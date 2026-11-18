Key Facts IPC: Mexico’s main stock index fell 1.15% to 70,389, its third straight decline.

Mexico’s main stock index fell 1.15% to 70,389, its third straight decline. Record: The index is 2.3% below its record close of 72,006 on 11 November.

The index is 2.3% below its record close of 72,006 on 11 November. Movers: Cemex, the cement giant, fell 4.7%, the biggest loss; Volaris, an airline, rose 3.1%.

Cemex, the cement giant, fell 4.7%, the biggest loss; Volaris, an airline, rose 3.1%. Peso: The dollar fell 0.52% to 18.42 pesos; Mexico’s market was closed on Monday for a holiday.

The dollar fell 0.52% to 18.42 pesos; Mexico’s market was closed on Monday for a holiday. Wall Street: The S&P 500 fell 1.03% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% to 25.46.

The S&P 500 fell 1.03% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% to 25.46. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change at Banxico’s (Mexico’s central bank) December meeting at 93.0% (US$31,601 traded, 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November).

Today’s Focus Mexico’s stock market fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, even as the peso gained. The S&P/BMV IPC, the index that tracks the largest companies on the Mexican exchange, lost 1.15% to 70,389. The peso did better. The dollar fell 0.52% to 18.42 pesos, which means each peso bought slightly more, although Mexico’s market had been closed on Monday for a holiday. Cemex, the Mexican cement giant, led the losses with a fall of 4.7% to 18.71 pesos (about US$1.02), while Volaris, an airline, gained 3.1% to 15.23 pesos (about US$0.83). Investors were also cautious ahead of results from Nvidia, the chip giant, with the S&P 500 down 1.03%. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The index is now 2.3% below the record close of 72,006 it reached on 11 November. It is still 12.6% above its 12-month low of 62,523. What matters today. Mexico fell with Wall Street rather than against it, and the round 70,000 line is the next level to hold.

Mexico’s IPC and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Mexico’s market followed Wall Street down. The S&P/BMV IPC lost 1.15% to finish at 70,389, while the S&P 500 (the benchmark of 500 large US companies) lost 1.03%.

The peso, Mexico’s currency, was the bright spot. The dollar slipped 0.52% to 18.42 pesos, which means a dollar now costs a little less than it did the day before.

Put simply, an investor in Mexico City lost on shares and gained on the currency, and for an investor in New York the two partly offset.

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Assessment — Mexico Follows Wall Street Down, For Now MEDIUM The signals pointed the same way: US shares fell, the VIX rose and Cemex dropped, while the peso gained on a softer dollar. That points to caution about global technology shares rather than a Mexican problem, and our confidence is medium. The variable to watch is how far the US sell-off runs, because a VIX that keeps climbing from 25.46 usually drags emerging-market currencies down with it.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P/BMV IPC 70,389 −1.15% Third straight fall; 2.3% below the 11 November record close USD/MXN (pesos per dollar) 18.42 −0.52% Peso firmer IPC 12-month range 62,523 to 72,006 — Sits 12.6% above the low, 2.3% below the high USD/MXN 12-month range 16.89 to 18.87 — Dollar is 2.4% below its 29 October high, 9.1% above its 4 September low Key technical level 70,000 / 72,006 — Round-number support below, 12-month high above

Read the table as a story of a market that has slipped from the top of its range. The IPC is 2.3% below its 12-month high of 72,006 and 12.6% above its low of 62,523.

