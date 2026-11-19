Latin America mood today: Mexico's peso has its worst day in over a year, Brazil haggles over its fiscal plan and Peru declares a fuel emergency.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Tense and divided: the Senate fought over Lei Kandir transfers while the real hit its weakest level in more than 18 months Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Jolted: the peso had its worst day in over a year on fears of a Fed rate rise —Chile Uneasy: the economy shrank 1.1% in the third quarter —Argentina Guarded: the budget won committee backing as joint lists were dropped from the vote bill —Colombia Frayed: prisoners entered Congress and the president dropped a food tax —Peru Braced: a fuel supply emergency, El Niño and road blockades

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America woke on 19 November anxious about money and trust: a rising dollar, fiscal fights and fuel worries are squeezing a region already tired of institutions that bend.

Residential towers in São Paulo at night. File photo.

The Continent’s Mood Today

The region felt the same pressure from two directions on 18 November. The Fed minutes signalled possible rate rises, and the Rio Times reported that a Fed governor floated a half-point hike.

That pushed money towards the dollar and hit currencies from Mexico City to Brasília. Beneath the market noise sits an older fear: that rich countries set the weather and Latin America just gets wet.

Brazil – A Country Haggling Over Who Pays

The Senate approved the main text of the fiscal package, PLP 299/2026, on 12 November by 45 votes to 31. The fight was over the Lei Kandir, a rule that sends money to states.

The government wanted to cut those transfers from R$4bn to R$1bn a year for 2027-2030. Governors pushed back, and InfoMoney says the resistance almost stalled the whole adjustment.

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Rio Times reports that Lula’s left is also split on the plan and his allies are resisting the budget bill.

Beneath this is an old wound: Brazilian states have long felt Brasília takes first and explains later. The 2020 Kandir deal, backed by the Supreme Court, set at least R$58bn in transfers through 2037, so no governor will give that up quietly.

A second worry is trust in the courts. The Federal Police handed the Supreme Court reports on mentions of ministers found in the Banco Master investigation, Exame says.

Fachin reportedly asked that the mentions be sent ‘strictly descriptive’, and a mention alone does not imply wrongdoing. The money mood is sour too.

The real fell to its weakest level in more than 18 months as the Fed minutes weighed on it. For foreigners in Brazil, a weaker real makes imports and travel abroad dearer, while the state-transfer fight keeps tax rules in flux.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,302.02

-0.74% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +6.88% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.94 +0.92% USD / MXN 19.09 +1.25% USD / CLP 1,015 +0.68% USD / COP 3,416 +3.30% USD / ARS 1,565 +0.34% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,302.02

-0.74%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,154.17

-1.75%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,333.80

-0.28%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,302.02 -0.74% +6.88% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,333.80 -0.28% — 10,362.59 10,375 10,286 — IPC MEX 69,154.17 -1.75% +10.90% 70,388.96 69,407 68,780 89,199,914 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.94 +0.92% +11.55% 5.88 5.94 5.85 — EUR/BRL 6.52 +2.69% +5.81% 6.35 6.52 6.41 — USD/MXN 19.09 +1.25% +4.09% 18.86 19.14 18.77 — USD/CLP 1,015 +0.68% +8.91% 1,008 1,016 1,003 — USD/COP 3,416 +3.30% -8.17% 3,307 3,467 3,341 — USD/PEN 3.45 +0.38% +2.36% 3.43 3.45 3.42 — USD/ARS 1,565 +0.34% +11.71% 1,559 1,565 1,555 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.19% +3.42% 39.35 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.85% -10.31% 6,040 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +3.02% +72.81% 11.30 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.94 -0.43% -5.68% 60.20 60.10 59.94 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.49% -9.47% 431.01 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.23% +2.08% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP

3,416

+3.30% USD/GTQ

7.64

+3.23% USD/UYU

40.61

+3.19% USD/BOB

11.64

+3.02% USD/PYG

6,212

+2.85% EUR/BRL

6.52

+2.69% USD/CRC

441.73

+2.49% IPC MEX

69,154.17

-1.75% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.74%, with breadth negative — 0 of 2 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Read →

Mexico – Rattled by the Dollar, Numb to the Violence

The peso had its worst day in more than a year on Wednesday, Expansión reports. The trigger was the chance that the Fed raises rates in December, and Rio Times says Mexican stocks had their biggest fall since June.

