Key Facts IPSA: Chile’s S&P IPSA stock index fell 0.46% to 10,477, its second decline in a row.

Chile’s S&P IPSA stock index fell 0.46% to 10,477, its second decline in a row. Copper: The copper-tracking fund CPER fell to a six-month low, its sixth straight daily decline.

The copper-tracking fund CPER fell to a six-month low, its sixth straight daily decline. Peso: The dollar fell 0.72% to 992.33 pesos, after Monday’s 999.55, the peso’s weakest close in 12 months.

The dollar fell 0.72% to 992.33 pesos, after Monday’s 999.55, the peso’s weakest close in 12 months. Wall Street: The S&P 500 fell 1.03% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% to 25.46.

The S&P 500 fell 1.03% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% to 25.46. Range: The IPSA is 9.9% below its 12-month high of 11,628, set on 28 January.

The IPSA is 9.9% below its 12-month high of 11,628, set on 28 January. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 93.5% (US$37.3 million traded, 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November).

Today’s Focus Chile’s stock market closed lower for a second day on Tuesday, with the S&P IPSA — the index of Santiago’s largest listed companies — down 0.46% at 10,477. The index now sits 9.9% below its 12-month high of 11,628, set on 28 January. The main culprit was copper. Copper slipped again: the CPER fund, which tracks copper futures, fell for a sixth straight session to a six-month low, and Chile is the world’s biggest copper producer. The peso moved the other way. The dollar fell 0.72% to 992.33 pesos, a retreat from Monday’s close of 999.55, the weakest peso reading in a year. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For anyone holding Chilean assets, the message is mixed: the stock market is feeling the pull of cheaper copper, while the currency has caught its breath just short of the 1,000-pesos-per-dollar line. What matters today. Copper is the single price that links Chile’s shares, its peso and its public finances, and the copper-tracking fund CPER has now fallen six sessions running.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of the IPSA as a thermometer for Chile’s economy, and on Tuesday it read a little cooler. It closed at 10,477, down 0.46%, its second decline in a row.

Most of the heaviest-traded stocks barely moved, so this was a drift rather than a drop. The damage came from a handful of names, and from a mood set by copper and Wall Street.

The peso was the surprise. The dollar fell 0.72% to 992.33 pesos, which means each dollar bought fewer pesos than a day earlier.

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Assessment — Copper weakness, not panic, drives the dip MEDIUM The evidence points to a steady grind rather than a rout: the IPSA fell 0.46% on the day, yet it is down 1.13% over five sessions and 4.11% over 20. Copper is the clearest cause and Wall Street’s tumble the second. The peso’s rebound is the odd piece, because a falling copper price and a jittery Wall Street normally weaken it. My best explanation, at lower confidence, is a pull-back from the round 1,000 line after Monday’s near-test. The variable to watch is whether copper stops falling.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA close 10,477 −0.46% Second straight fall; the index of Santiago’s largest firms USD/CLP (pesos per US dollar) 992.33 −0.72% The peso gained ground after Monday’s weak close 12-month high, USD/CLP 999.55 on 16 November −0.7% vs high Within 1% of the weakest peso in a year 12-month high, IPSA 11,628 on 28 January −9.9% vs high The index is well below its peak 12-month low, IPSA 9,603 on 14 November 2025 +9.1% vs low Still comfortably above last year’s floor Key level 1,000 pesos per dollar — The round number the peso has just failed to cross

Read the table from the top and the story is a market in the lower half of its yearly range. The IPSA is 9.9% below its January high but 9.1% above its low of 14 November 2025.

