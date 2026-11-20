Latin America's mood: currencies slide, Brazil's court faces scrutiny, Ecuador nears its 29 November vote and Chile haggles over its budget.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Unease: the real hit 5.93 and Fachin sorted police files on six justices Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Watchfulness: Banxico’s split vote leaves the peso at 19.09 —Argentina Weariness: the street dollar jumped and Arcor shut a tuna plant —Chile Haggling: Finance Minister Quiroz bought peace on the Education budget —Colombia Edginess: the dollar reached 3,415 pesos and Bogotá’s mayor warned of power cuts —Ecuador Fragility: floods hit seven polling sites and a quake shook Guayaquil ahead of the 29 November local elections

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America woke on 20 November in a defensive mood: weaker currencies, falling metals prices and institutions under scrutiny left people bracing rather than hoping.

The day across Latin America at a glance.

The Continent’s Mood Today

Almost every market moved the same way on 19 November. Brazil’s real hit 5.93 per dollar, Mexico’s peso 19.09 and Colombia’s peso 3,415.

Metals fell with them, as bets on a Fed rate rise grew. Behind the numbers sits an old regional fear: when the dollar firms, Latin America pays first.

Front pages in Rio, Mexico City and Buenos Aires all asked how long households can absorb it.

Brazil – Uneasy Over Who Judges the Judges

The front pages were about the Supreme Court. InfoMoney reported that Chief Justice Edson Fachin received ten Federal Police documents mentioning court members in the Daniel Vorcaro bank-failure inquiry.

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He ordered the files on six justices archived and sent four on. The row feeds a long-running suspicion that the powerful investigate themselves.

Fachin took over the case on Alexandre de Moraes’s ties to Vorcaro in September, and police chiefs had ordered the reports redone in early November. Money added to the strain.

The real fell to its weakest level since April 2025. Brazil’s Senate passed the fiscal bill 69 to 2 on Wednesday.

The rapporteur, Mauro Benevides Filho, wants the lower house to vote quickly and without changes, so the text can go straight to President Lula. Lula is also seeking a Senate deal on a Supreme Court seat.

For foreigners in Brazil, a weaker real makes imports and dollar-priced rent dearer, while court and fiscal headlines will keep the currency jumpy.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43

-0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.91 -0.45% USD / MXN 19.08 -0.01% USD / CLP 1,015 +0.73% USD / COP 3,423 +1.96% USD / ARS 1,565 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,713.60

-0.64%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,333.80

-0.28%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,333.80 -0.28% — 10,362.70 10,375 10,286 — IPC MEX 68,713.60 -0.64% +10.68% 69,154.17 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.91 -0.45% +10.87% 5.93 5.93 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.49 +0.67% +5.67% 6.45 6.51 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.08 -0.01% +4.21% 19.09 19.15 19.05 — USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% +8.96% 1,008 1,015 1,015 — USD/COP 3,423 +1.96% -7.80% 3,357 3,427 3,422 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.28% +1.75% 3.45 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,565 -0.02% +11.20% 1,565 1,565 1,565 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.95 -0.08% -4.84% 60.00 59.95 59.80 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% -9.50% 430.21 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/GTQ

7.64

+3.22% USD/UYU

40.61

+3.16% USD/CRC

441.73

+2.68% USD/BOB

11.64

+2.55% USD/PYG

6,212

+2.34% USD/COP

3,423

+1.96% USD/CLP

1,015

+0.73% IBOV

166,376.43

-0.69% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 0 of 2 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 19 Nov 2026 Copper Fund Falls an Eighth Day to a 6-Month Low Read →

Mexico – Watching the Gap With Washington

Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, cut its rate to 6.25% earlier this month, but two of its five board members voted to hold. That split matters to a peso that closed at 19.09.

Deputy governors Galia Borja and Jonathan Heath were the two who wanted to keep the rate unchanged. The mood is also one of fatigue with violence.

A court jailed a former mayor for the Iguala killings. The country is still hoping for diplomacy.

President Claudia Sheinbaum travelled to China for the APEC summit, where a meeting with Donald Trump was announced. For foreigners in Mexico, a peso near 19 helps dollar earners but the central bank’s next step on rates decides how long that lasts.

Argentina – Tired of Waiting for the Turn

The peso slid and the street dollar jumped.

The factory floor shows it: Arcor shut its La Campagnola tuna plant, even as October’s trade surplus reached US$3.4 billion.

The people paying are workers who remember earlier promises of stability. For foreigners in Argentina, the peso gap between official and street rates is widening again, so check which rate you are paid and charged.

Chile – A Budget Bought With Concessions

Finance Minister Quiroz struck a deal with Senator Yasna Provoste. It restores regional investment funds and keeps the Yo Elijo Mi PC student-laptop programme for 2027.

Quiroz held the concessions back for the Senate stage. Chileans, still polarised over schooling since the 2011 student protests, read it as a deal rather than a defeat.

Smaller stories echoed the caution, with the peso weaker. For foreigners in Chile, budget stability is steady for now, but a softer peso will test it.

Colombia – Edgy About Prices, Power and Security

The peso weakened as the dollar reached 3,415, and Ecopetrol shares hit a low even as oil prices rose. El Tiempo’s top story told workers what to do if an employer ignores the mandatory 2027 minimum-wage rise.

Bogotá’s mayor warned that power cuts are possible. Residents of Tibú reported drones falling near homes, and a quake swarm in Tolima brought another tremor.

The security fear is familiar. Residents of Tibú reported drones falling near homes.

A strike against public job cuts added to the anger. For foreigners in Colombia, the weaker peso eases dollar costs, but check your building’s backup plans for power rationing.

Ecuador – Voting Under Wet Skies

Seven polling sites flooded in Guayaquil’s Bastión Popular area ahead of the 29 November local elections. A magnitude 5.1 earthquake then shook the city, and the window for publishing new polls closed on Thursday night.

The mood is anxious, because Ecuador has lived through gang violence for years. A raid detained eight people, including three police officers.

For foreigners in Ecuador, expect disruption around polling places and check road access if you live in flooded districts.

The Shared Mood

From Brasília to Buenos Aires, people spent 19 November counting the cost of a strong dollar and doubting that institutions will protect them. It is an old pattern, but the speed of this week’s fall in currencies made it feel sharper.

Next up are Brazil’s lower-house vote on the fiscal bill and Ecuador’s local elections on 29 November. The hopeful notes were small and local: a budget deal in Santiago, a rate decision in Mexico that still splits the board.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latin American currencies fall on 19 November?

Bets on a Fed rate rise and falling metals prices pushed the real to 5.93, the Mexican peso to 19.09 and the Colombian peso to 3,415 per dollar.

What is the Brazilian Supreme Court row about?

Chief Justice Edson Fachin received ten Federal Police documents mentioning court members in the Vorcaro bank-failure inquiry. He ordered the files on six justices archived and sent four on.

What is the mood at Banxico?

Banxico cut its rate to 6.25% earlier this month, but two of five board members voted to hold. The peso closed at 19.09 per dollar.

Sources: Banco de México (primary source: rate decision), Diário do Nordeste: fiscal package vote, Diário de Pernambuco: PF reports on justices

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error