The peso tells a longer story. The dollar is up 8.7% over 60 sessions, so the peso has weakened across three months, and the last three sessions are a partial recovery.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 70,388.96 -1.15% +13.56% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 60% advancing 9 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 18.48 +0.32% Brent crude 91.76 -1.48% Gold 3,771 -2.42% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom +1.99% TELEVISA, AMX Other +1.49% AMX ADR Consumer Staples +0.99% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Industrials -0.96% GAP, ASUR, OMA Financials -1.43% GFNORTE Mining -2.80% GMEXICO Materials -4.69% CEMEX Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 169,816.64 +0.31% Ibovespa169,816.64 +0.31% Mexico 70,388.96 -1.15% S&P/BMV IPC70,388.96 -1.15% Chile 10,477.22 -0.46% S&P IPSA10,477.22 -0.46% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 70,388.96 -1.15% +13.56% 71,204.98 — — — USD/MXN 18.48 +0.32% +0.27% 18.42 18.49 18.40 — WALMEX 55.11 +0.42% -10.53% 54.88 55.37 54.12 10,973,603 GMEXICO 213.50 -2.80% +42.53% 219.64 223.00 212.26 9,774,592 FEMSA 242.36 -0.57% +40.10% 243.76 248.43 241.29 2,344,545 CEMEX 18.71 -4.69% +0.48% 19.63 19.75 18.66 25,735,370 GFNORTE 202.51 -1.43% +17.22% 205.44 207.09 201.61 5,470,693 BIMBO 71.49 +1.88% +18.97% 70.17 72.52 70.38 3,265,485 TELEVISA 8.48 +2.91% -18.30% 8.24 8.68 8.25 3,187,462 AMX 23.80 +1.06% +11.00% 23.55 23.90 23.49 26,267,774 GAP 429.85 -1.60% +6.68% 436.84 442.09 427.20 884,257 ASUR 269.67 +0.27% -9.14% 268.95 273.26 267.98 53,567 OMA 248.79 -1.56% +5.35% 252.74 254.16 247.48 751,302 KOF 223.01 +0.12% +37.86% 222.74 226.43 222.07 1,079,975 GRUMA 277.85 +2.19% -11.62% 271.90 282.39 270.18 564,768 KIMBER 39.49 +1.88% +6.05% 38.76 39.90 38.84 4,731,702 AMX ADR 25.82 +1.49% +10.16% 25.44 25.93 25.22 1,849,717 Largest moves today CEMEX 18.71 -4.69% TELEVISA 8.48 +2.91% GMEXICO 213.50 -2.80% GRUMA 277.85 +2.19% BIMBO 71.49 +1.88% KIMBER 39.49 +1.88% GAP 429.85 -1.60% OMA 248.79 -1.56% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 1.15%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Telecom led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 US Offers US$20M for Two Guatemalan Suspects Read →

03 Why it moved — Cemex, tech nerves and a softer dollar

The first cause, and the heaviest, was a single heavyweight. Cemex fell 4.7% to 18.71 pesos (about US$1.02) and led the index lower; confidence: medium.

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The second cause was where the money was hiding. Wall Street sold technology shares on doubts about artificial intelligence ahead of results from Nvidia, the chip giant, with the Nasdaq down 0.74% and the Dow Jones down 1.64%.

Tech worries still reached Mexico through general caution: when US shares fall, global funds often trim emerging-market positions, whatever the local mix of companies.

Note that the usual drivers disagreed with the peso’s move. A VIX up 11.13% to 25.46 normally weakens the peso, and the US 10-year Treasury yield stands near 5.1%, yet the peso gained, so its strength looks fragile.

US data were mixed: October retail sales rose 0.2%, in line with the consensus, while industrial production fell 0.4% against a 0.1% rise expected (RT economic calendar).

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note S&P 500 7,341 −1.03% 6.1% below its 52-week high; tech-led fall Dow Jones 50,759 −1.64% Deeper loss than the Nasdaq Nasdaq 24,328 −0.74% Technology-heavy; AI doubts ahead of Nvidia VIX fear gauge 25.46 +11.13% Up 30.83% over five sessions US dollar index 103.60 +0.05% Dollar roughly flat against a basket of currencies US 10-year yield about 5.1% — well above its early-November level Cemex 18.71 pesos −4.7% Cement giant; largest loss on the index Volaris 15.23 pesos +3.1% Airline; best performer on the index

Our table carries Tuesday’s biggest mover on each side, Cemex and Volaris; other single-stock figures are not confirmed, so we leave them out.

