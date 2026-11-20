Key Facts IPC: Mexico’s main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, fell 0.64% to 68,714, its fifth straight loss.

Mexico’s main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, fell 0.64% to 68,714, its fifth straight loss. Peso: The peso closed at 19.09 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months.

The peso closed at 19.09 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months. Cause: Fear of a US interest-rate rise in December hit emerging markets as the S&P 500 fell 2.02%.

Fear of a US interest-rate rise in December hit emerging markets as the S&P 500 fell 2.02%. Movers: Mining group Grupo México fell 3.3% and cement maker Cemex 3.1%; Grupo Carso rose 4.4%.

Mining group Grupo México fell 3.3% and cement maker Cemex 3.1%; Grupo Carso rose 4.4%. Levels: The index is 4.6% below its 11 November high of 72,006 and 11.4% above its 12-month low.

The index is 4.6% below its 11 November high of 72,006 and 11.4% above its 12-month low. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, puts “no change” in the Bank of Mexico’s December rate decision at 94.7% (US$34,000 traded, 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November).

Today’s Focus Mexico’s main stock index fell for a fifth session in a row, and the peso sank to its weakest close in at least a year. The S&P/BMV IPC, the benchmark tracking the biggest companies on the Mexican exchange, ended at 68,714, down 0.64%. The dollar bought 19.09 pesos, up 1.24% on the day. Over five sessions the index has lost 4.57%, and it now sits 4.6% below the 72,006 high it set on 11 November. The main cause came from Washington, not Mexico City. Investors fear the US Federal Reserve, the American central bank, could raise interest rates again in December, and that pulls money out of emerging-market currencies such as the peso. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For a traveller or expat paid in dollars, pesos are cheaper this week. For a Mexican importer or a company with dollar debts, the same move is a headache. What matters today. A fifth straight fall and a 12-month-low peso show Mexico is paying for Fed rate-hike fears, and the next test is whether 70,000 on the index is regained and the peso stops sliding.

Mexico City’s skyline along Paseo de la Reforma. (File photo) photo. The Mexico City skyline along Paseo de la Reforma. Photo: JavierDo, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

01 The session in one read

Think of Mexico’s market as a boat tied to a very large ship. This week the ship, Wall Street, lurched, and Mexico felt every wave.

The S&P/BMV IPC closed at 68,714, down 0.64%, its fifth straight fall. Over five sessions it has lost 4.57%, though it is only 0.79% lower over 20 sessions.

So this is a sharp, recent wobble inside a longer climb, not yet a collapse. The index is 11.4% above its 12-month low of 61,672 from 20 November 2025.

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The peso did the heavier lifting on the downside, ending at 19.09 per dollar after a 1.24% fall in its value. That is its weakest close of the past 12 months.

Assessment — Imported Fed fear, not Mexican news MEDIUM The evidence points mainly outside Mexico: Fed minutes showed officials seeing risks that inflation could persist, and Wall Street fell hard on Thursday. Yet the usual drivers only half agree, because the dollar index rose just 0.06% and the US 10-year yield edged down to about 5.0%, so the peso’s 1.24% slide looks like emerging-market selling rather than a broad dollar surge. Mexico’s own central bank cutting rates to 6.25% while the Fed talks of hikes narrows the gap that attracts foreign money, which fits the pattern. The variable to watch is the VIX at 28.44: if it calms, the peso should steady.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P/BMV IPC close 68,714 −0.64% Fifth straight daily fall Session range — — Not in our scan US dollar vs peso 19.09 pesos per dollar +1.24% Weakest peso close in 12 months Five-session move, IPC 68,714 −4.57% The slide is recent and steep 12-month position, IPC 61,672 to 72,006 −4.6% vs high 11.4% above the low, 4.6% below the high Key technical level 70,000 — Round-number hurdle now overhead

The table tells a simple story: a modest daily loss on the index, a big loss for the currency. The 0.64% drop looks small until you see it is the fifth in a row.

