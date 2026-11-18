Key Facts COLCAP: Colombia’s main stock index fell 2.17% to 2,399, from 2,452 at the previous close.

Colombia’s main stock index fell 2.17% to 2,399, from 2,452 at the previous close. Peso: The dollar fell 0.03% to 3,317 pesos; it is up 4.30% over 20 sessions.

The dollar fell 0.03% to 3,317 pesos; it is up 4.30% over 20 sessions. Growth: Third-quarter output fell 0.8% on the quarter (−0.8%), against a forecast rise of 1.6%.

Third-quarter output fell 0.8% on the quarter (−0.8%), against a forecast rise of 1.6%. Movers: Cementos Argos, a cement maker, fell 8.54%; Davivienda, a bank, rose 1.4% (both preferred shares).

Cementos Argos, a cement maker, fell 8.54%; Davivienda, a bank, rose 1.4% (both preferred shares). Wall Street: The S&P 500 fell 1.03% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% to 25.46.

The S&P 500 fell 1.03% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% to 25.46. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 93.5% (US$37.3 million traded, 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November).

Today’s Focus Colombia’s stock market had a bad Tuesday. The COLCAP, the index of the country’s biggest listed companies, fell 2.17% to 2,399, from 2,452 at the previous close. The peso was far calmer. It ended at 3,317 per US dollar, with the dollar down 0.03%, which means one dollar bought slightly fewer pesos. The two moves point in different directions. Third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.8% on the quarter (−0.8% against a forecast rise of 1.6%), and Wall Street fell on the same day. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Steady oil, Colombia’s main export earner, helped the currency. We found no single trigger for the share sell-off, which was led by the cement group Cementos Argos, down 8.54%. What matters today. The stock market and the peso are telling two stories, and the 3,300 line for the dollar decides which one wins.

Colombia’s COLCAP and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Colombia’s stock market sold off while its currency held still. The COLCAP closed at 2,399, down 2.17%.

The peso finished at 3,317 per dollar, with the dollar down 0.03%. In plain terms, one dollar bought a few pesos fewer than the session before.

A few large names drove the fall. Cementos Argos, a cement maker, saw its preferred shares lose 8.54%, ETB, the Bogotá telecoms group, lost 6.36% and the preferred shares of Grupo Aval, a banking holding company, lost 5.8%.

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Wall Street’s slide and a weak growth report formed the backdrop, but we could not confirm a single trigger.

Assessment — A calm close over a nervous month MEDIUM The evidence points to a broad sell-off in local shares alongside a calm currency. Growth surprised badly on the downside, US stocks slid, and the dollar has gained 8.3% over 60 sessions, yet the peso itself barely moved. Steady oil is the most plausible cushion for the peso, but we cannot prove it was the only one, hence medium confidence. The variable to watch is whether the COLCAP can climb back above 2,400, the round number it just lost.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read COLCAP index 2,399 −2.17% Largest fall in the region; previous close 2,452 USD/COP (pesos per dollar) 3,317 −0.03% Peso slightly stronger on the day USD/COP, 20 sessions 3,317 +4.30% Peso still weaker than a month ago USD/COP vs 12-month high 3,864 −14.1% Dollar far below its December 2025 peak USD/COP vs 12-month low 3,044 +9.0% Dollar well above its August 2026 low Key technical level 3,300 — Round number the dollar now sits just above

Read the table as a story of two markets. The index fell sharply, but the currency barely moved.

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The 60-session gain of 8.3% in the dollar is the number to keep in mind. It shows the peso has lost ground over the autumn even though today brought none of that pain.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.46 -0.02% Market breadth · 5 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing5 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,304 -0.42% Brent crude 91.79 -1.45% WTI crude 84.12 -2.20% Sector heatmap · average move today Energy 0.00% ECOPETROL Industrials 0.00% TECNOGLASS Financials -0.53% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Mining -0.97% BUENAVENTURA Other -1.22% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 169,816.64 +0.31% Ibovespa169,816.64 +0.31% Mexico 71,365.93 +0.23% S&P/BMV IPC71,365.93 +0.23% Chile 10,477.22 -0.46% S&P IPSA10,477.22 -0.46% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/COP 3,304 -0.42% -11.99% 3,318 3,304 3,304 — BRENT 91.79 -1.45% +41.45% 93.14 93.47 91.72 1,858 WTI 84.12 -2.20% +38.49% 86.01 85.95 84.03 5,236 ECOPETROL 14.86 +0.00% +40.06% 14.86 15.39 14.82 1,171,064 BANCOLOMBIA 87.31 -0.16% +39.02% 87.45 89.19 86.70 194,446 GRUPO AVAL 3.76 -1.44% -8.01% 3.81 3.96 3.74 734,800 TECNOGLASS 45.03 +0.00% -1.18% 45.03 46.41 44.74 258,166 CREDICORP 359.11 +0.00% +42.70% 359.11 366.99 358.03 464,600 BUENAVENTURA 23.49 -0.97% +1.78% 23.72 24.32 23.24 1,366,656 SOUTHERN COPPER 155.42 +0.00% +30.28% 155.42 159.47 153.02 1,176,076 Largest moves today WTI 84.12 -2.20% BRENT 91.79 -1.45% GRUPO AVAL 3.76 -1.44% BUENAVENTURA 23.49 -0.97% USD/COP 3,304 -0.42% BANCOLOMBIA 87.31 -0.16% COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% ECOPETROL 14.86 +0.00% The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 0.02%, with breadth negative — 0 of 5 names higher. Energy led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — a share sell-off and a calm peso

The first cause, and the heaviest, is the economy itself. Colombia’s national statistics office, DANE (dane.gov.co), reported that output fell 0.8% in the third quarter from the second, against a consensus forecast of growth of 1.6%, after growth of 1.2% in the previous quarter.

