjustment bill of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by 45 votes to 31. The government says the package will improve the 2027 budget balance, and four amendment votes are set for Tuesday 17 November before it moves to the lower house.

The bill is known as PLP 299/2026. It still needs the lower house, where the government will need another majority.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Colombia's president announces a new cartel airstrike”

Live Market IntelligenceLatin America — Cross-Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Latin America — Cross-Market Board

Regional
Nov 13, 2026 · 01:21

Ibovespa · benchmark
171,324.31
-0.43%
+8.69% over 12 months

Market breadth · 3 names
33% advancing

1 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.64
+1.07%

USD / MXN
18.60
+0.00%

USD / CLP
994.00
+1.14%

USD / COP
3,306
-0.05%

USD / ARS
1,545
+0.03%

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,324.31
-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,674.32
-0.46%

S&P IPSAChile
10,625.27
+0.69%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,452.93
-1.35%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43
IPSA 10,625.27 +0.69% 10,552.02 10,646 10,506
IPC MEX 71,674.32 -0.46% +13.64% 72,006.05 72,212 71,603 163,492,928
MERVAL 2,848,945 -10.97% 2,859,051
COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35%
USD/BRL 5.64 +1.07% +6.63% 5.58 5.65 5.64
EUR/BRL 6.24 +0.16% +1.85% 6.23 6.25 6.23
USD/MXN 18.60 +0.00% +1.69% 18.60 18.60 18.57
USD/CLP 994.00 +1.14% +6.94% 982.80 996.27 982.53
USD/COP 3,306 -0.05% -10.78% 3,307 3,306 3,302
USD/PEN 3.41 +0.16% +1.15% 3.41 3.41 3.41
USD/ARS 1,545 +0.03% +9.69% 1,545 1,545 1,545
USD/UYU 40.52 +3.32% +3.23% 39.22 40.52 40.52
USD/PYG 6,185 +3.33% -10.93% 5,986 6,185 6,185
USD/BOB 11.60 +0.86% +72.17% 11.50 11.60 11.60
USD/DOP 60.47 +0.03% -5.59% 60.45 60.59 60.43
USD/CRC 445.25 +1.62% -9.18% 438.17 445.25 445.25
USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.31% +2.09% 7.40 7.65 7.65

Largest moves today
USD/PYG
6,185
+3.33%
USD/UYU
40.52
+3.32%
USD/GTQ
7.65
+3.31%
USD/CRC
445.25
+1.62%
COLCAP
2,452.93
-1.35%
USD/CLP
994.00
+1.14%
USD/BRL
5.64
+1.07%
USD/BOB
11.60
+0.86%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026
Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026

Read →

Mexico – Two Warnings in One Week

On Thursday 12 November, President Donald Trump threatened to double tariffs on Mexico unless it stops migrant caravans marching north. More than 1,000 mostly Central American migrants left Tapachula, in southern Mexico, on 10 November.

The threat comes days after Mexican forces arrested ‘R2’, an alleged cell leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), in Zapopan on 8 November. For ordinary Mexicans, both stories touch daily life: trade, jobs and safety.

Chile – Paying for Peace on the Roads

The government agreed on Thursday 12 November to cut diesel by 142 pesos a litre (about US$0.14) and to freeze diesel prices against increases until March 2027, aiming to end a truckers’ strike. A motorists’ group, No + TAG, says its own protest against highway tolls will continue.

Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz puts the cost at about US$500 million over 2026 and 2027. Chileans remember the 2019 unrest and the trucker blockades, so many see this as a price worth paying.

Argentina – The Last Mile Is the Hardest

INDEC, Argentina’s national statistics office, reported October inflation of 2.2%, above the roughly 1.8% that economists expected. The monthly rate has stopped falling, and the weariness is easy to hear.

Argentines have been told for two years that the worst is over. A stalled monthly rate feels like a promise slowly breaking.

Colombia – Profits Up, Rubble Still Down

Davivienda, one of Colombia’s largest banks, reported a 38% rise in profit. Miner Mineros also hit a record profit.

Not every company shared the cheer, though, as cement maker Argos saw profit fall 29%.

Peru – A Budget Vote and a Cooling Mood

Congress set the 2027 budget vote for 20 November. Prosecutors are asking for double their budget, which shows how much institutions are fighting for money.

A poll found 53% disapprove of Fujimori. The pattern is familiar in Lima, where political approval has often collapsed within months.

The Shared Mood

From Brasília to Santiago, the feeling is the same: governments are buying calm and families are checking the price. Nobody wants to be the first to relax.

Hope exists, in rising bank profits and the Buen Fin sales weekend that starts today in Mexico. Patience is the scarce resource, and it is being spent faster than the budgets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the mood in Latin America today?

Cautious and cost-conscious. Brazil’s Senate backed a fiscal package, Chile cut diesel prices to end a strike, and Argentina’s inflation stalled at 2.2%.

What did Brazil’s Senate approve?

It approved the base text of Lula’s fiscal adjustment by 45 votes to 31. Amendment votes are set for Tuesday 17 November, then it goes to the lower house.

What did Chile agree with truckers?

Diesel falls 142 pesos a litre (about US$0.14) under a deal announced on 12 November, and prices are frozen against increases until March 2027. The government expects Congress to vote on Tuesday 17 November.

Sources: Federal Senate of Brazil (vote on PLP 299/2026), INDEC (Argentina), Chile’s Finance Ministry, Congress of Peru, Davivienda, Mineros, Cementos Argos.

Connected Coverage

Brazil Stocks Slip 0.4% as Real Weakens 1% | Brazil Market Report, Nov 12

Mexico Stocks End Seven-Day Rally | Mexico Market Report, Nov 12

Colombian Peso Holds Near 3,300 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 12

Argentina Debt Risk Falls, Shares Slip 1% | Argentina Market Report, Nov 12

Chile Stocks Rise 0.7% as Entel Jumps 11% | Chile Market Report, Nov 12

Peru Congress Sets Budget Vote for Nov 20

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Colombia's president announces a new cartel airstrike”

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