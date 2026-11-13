Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 13, 2026

The Latin America mood today: Brazil's Senate backs a fiscal fix, Chile cuts diesel to end a strike, Argentina's inflation stalls at 2.2%.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Relief mixed with fatigue: the Senate passed the fiscal package 45 to 31, but amendment votes and the lower house still lie ahead. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Watchful unease: Trump threatens to double tariffs over migrant caravans, days after the arrest of cartel cell leader ‘R2’. —Chile Bought calm: a diesel price cut of 142 pesos a litre (about US$0.14) aims to end the truckers’ strike, at a cost to the budget. —Argentina Frustration: October inflation of 2.2% came in above the roughly 1.8% that economists expected, and the disinflation story has stalled. —Colombia Cautious confidence: Davivienda’s profit jumps 38%, while Cali plans a four-year rebuild after the earthquake. —Peru Tense wait: Congress votes on the budget on 20 November while 53% disapprove of Fujimori.

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America feels like a continent holding its breath over money: governments are paying to keep prices calm, and households are not yet convinced.

São Paulo, Brazil’s financial centre. File photo.

The Continent’s Mood Today

On 12 November, the region’s front pages were about the cost of calm. Brazil’s Senate passed a savings package, Chile cut diesel prices, and Argentina learned that inflation is stubborn.

Underneath sits an old memory of prices running away. Governments from Santiago to Mexico City are spending political capital to avoid a repeat.

Brazil – Relief, With the Bill Still to Come

The Senate approved the base text of the fiscal adjustment bill of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by 45 votes to 31. The government says the package will improve the 2027 budget balance, and four amendment votes are set for Tuesday 17 November before it moves to the lower house.

The bill is known as PLP 299/2026. It still needs the lower house, where the government will need another majority.

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Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,324.31

-0.43% +8.69% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.64 +1.07% USD / MXN 18.60 +0.00% USD / CLP 994.00 +1.14% USD / COP 3,306 -0.05% USD / ARS 1,545 +0.03% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

171,324.31

-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,674.32

-0.46%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,625.27

+0.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.93

-1.35%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43 — — — IPSA 10,625.27 +0.69% — 10,552.02 10,646 10,506 — IPC MEX 71,674.32 -0.46% +13.64% 72,006.05 72,212 71,603 163,492,928 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.64 +1.07% +6.63% 5.58 5.65 5.64 — EUR/BRL 6.24 +0.16% +1.85% 6.23 6.25 6.23 — USD/MXN 18.60 +0.00% +1.69% 18.60 18.60 18.57 — USD/CLP 994.00 +1.14% +6.94% 982.80 996.27 982.53 — USD/COP 3,306 -0.05% -10.78% 3,307 3,306 3,302 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.16% +1.15% 3.41 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,545 +0.03% +9.69% 1,545 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.52 +3.32% +3.23% 39.22 40.52 40.52 — USD/PYG 6,185 +3.33% -10.93% 5,986 6,185 6,185 — USD/BOB 11.60 +0.86% +72.17% 11.50 11.60 11.60 — USD/DOP 60.47 +0.03% -5.59% 60.45 60.59 60.43 — USD/CRC 445.25 +1.62% -9.18% 438.17 445.25 445.25 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.31% +2.09% 7.40 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today USD/PYG

6,185

+3.33% USD/UYU

40.52

+3.32% USD/GTQ

7.65

+3.31% USD/CRC

445.25

+1.62% COLCAP

2,452.93

-1.35% USD/CLP

994.00

+1.14% USD/BRL

5.64

+1.07% USD/BOB

11.60

+0.86% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026 Read →

Mexico – Two Warnings in One Week

On Thursday 12 November, President Donald Trump threatened to double tariffs on Mexico unless it stops migrant caravans marching north. More than 1,000 mostly Central American migrants left Tapachula, in southern Mexico, on 10 November.

The threat comes days after Mexican forces arrested ‘R2’, an alleged cell leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), in Zapopan on 8 November. For ordinary Mexicans, both stories touch daily life: trade, jobs and safety.

Chile – Paying for Peace on the Roads

The government agreed on Thursday 12 November to cut diesel by 142 pesos a litre (about US$0.14) and to freeze diesel prices against increases until March 2027, aiming to end a truckers’ strike. A motorists’ group, No + TAG, says its own protest against highway tolls will continue.

Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz puts the cost at about US$500 million over 2026 and 2027. Chileans remember the 2019 unrest and the trucker blockades, so many see this as a price worth paying.

Argentina – The Last Mile Is the Hardest

INDEC, Argentina’s national statistics office, reported October inflation of 2.2%, above the roughly 1.8% that economists expected. The monthly rate has stopped falling, and the weariness is easy to hear.

Argentines have been told for two years that the worst is over. A stalled monthly rate feels like a promise slowly breaking.

Colombia – Profits Up, Rubble Still Down

Davivienda, one of Colombia’s largest banks, reported a 38% rise in profit. Miner Mineros also hit a record profit.

Not every company shared the cheer, though, as cement maker Argos saw profit fall 29%.

Peru – A Budget Vote and a Cooling Mood

Congress set the 2027 budget vote for 20 November. Prosecutors are asking for double their budget, which shows how much institutions are fighting for money.

A poll found 53% disapprove of Fujimori. The pattern is familiar in Lima, where political approval has often collapsed within months.

The Shared Mood

From Brasília to Santiago, the feeling is the same: governments are buying calm and families are checking the price. Nobody wants to be the first to relax.

Hope exists, in rising bank profits and the Buen Fin sales weekend that starts today in Mexico. Patience is the scarce resource, and it is being spent faster than the budgets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the mood in Latin America today?

Cautious and cost-conscious. Brazil’s Senate backed a fiscal package, Chile cut diesel prices to end a strike, and Argentina’s inflation stalled at 2.2%.

What did Brazil’s Senate approve?

It approved the base text of Lula’s fiscal adjustment by 45 votes to 31. Amendment votes are set for Tuesday 17 November, then it goes to the lower house.

What did Chile agree with truckers?

Diesel falls 142 pesos a litre (about US$0.14) under a deal announced on 12 November, and prices are frozen against increases until March 2027. The government expects Congress to vote on Tuesday 17 November.

Sources: Federal Senate of Brazil (vote on PLP 299/2026), INDEC (Argentina), Chile’s Finance Ministry, Congress of Peru, Davivienda, Mineros, Cementos Argos.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error