Peru: Politics

Renovación Popular, the right-wing party of Rafael López Aliaga, has filed a constitutional complaint in Congress against the head of Peru’s electoral court, according to Panamericana TV, a Lima television news site, on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The target is Roberto Burneo, president of the Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE), the body that runs Peru’s election justice system.

The filing follows a JNE ruling that blocks López Aliaga from returning as mayor of Lima. For US readers, it shows how the fight over Peru’s 2026 municipal vote is moving from the electoral court into the legislature.

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Key Facts Who Renovación Popular lawmakers filed against JNE president Roberto Burneo in Congress.

Charge Alleged usurpation of functions and abuse of authority.

Stake The party says removal and a ban from public office of up to ten years.

Next Congress’s constitutional accusations commission decides whether to admit the complaint.

As of 17 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

A right-wing party is asking Congress to remove the judge who decided that its leader cannot return as Lima’s mayor.

The Palace of Justice in Lima, Peru.

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The Big Picture

López Aliaga resigned as Lima mayor to run for president and then stood on the municipal list, and Peru’s electoral court decided he cannot return as mayor. Burneo said earlier this month that “nunca íbamos a avalar ninguna reelección encubierta” (“we never intended to endorse a covert re-election”), according to Canal N, a Peruvian news channel.

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What We Know

Panamericana TV reported on 17 November that the Renovación Popular bench filed the complaint, announced by party spokeswoman Roxana Rocha. It accuses Burneo of “presunta usurpación de funciones y abuso de autoridad” (alleged usurpation of functions and abuse of authority).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Panamericana says Rocha told reporters that Burneo could face dismissal and a ban on public office of up to ten years if the complaint succeeds. The outlet adds that Congress’s Comisión de Acusaciones Constitucionales, a legislative panel that screens such complaints, will decide whether to admit it and open an investigation.

Ruth Luque, a senator according to Panamericana, called the move an attempt at reprisal against Burneo. Rocha had earlier backed López Aliaga’s plan to weigh civil, criminal and constitutional action, according to Canal N.

What Is Not Known

Panamericana does not list the four constitutional articles the complaint cites. We found no JNE statement on the complaint and no date for the commission’s first review.

The core filing rests on Panamericana TV on 17 November 2026. We did not find confirmation from other outlets by publication time.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a denuncia constitucional?

It is a complaint filed in Peru’s Congress against a senior official. Panamericana says a commission reviews the arguments and decides whether to admit it and open an investigation.

Who is the target?

Roberto Burneo, president of the Jurado Nacional de Elecciones, Peru’s electoral court, according to Panamericana on 17 November 2026.

What does the party want?

Rocha said removal and a ban on public office of up to ten years if the complaint prospers, according to Panamericana.

Sources: Panamericana TV, Burneo defends JNE decision · Panamericana TV, complaint report, 17 November 2026 · Canal N, Burneo interview · Canal N, Roxana Rocha on legal action