The currency tells a sharper tale. The dollar is 16.5% above its 12-month low of 851.67 pesos, reached on 9 February, and it has gained 1.81% against the peso over 20 sessions and 8.7% over 60.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,477.22 -0.46% L 10,414day rangeH 10,576 Market breadth · 9 names 33% advancing 3 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 992.33 -0.72% Copper 5.81 -2.84% Gold 3,774 -2.33% Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +0.85% SQM-B, CMPC Energy +0.56% COPEC Consumer Disc. 0.00% FALABELLA Utilities -0.56% ENELAM Financials -0.86% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Industrials -0.89% LATAM AIR Other -1.42% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Consumer Staples -2.22% CENCOSUD Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 169,816.64 +0.31% Ibovespa169,816.64 +0.31% Mexico 70,388.96 -1.15% S&P/BMV IPC70,388.96 -1.15% Chile 10,477.22 -0.46% S&P IPSA10,477.22 -0.46% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,477.22 -0.46% — 10,525.26 10,576 10,414 — USD/CLP 992.33 -0.72% +7.47% 999.55 999.28 990.53 — COPPER 5.81 -2.84% +17.00% 5.98 6.04 5.80 22,176 SQM-B 51,600 +0.58% -8.35% 51,300 53,124 51,450 322,098 COPEC 6,215 +0.56% -8.06% 6,180 6,242 6,114 1,077,586 BSANTANDER 78.01 -1.33% +12.24% 79.06 79.97 77.74 86,943,273 FALABELLA 6,810 +0.00% +8.53% 6,810 6,839 6,750 1,439,634 ENELAM 79.40 -0.56% -12.51% 79.85 80.40 79.10 10,414,973 CENCOSUD 1,745 -2.22% -38.79% 1,785 1,793 1,730 1,616,245 CMPC 910.00 +1.11% -32.84% 900.00 910.00 894.87 10,707,241 BANCO CHILE 190.85 -0.39% +10.89% 191.60 192.48 188.21 32,916,673 LATAM AIR 23.47 -0.89% +12.57% 23.68 23.65 23.12 665,839,711 SOUTHERN COPPER 155.42 +0.00% +30.28% 155.42 159.47 153.02 1,176,076 Largest moves today COPPER 5.81 -2.84% CENCOSUD 1,745 -2.22% BSANTANDER 78.01 -1.33% CMPC 910.00 +1.11% LATAM AIR 23.47 -0.89% USD/CLP 992.33 -0.72% SQM-B 51,600 +0.58% COPEC 6,215 +0.56% The session read The S&P IPSA eased 0.46%, with breadth negative — 3 of 9 names higher. Materials led, while Consumer Staples lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — copper and Wall Street

First and heaviest, copper. The copper-tracking fund CPER fell for a sixth straight session to a six-month low, and that is bad news for an economy that lives on mine exports. Confidence in this cause: high.

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Second, Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 1.03% to 7,341, the Dow Jones fell 1.64% and the Nasdaq fell 0.74%, while the VIX — the so-called fear gauge — jumped 11.13% to 25.46. When US investors get nervous, they tend to trim emerging-market holdings such as Chile. Confidence: medium-high.

US data were mixed: October retail sales rose 0.2%, in line with the consensus, while industrial production fell 0.4% against a 0.1% rise expected (RT economic calendar).

Meanwhile the usual currency drivers did not explain the peso. The dollar index rose 0.05%, the US 10-year Treasury yield was little changed to about 5.1%, and copper fell, yet the peso gained. My best reading, at low-to-medium confidence, is a bounce from the 1,000 line after Monday’s 999.55, with buyers of pesos stepping in near a round number.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note SQM-B $17m turnover +0.6% Lithium producer; the most traded name, a small bounce LATAM Airlines (LTM) $16m turnover −0.9% Airline, second most traded Falabella $10m turnover +0.0% Retailer; flat CMPC $10m turnover +1.1% Pulp and paper; best of the heavily traded names Copec $7m turnover +0.6% Fuel and forestry group; helped by the fuel-price story Banco Santander Chile $7m turnover −1.3% Bank under pressure Banco de Chile $6m turnover −0.4% Mild dip BCI $5m turnover −1.6% Another bank lower Pampa (cross-listed Argentine energy group) — −4.6% Mainly tracks Argentina’s market, which fell CAP — −3.7% Steel and iron-ore group Entel — −3.3% Telecoms firm giving back some of Monday’s jump Cencomalls — −3.2% Cencosud’s shopping-centre arm

The big names stayed calm. SQM-B, the Santiago share class of lithium producer SQM, rose 0.6% on the busiest turnover, a modest recovery after Monday’s drop to a 12-month low for the New York shares.