The signal is the VIX. A reading of 25.46 means traders are paying up for protection, and a jump of 30.83% over five sessions is the kind of climb that tends to test emerging-market nerves.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil +0.31% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico −1.15% IPSA Chile −0.46% Merval Argentina +0.40% COLCAP Colombia −2.17%

Brazil and Argentina gained, while Mexico, Chile and Colombia fell, with Colombia’s COLCAP down 2.17% and Chile’s IPSA down 0.46%, so the region was mixed rather than rattled.

Currencies were calmer. The Chilean peso strengthened as the dollar fell 0.72%, the Brazilian real barely moved, and the Argentine peso slipped as the dollar rose 0.14%.

Colombia added a sour note: its COLCAP index fell 2.17% on the day that third-quarter output fell 0.8% on the quarter (−0.8%). The live market board above carries every close.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the IPC has slipped back from the top of its range. The 11 November record of 72,006 is the ceiling, with the round 75,000 above it; the round 70,000 is the first floor, about 0.6% below Tuesday’s close, and the 12-month low of 62,523 sits well below.

For the dollar, the first ceiling is the round 18.50, then the 29 October high of 18.87. Below, the round 18.00 comes first, and the 4 September low of 16.89 is the far floor.

Does the slide stop? It would if US selling eases or the Treasury yield falls back from about 5.1%. Banxico (banxico.org.mx), Mexico’s central bank, cut its benchmark rate in early November, which leaves the peso with less of a yield cushion.

For a primary read on the energy side, the US Energy Information Administration (eia.gov) reported commercial crude stocks of 414.4 million barrels for the week ending 6 November, up 4.7 million. That matters for Mexico’s budget, which leans on oil income.

07 What to watch

Nvidia’s results: The chip giant reported after the US close; the reaction in technology shares will set the tone for Wednesday.

The chip giant reported after the US close; the reaction in technology shares will set the tone for Wednesday. The 70,000 line: A close below 70,000 would extend the slide; a close above 72,006 would mark a fresh record for the IPC.

A close below 70,000 would extend the slide; a close above 72,006 would mark a fresh record for the IPC. Peso at 18.50: A dollar break above 18.50 pesos would reverse Tuesday’s peso gain; 18.00 is the level on the other side.

A dollar break above 18.50 pesos would reverse Tuesday’s peso gain; 18.00 is the level on the other side. US yields and the VIX: A 10-year yield well above 5.1% or a VIX climbing from 25.46 is the usual recipe for a weaker peso.

Background: Mexico Stocks Fall 0.8%, Banorte Drops 3.3%.

Background: Mexico Stocks End Seven-Day Rally.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on Banxico’s December decision, with US$31,601 traded as of 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026. It prices no change at 93.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 5.5%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%, and a rise at 0.2% combined.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect Mexico’s central bank to hold its benchmark rate in December, which keeps the peso’s yield advantage over the dollar roughly where it is. For a US investor, the IPC’s 1.15% fall and the peso’s 0.5% rise net to a loss of roughly 0.6% in dollars on the day.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Mexico news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Mexico stock market close?

The S&P/BMV IPC, Mexico’s main index, fell 1.15% to 70,389, its third straight decline and 2.3% below its 11 November record of 72,006.

What did the peso do against the dollar?

The peso strengthened. The dollar fell 0.52% to 18.42 pesos.

Why did Mexican stocks fall?

Cemex, a cement giant, fell 4.7% and Wall Street sold technology shares ahead of Nvidia’s results. Our confidence in this reading is medium.

What should a traveller or investor take from this?

A firmer peso makes the dollar slightly cheaper to buy, but the dollar is up 8.7% over 60 sessions, so the longer trend still favours the dollar.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV

Daily series ← Previous session: November 13, 2026

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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