Compared with a year earlier, growth slowed to 0.5% from 3.5% (GDP growth rate, not seasonally adjusted, NSA). A shrinking economy normally weighs on company profits and on the peso, so the flat close is a surprise rather than a comfort.

The second cause is the mood abroad. The S&P 500, the main gauge of large US companies, fell 1.03% and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 11.13% to 25.46.

The US dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies, edged up 0.05% to 103.60. The US 10-year Treasury yield, the interest rate the US government pays to borrow for a decade, stood at about 5.1%.

The third cause cushioned the blow. The USO fund, which tracks US crude oil, rose 0.15% to 140.24, and oil is Colombia’s biggest export earner.

Our best-supported reading, at medium confidence, is that steady oil helped the peso hold while shares took the double hit from weak growth and global nerves. The drivers disagree with the move in the currency: fear is up, yet the peso held, and oil is the likeliest reason.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note USD/COP 3,317 −0.03% Peso edged stronger Cementos Argos (preferred) — −8.54% Largest fall of the day ETB — −6.36% Bogotá telecoms group Grupo Aval (preferred) — −5.8% Banking holding company Davivienda (preferred) — +1.4% Largest gain of the day Grupo Argos — +0.87% Holding company

Share moves are from Bolsa de Colombia (the Colombian exchange) closing data; prices are in Colombian pesos, so we show only the percentage moves.

Notice the split: the VIX jumped and US stocks fell, yet the currency gained 0.03% while local shares fell 2.17%.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil +0.31% IPC Mexico −1.15% IPSA Chile −0.46% Merval Argentina +0.40%

Colombia’s 2.17% fall was the biggest in the region. Brazil’s Ibovespa, its main stock index, rose 0.31%, Argentina’s Merval rose 0.40%, Mexico’s IPC fell 1.15% and Chile’s IPSA fell 0.46%.

On currencies, the Mexican peso gained 0.52% against the dollar at 18.4225 and the Chilean peso gained 0.72% at 992.33. The Brazilian real edged up 0.07% at 5.7797, so Colombia’s 0.03% gain was the smallest of the group.

For Latin America, Colombia’s weak quarter is a reminder that oil exporters are not immune to slowing growth, and on Tuesday Bogotá took the heaviest hit among the five markets we track. What it means for you: an investor in Colombian shares lost about 2% on the day, while a traveller or expat paid in dollars saw no real change in the peso rate, and the 3,300 line for the dollar is the level to watch.

06 The technical picture

The chart has one line that matters. The dollar sits at 3,317, just above the 3,300 round number that traders watch, with 3,200 the next marker below it.

Further out, the 12-month low of 3,044 from 24 August is the floor, and the 12-month high of 3,864 from 18 December 2025 is the ceiling. For the stock index, the COLCAP closed at 2,399 against 2,452 the session before, so the round 2,400 line is now resistance.

Here is the memorable sentence from our own price history, which goes back to 2007. When the dollar rose 4.3% in 20 sessions, there were 74 earlier cases with a move at least that large, and the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in 31 of them, or 42%.

The median result was a 0.9% fall, the worst case a 6.5% fall and the best a 14.2% rise. History is not a forecast, but it says that a big monthly jump in the dollar has more often faded than extended.

07 What to watch

Oil stocks: The US government’s weekly oil inventory report on 18 November follows a build of 4.7 million barrels to 414.4 million, and oil is the peso’s main support.

The US government’s weekly oil inventory report on 18 November follows a build of 4.7 million barrels to 414.4 million, and oil is the peso’s main support. The 3,300 line: A sustained close above 3,300 would signal the dollar is regaining the upper hand, while a drop back towards 3,200 would reverse it.

A sustained close above 3,300 would signal the dollar is regaining the upper hand, while a drop back towards 3,200 would reverse it. Fear gauge: The VIX at 25.46 shows global nerves; a further rise would test the peso’s calm.

Background: Colombia Third Quarter Economy Shrinks 0.8%.

Background: Colombian Peso Weakens to 3,300 per Dollar.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$37.3 million traded as of 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 93.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 3.9%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would support the dollar and weigh on the peso. For a US investor, the COLCAP’s 2.17% fall and the peso’s 0.03% gain add up to a loss of roughly 2.1% in dollars on the day.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Colombia news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Colombia stock market close?

The COLCAP, Colombia’s main stock index, closed at 2,399, down 2.17% from 2,452 the session before.

What happened to the Colombian peso?

The peso closed at 3,317 per US dollar, with the dollar down 0.03%, though the dollar is still up 4.30% over 20 sessions.

Why did the peso hold up despite weak growth?

Colombia’s economy shrank 0.8% in the third quarter from the second, but oil held steady, with the USO fund up 0.15%, and oil supports Colombia’s export earnings.

Is the dollar likely to keep rising against the peso?

History is not a forecast, but in 74 earlier cases of a similar monthly jump, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in 31 of them, or 42%.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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