The pain was in the second tier. Entel fell 3.3% after Monday’s jump on news that it had agreed to sell its Peruvian operation, and banks such as BCI, down 1.6%, and Santander Chile, down 1.3%, drifted lower.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P IPSA Chile −0.46% Ibovespa Brazil +0.31% IPC Mexico −1.15% Merval Argentina +0.40% COLCAP Colombia −2.17%

Chile was in the middle of a split region. Brazil’s Ibovespa, its main stock index, rose 0.31%, while Mexico’s IPC fell 1.15%.

Argentina’s Merval rose 0.40% and Colombia’s COLCAP fell 2.17%. Currencies were calmer: the Brazilian real was little changed at 5.7797 per dollar, and the Mexican peso firmed to 18.4225. The live market board above carries all the closes.

06 The technical picture

The chart has two clear walls. The floor is the 12-month low of 9,603 from 14 November 2025, which is 9.1% below today’s close, with 10,000 as the nearest round-number floor.

The ceiling is the January peak of 11,628, 9.9% above today’s close, with 11,000 as a stepping stone. For the peso, 1,000 per dollar is the line that matters, just 0.7% above Tuesday’s level.

History offers some comfort without making a promise. In Rio Times records since 2007, there were 74 earlier independent cases where the IPSA fell at least as much as the 4.1% it has lost over 20 sessions, and it was higher 20 sessions later in 43 of them, or 58%. The median gain was 1.3%, the worst outcome a 24.6% fall and the best a 16.7% rise — history is not a forecast.

The slide is a continuation, not a new phase: the index is down 7.6% over 60 sessions. For Latin America, the lesson is that a cheaper copper price pinches Chile and Peru first, while Brazil and Mexico, with different export mixes, held up on the day.

07 What to watch

Copper: Whether copper stops falling after six straight daily declines in the CPER fund decides the tone for Chilean shares and the peso.

Whether copper stops falling after six straight daily declines in the CPER fund decides the tone for Chilean shares and the peso. The 1,000-peso line: A close above 999.55 per dollar would be the weakest peso in over a year; a break lower in the dollar would confirm Tuesday’s relief.

A close above 999.55 per dollar would be the weakest peso in over a year; a break lower in the dollar would confirm Tuesday’s relief. Chile’s growth data: The GDP release due on 18 November at 11:30 Lisbon time, with consensus readings of −0.8 and −1.4, will show how much the economy has cooled.

The GDP release due on 18 November at 11:30 Lisbon time, with consensus readings of −0.8 and −1.4, will show how much the economy has cooled. Wall Street nerves: With the VIX fear gauge at 25.46 after an 11.13% jump, further US weakness would add to pressure on Chilean banks and retailers.

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What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$37.3 million traded as of 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 93.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 3.9%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would support the dollar and weigh on Chile’s peso and copper. For a US investor, the IPSA’s 0.46% fall and the peso’s 0.7% gain net to roughly +0.3% in dollars on the day.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Chile news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Chile stock market close?

The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main stock index, fell 0.46% to 10,477, its second straight decline.

What happened to the Chilean peso?

The peso strengthened: the dollar fell 0.72% to 992.33 pesos, after Monday’s close of 999.55, the weakest in 12 months.

Why does copper matter to Chile?

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, so a falling price hurts export earnings, mining shares and the peso. The copper-tracking fund CPER has fallen six sessions in a row to a six-month low.

Is Chile’s stock market in a bear phase?

Not clearly: the IPSA is 9.9% below its 12-month high and down 7.6% over 60 sessions, but 9.1% above its 12-month low.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

Daily series ← Previous session: November 16, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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