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Inside the 12-month range the index sits closer to its high than its low, so this is a pullback from strength. The peso is different: at 19.09 it is exactly at its 12-month extreme, 13.1% weaker than its early-September best of 16.88.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 68,891.88 -0.38% +10.68% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 50% advancing 7 ▲ advancing7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 19.09 +0.05% Brent crude 89.89 -2.27% Gold 3,562 -3.35% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +0.90% GAP, ASUR, OMA Financials +0.42% GFNORTE Other 0.00% AMX ADR Consumer Staples -0.44% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Telecom -1.44% TELEVISA, AMX Materials -3.22% CEMEX Mining -3.57% GMEXICO Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% Ibovespa166,376.43 -0.69% Mexico 68,891.88 -0.38% S&P/BMV IPC68,891.88 -0.38% Chile 10,333.80 -0.28% S&P IPSA10,333.80 -0.28% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 68,891.88 -0.38% +10.68% 69,154.17 — — — USD/MXN 19.09 +0.05% +4.24% 19.09 19.15 19.05 — WALMEX 55.40 +1.47% -10.21% 54.60 55.40 53.92 12,665,234 GMEXICO 192.25 -3.57% +27.49% 199.37 202.97 190.51 8,238,613 FEMSA 243.16 +0.80% +40.90% 241.24 245.95 240.84 2,321,035 CEMEX 18.04 -3.22% -5.00% 18.64 18.77 18.00 21,389,878 GFNORTE 198.90 +0.42% +14.85% 198.06 205.99 198.00 5,023,099 BIMBO 70.92 -1.40% +20.35% 71.93 72.05 70.71 3,652,068 TELEVISA 8.20 -3.30% -20.83% 8.48 8.50 8.19 3,834,047 AMX 23.73 +0.42% +11.53% 23.63 23.79 23.45 22,706,690 GAP 430.68 +0.10% +6.54% 430.24 435.00 423.08 484,881 ASUR 266.79 +1.90% -9.79% 261.81 269.29 260.47 95,379 OMA 246.99 +0.71% +4.71% 245.24 248.55 244.67 1,462,229 KOF 224.59 -0.12% +39.77% 224.85 225.97 222.54 472,289 GRUMA 273.89 -1.56% -12.38% 278.23 279.62 271.93 401,373 KIMBER 38.75 -1.85% +5.83% 39.48 39.58 38.69 3,458,371 AMX ADR 24.84 +0.00% +8.76% 24.84 25.03 24.63 1,316,508 Largest moves today GMEXICO 192.25 -3.57% TELEVISA 8.20 -3.30% CEMEX 18.04 -3.22% ASUR 266.79 +1.90% KIMBER 38.75 -1.85% GRUMA 273.89 -1.56% WALMEX 55.40 +1.47% BIMBO 70.92 -1.40% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 0.38%, with breadth evenly split — 7 of 14 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — Fed rate-hike fears hit the peso

Cause one, and the heaviest: fear of higher US interest rates. Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s 27–28 October meeting, published on 18 November, showed officials seeing risks that inflation could persist, a hint that rates may need to rise.

Higher US rates make dollars more attractive, so investors sell currencies like the peso. Confidence: high.

Cause two: a risk-off Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 2.02% to 7,176, the Dow Jones lost 2.19% and the Nasdaq 2.25%, while the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 15.80% to 28.44.

When fear rises, traders cut positions in higher-yielding emerging markets first. Confidence: high.

Cause three: Mexico’s own rate gap. Banxico, the Bank of Mexico, cut its benchmark rate to 6.25% on 5 November in a 3–2 split vote.

A central bank easing while the Fed may tighten leaves the peso less well paid for the risk. Confidence: medium.

The usual drivers only partly agree with the move. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, rose only 0.06%, and the US 10-year yield, the interest rate on American government borrowing, edged down to about 5.0%.

Oil’s fund rose 1.45% while the gold fund fell 1.76%, which hurt Mexico’s mining giants. Our best reading is emerging-market selling, with medium confidence.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Grupo México (GMEXICOB) — −3.3% Mining and rail group Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO) — +0.4% Mexico’s largest locally owned bank Walmex — +1.3% Walmart’s Mexican arm, a defensive favourite América Móvil (AMXB) — +0.3% Telecoms giant, earns in many currencies Femsa (FEMSAUBD) — +1.2% Oxxo convenience stores and Coca-Cola bottling Cemex (CEMEXCPO) — −3.1% Cement maker, sensitive to economic mood Grupo Carso (GCARSOA1) — +4.4% Large gainer Asur (ASURB) — +3.6% Operator of Cancún and other airports

The most-traded names split into winners and losers. Grupo México fell 3.3% as the gold fund slid 1.76% and miners sold off.

