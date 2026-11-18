Key Facts Merval: Argentina’s main stock index rose 0.40% to 81,794 on Tuesday, after Monday’s 4.3% fall.

Argentina’s main stock index rose 0.40% to 81,794 on Tuesday, after Monday’s 4.3% fall. Peso: One US dollar cost 1,552 pesos, the weakest peso close in at least 12 months.

One US dollar cost 1,552 pesos, the weakest peso close in at least 12 months. Wall Street: The S&P 500 index fell 1.03% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% to 25.46.

The S&P 500 index fell 1.03% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% to 25.46. Range: The Merval is about 8% below its 2 November close of 89,027.

The Merval is about 8% below its 2 November close of 89,027. New York: Grupo Galicia (bank) rose 1.17% and YPF (oil) 2.16% after Monday falls of 5% to 6%.

Grupo Galicia (bank) rose 1.17% and YPF (oil) 2.16% after Monday falls of 5% to 6%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices Argentina’s 2026 inflation at 30.0% to 34.9% with 94.1% probability (US$100,925 traded, 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November).

Today’s Focus Argentina’s stock market bounced a little on Tuesday after a bruising Monday. The Merval, the index of the country’s biggest listed companies, rose 0.40% to 81,794, after falling 4.3% the session before. The peso kept sliding. One US dollar cost 1,552 pesos, the weakest peso close in at least 12 months, though the day’s move was only 0.14%. The bounce came against the grain of Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 1.03% and the VIX, the fear gauge, jumped 11.13% to 25.46, so buyers in Buenos Aires were picking over a market that had fallen hard. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Argentine shares remain a high-beta bet, which means they swing more than the world market in both directions. Since 2 November the Merval has lost about 8%. What matters today. A 0.4% rise after a 4.3% fall is a pause, not a recovery, and the peso at 1,552 shows foreign appetite has not returned.

Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of the Merval as a pressure gauge for foreign appetite for Argentina. On Monday 16 November the needle swung hard the wrong way, with a 4.3% fall to 81,476, and on Tuesday it edged back to 81,794.

Tuesday’s session opened at 80,475, touched a low of 80,277 and a high of 81,981, and closed near the top of that range. Buyers stepped in on dips, which is what a market tries to do after a sharp fall.

The currency told a quieter story. The dollar rose 0.14% to 1,552 pesos, 14.6% above its 13 April low of 1,355.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Argentine shares that trade in New York also recovered a little. Grupo Galicia, a large bank, rose 1.17% and YPF, the state-controlled oil group, rose 2.16%.

Assessment — A bounce, not a recovery MEDIUM The evidence favours a technical bounce rather than a change of mood. The Merval rose on a day when the S&P 500 fell 1.03%, which points to bargain-hunting after Monday’s 4.3% drop, while the peso’s new low shows foreign money is still cautious. Our confidence in this reading is medium. The variable to watch is whether the Merval holds above Tuesday’s low of 80,277.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Merval close, 17 Nov 81,794 +0.40% Bounce after Monday’s 4.3% fall to 81,476 Session range 80,277 to 81,981 — Opened at 80,475, closed near the high US dollar vs peso (settled 17 Nov) 1,552 +0.14% Highest close in at least 12 months Peso, 12-month positioning 1,355 low, 1,552 high +14.6% The dollar is 14.6% above its 13 April 2026 low Key technical level 1,552 — The dollar’s fresh high is the line to watch Merval, 2 Nov close 89,027 −8.1% Index is about 8% lower since 2 November

The Merval has lost about 8% since 2 November, when it closed at 89,027, and Monday’s 81,476 was its lowest close in that stretch. The peso is the cleaner signal: 1,552 pesos per US dollar on Tuesday (our market-feed rate) is the weakest close in at least a year.

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Over the past 20 sessions the dollar is up 1.79% against the peso, and over 60 sessions it is up 2.7%. That is a slow grind, not a panic.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945 — Market breadth · 13 names 77% advancing 10 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,552 +0.14% Brent crude 91.79 -1.45% Soybeans 1,224 -0.12% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom +3.27% TELECOM ARG Materials +2.73% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Energy +2.52% YPF, TGS Utilities +1.96% PAMPA, CEPU Mining +0.73% TXAR Technology 0.00% GLOBANT Financials -0.68% GGAL, COME, BYMA Consumer Disc. -1.02% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 169,816.64 +0.31% Ibovespa169,816.64 +0.31% Mexico 71,365.93 +0.23% S&P/BMV IPC71,365.93 +0.23% Chile 10,477.22 -0.46% S&P IPSA10,477.22 -0.46% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,552 +0.14% +11.90% 1,550 1,552 1,552 — YPF 6,165 +2.66% +8.44% 6,005 6,215 6,005 1,612,195 GGAL 4,810 +1.42% -36.42% 4,743 4,840 4,678 2,517,339 PAMPA 4,223 +2.93% -19.41% 4,103 4,250 4,070 1,111,810 TXAR 690.50 +0.73% -15.63% 685.50 717.00 665.50 1,698,943 ALUAR 804.00 +5.17% -25.93% 764.50 805.00 745.00 585,835 TGS 6,920 +2.37% -21.50% 6,760 7,015 6,555 154,776 CEPU 1,739 +0.99% -20.48% 1,722 1,767 1,700 981,907 MIRGOR 1,655 -0.30% -92.92% 1,660 1,700 1,590 15,465 COME 28.86 -4.91% -63.75% 30.35 30.66 28.00 13,703,776 LOMA NEGRA 2,710 +0.28% -21.81% 2,703 2,773 2,625 228,942 BYMA 190.50 +1.46% -34.48% 187.75 193.75 185.25 8,565,101 TELECOM ARG 3,555 +3.27% -7.36% 3,443 3,578 3,320 45,804 GLOBANT 42.63 +0.00% -29.47% 42.63 44.31 41.55 1,049,491 MERCADOLIBRE 1,437 -1.73% -30.21% 1,462 1,466 1,427 425,701 Largest moves today ALUAR 804.00 +5.17% COME 28.86 -4.91% TELECOM ARG 3,555 +3.27% PAMPA 4,223 +2.93% YPF 6,165 +2.66% TGS 6,920 +2.37% MERCADOLIBRE 1,437 -1.73% BYMA 190.50 +1.46% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 10 of 13 names higher. Telecom led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — a bounce against global fear

The first cause, and the heaviest, was a rebound after a sharp fall. The Merval had dropped 4.3% on Monday, and on Tuesday buyers returned to banks and energy shares, whose New York shares had fallen about 5% to 6% on Monday.