Mexicans remember the 1994 crash, so a sharp one-day peso drop lands as more than a market story. It reads as a warning about how fast a hard-won calm can vanish.

Security news ran in the background, as it so often does. El Financiero reports that Sergio Serrano Ramos, known as ‘El Checo’ and a local leader of the Jalisco cartel in Tecate, was arrested again in Ensenada after a chase in which he allegedly tried to run down police.

Earlier reporting says he walked free from prison in August on an amparo, a court order. That history feeds a quiet cynicism about whether arrests last.

Rio Times also reports that Mexico says a gang paid for the capital blockade, and that attacks on two Culiacán businesses killed three people. For foreigners in Mexico, a weaker peso helps those paid in dollars, but peso-priced assets and shares are wobbling.

Chile – A Shrinking Economy and a Signature in Doubt

Rio Times reports that Chile’s economy shrank 1.1% in the third quarter. The government also cut fuel prices after a truckers’ strike, a sign it is trying to calm anger before it spreads.

Security minister Arrau also faced mayors who complained of poor coordination, including Joel Olmos of La Cisterna and Tomás Vodanovic of Maipú.Chileans are tired of crime and slow growth at once, and each story feeds the other. For foreigners in Chile, slower growth and falling fuel prices mean a cooler economy, with the budget outcome the main thing to follow.

Argentina – Budget Bets and a Fragile Calm

Rio Times reports that the budget won committee backing and that joint lists were dropped from the vote bill. It also says Milei claims young people are 70% of voters.

The central bank expects a calm 2027, but Rio Times notes that a dollar run would strain reserves. After many crises, Argentines hear ‘calm’ with one eyebrow raised.

For foreigners in Argentina, peso savings depend on how long the calm holds.

Colombia – A Nation on Edge

Rio Times reports an attack on a tower in Huila cut power. Prisoners also entered Congress, a scene that shows how thin the line has become between the state and its critics.

President Petro dropped his food tax plan, and a court ordered him to delete posts. Alianza Verde said it backs no measure of the government’s economic rescue law that cuts household purchasing power or makes jobs dearer, Infobae reports.

Colombians have long distrusted new taxes on daily food. The economic picture is gloomy: one bank sees stagflation and 1.5% growth, and the trade deficit hit US$2.27bn.

For foreigners in Colombia, check local travel advice and expect tax rules to keep shifting.

Peru – Bracing for Fuel and Rain

Peru declared a fuel supply emergency, and Rio Times says it is looking for private money for a fuel terminal. Transport firms say the state is indifferent.

El Niño is already biting, with retirees paid US$59, and another strong quake hit the Ica coast. Peruvians know the pattern: floods, quakes and shortages arrive together.

A town also blocked a highway over bridge funds, a familiar form of protest in the regions. For foreigners in Peru, plan for fuel shortages and road blockades during the emergency.

Venezuela – Talks That Never Seem to Finish

Talks between the government and opposition reached 100 days with no vote date, and they are weighing five election reforms. Unions plan another 24-hour strike.

For many Venezuelans, hope and fatigue now sit side by side. For foreigners in Venezuela, expect strike-day disruption and rapidly shifting political signals.

The Shared Mood

The region is not panicking, but it is bracing. From the peso to the Kandir fight, people are asking who protects them when money and institutions wobble.

Strong dollars, fuel worries and doubtful institutions tie these stories together. For foreign residents and investors, the sensible move is to watch currency exposure and local strike calendars.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mexico’s peso fall on 18 November?

It had its worst day in over a year, on expectations that the Fed could raise rates in December, according to Expansión.

What is the Lei Kandir fight in Brazil?

The government’s fiscal package originally cut Lei Kandir transfers to states from R$4bn to R$1bn a year for 2027-2030. Governors and lawmakers resisted, and the final Senate vote on the amendments was postponed on 17 November.

Sources: Tribuna do Sertão – Senate approves fiscal adjustment text, Congresso em Foco – Fiscal adjustment explained, Brapi – PF delivers reports to Fachin

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error