Defensive names held up: Walmex, the retailer, rose 1.3%, Femsa rose 1.2% and Banorte rose 0.4%. América Móvil edged up 0.3%, helped because much of its income is earned outside Mexico.

Asur gained 3.6%, which suggests investors still like businesses paid in dollars and euros. Mexico’s airports benefit from foreign visitors, and a weaker peso makes their dollar-linked revenue worth more.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −0.69% Merval Argentina −0.96% S&P IPSA Chile −0.28%

Latin America moved together, and the live market board above carries the closes. Argentina’s Merval fell 0.96% and Brazil’s Ibovespa 0.69%, so Mexico’s 0.64% drop sat in the middle of the pack.

The currencies tell the same tale: the dollar gained about 1% against Brazil’s real to 5.93, 0.68% against Chile’s peso to 1,015, and more than 1.5% against Colombia’s peso. Mexico’s 1.24% dollar gain sat in the middle of the pack.

So this was a regional risk-off day rather than a Mexican one. Governments and companies that borrow in dollars, from Mexican importers to Colombian and Brazilian firms, face a larger bill this week.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the first test above the index is the round 70,000 mark, which it lost this week. Beyond that sits the 72,006 close of 11 November, the 12-month high.

Support is thin until the 12-month low of 61,672 from 20 November 2025, about 10% below where the index sits today. Five straight down days is a heavy streak, so a short bounce would not be surprising.

For the peso, 19.09 is itself the 12-month extreme, so there is no chart ceiling above it. A move back toward 18 would signal that Fed fear is fading.

Does it stop? It stops when the VIX cools and Fed pricing calms; until then, Mexico remains a passenger on Wall Street’s ship.

07 What to watch

Mexico retail sales: Figures due Friday at 12:00 GMT, according to the RT economic calendar, (6:00 a.m. in Mexico City) for September show whether shoppers are holding up despite a weaker peso.

Figures due Friday at 12:00 GMT, according to the RT economic calendar, (6:00 a.m. in Mexico City) for September show whether shoppers are holding up despite a weaker peso. US consumer sentiment: The University of Michigan survey is due Friday, with a forecast of 51.5 against 48 before; it feeds Fed rate thinking.

The University of Michigan survey is due Friday, with a forecast of 51.5 against 48 before; it feeds Fed rate thinking. VIX fear gauge: A fall back from 28.44 would ease pressure on the peso; another jump would add to it.

A fall back from 28.44 would ease pressure on the peso; another jump would add to it. Index and peso levels: Watch 70,000 on the IPC and 19.09 on the peso for the next move.

Background: Mexico Stocks Post Biggest Fall Since June.

Background: Mexico Stocks Fall 1.2% as Cemex Drops 4.7%.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Bank of Mexico’s December decision, with US$34,000 traded as of 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November 2026. It prices “no change” at 94.7%, a 0.25-point cut at 3.6% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

The same site prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rise in December at 92.5% (US$43.5 million traded). These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mexico’s stock market fall?

Mainly because investors fear the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates, which hit Wall Street and pulled money out of emerging markets. The S&P/BMV IPC fell 0.64% to 68,714, its fifth straight drop.

How weak is the Mexican peso?

The dollar closed at 19.09 pesos, up 1.24% on the day, the peso’s weakest close in at least 12 months. It was 13.1% weaker than its 12-month best of 16.88 in early September 2026.

Which Mexican stocks fell most?

Grupo México fell 3.3% and Cemex 3.1%. Grupo Carso rose 4.4% and airport operator Asur rose 3.6%.

What does a weak peso mean for travellers?

Visitors paid in dollars get more pesos for each dollar, so hotels, meals and tours cost less in dollar terms. Imported goods and dollar debts cost Mexicans more.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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