The second cause is global fear. The S&P 500 fell 1.03% to 7,341 and the VIX rose 11.13% to 25.46 as investors waited for Nvidia’s results, while the US 10-year Treasury yield stood at about 5.1%, up from about 4.8% in early November.

Higher US yields make safe American bonds more attractive and Argentine assets look riskier, which is one reason the peso keeps weakening.

The usual drivers disagreed with the move: with the S&P 500 down and the dollar index up 0.05%, the Merval should have fallen, so Tuesday’s gain looks like short-term buying rather than a change of mood.

US data added little. October retail sales rose 0.2%, in line with the consensus, while industrial production fell 0.4% against a 0.1% rise expected (RT economic calendar).

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Grupo Galicia (GGAL) US$28.53, 17 Nov +1.17% Large private bank; New York shares YPF US$36.41, 17 Nov +2.16% State-controlled oil and gas group Banco Macro (BMA) US$54.48, 17 Nov +1.17% Major listed bank Pampa Energía (PAM) US$62.57, 17 Nov +2.67% Power and gas producer Central Puerto (CEPU) US$10.42, 17 Nov +1.26% Electricity generator

Our figures are Tuesday’s closes of the companies’ shares in New York, in US dollars. Banks and energy led the bounce.

Banks and energy firms are the reform trade tied to President Javier Milei, in share form: they gain when investors believe Argentina’s economy will normalise. They also fall fastest when that belief wobbles.

On Monday, the same shares had fallen hard in New York: Grupo Galicia lost 5.2% and YPF 6.0%.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil (17 Nov) +0.31% IPC Mexico (17 Nov) −1.15% IPSA Chile (17 Nov) −0.46% COLCAP Colombia (17 Nov) −2.17%

These are Tuesday’s moves for the region’s other main indices. The live market board above carries the latest closes.

Brazil edged up and Argentina’s Merval rose 0.40%, while Mexico’s IPC fell 1.15%, Colombia’s COLCAP 2.17% and Chile’s IPSA 0.46%. Argentina’s trouble was therefore not simply a regional tide, though US stocks were weak, with the S&P 500 down 1.03% on Tuesday.

For a reader in Sao Paulo or Mexico City, the lesson is about contagion. On Tuesday the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso both firmed against the US dollar, so Argentina’s stress stayed local to its own currency and its own shares.

06 The technical picture

Charts are a map of where buyers and sellers have previously changed their minds. For the peso, the line that matters is 1,552 per US dollar, the highest close in at least 12 months, with the 12-month low at 1,355 from 13 April 2026 far below.

For the Merval, the levels are Tuesday’s low of 80,277 and high of 81,981, with Monday’s close of 81,476 in between. A close below 80,277 would show the sellers are still in charge, while closes back above Friday’s 85,096 would suggest Monday was a flush-out.

07 What to watch

Peso at 1,552: A close above 1,552 per US dollar would extend the weakest peso in at least 12 months.

A close above 1,552 per US dollar would extend the weakest peso in at least 12 months. Merval at 80,277: A close below Tuesday’s low would signal that Monday’s sell-off is not over; a close above 85,096 would erase it.

A close below Tuesday’s low would signal that Monday’s sell-off is not over; a close above 85,096 would erase it. Inflation bets: Traders put 2026 inflation at 30.0% to 34.9% with 94.1% probability; a surprise either way would move the peso.

Traders put 2026 inflation at 30.0% to 34.9% with 94.1% probability; a surprise either way would move the peso. Wall Street mood: Nvidia’s results and the tech sell-off set the tone; Argentine banks and energy firms move with US risk appetite.

Background: Argentina Stocks Fall 4.3% as Banks Slide.

Background: Argentina Shares Jump 2.7% as Banks Rally.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on Argentina’s annual inflation for 2026, with US$100,925 traded as of 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026. It prices inflation of 30.0% to 34.9% at 94.1%, 35% to 39.9% at 2.4%, 25% to 29.9% at 2.3% and 45% or more at 1.0%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect inflation to stay broadly where it is, which matters for the peso and for how much room the central bank has. For a US investor, the Merval’s 0.4% gain and the peso’s 0.14% slide net to roughly +0.3% in dollars on the day.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Argentina news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Merval on 17 November?

The Merval, Argentina’s main stock index, rose 0.40% to 81,794 after falling 4.3% on Monday. It closed near the top of a range of 80,277 to 81,981.

What is the Merval?

It is the index of the largest companies listed in Buenos Aires, including YPF, Grupo Galicia, Banco Macro, Pampa and Central Puerto. It is widely used as a gauge of foreign appetite for Argentina.

What is country risk?

It is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds instead of US Treasuries. A higher number means investors see more danger of Argentina failing to pay.

Should travellers worry about the peso?

The peso is at its weakest close in at least 12 months, 1,552 per US dollar on 17 November, so foreign visitors get more pesos per dollar. Prices in pesos may rise if the slide continues.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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