A US$1 billion sale bought the real only a few minutes of relief, and the lower house vote on the debt bill is the next test.

File photo: a Brazilian 20-real banknote.

Brazil Markets

Brazil’s currency ended Thursday at its weakest in 19 months, even after the central bank spent US$1 billion of its dollar reserves to prop it up. The dollar closed near R$5.93, up about 1.1% on the day and its sixth gain in a row.

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The sale, announced at 10:03 a.m. US Eastern time (ET), pushed the dollar down to about R$5.86 within minutes. Buyers came back amid worries about debt in Brazil’s economy, and the dollar was back above R$5.90 later that morning.

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Key Facts What. The dollar closed near R$5.93, up about 1.1%, the highest since April 2025.

Central bank. It sold US$1 billion of reserves at R$5.86 per dollar; the dollar rebounded.

Run. Since 10 November the dollar is up 5.4%, by the central bank’s average rate.

Next. The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, votes on the fiscal bill.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, where traders bet real money: 78% odds of no Brazil rate change in December.

A US$1 billion sale bought the real only a few minutes of relief, and the lower house vote on the debt bill is the next test.

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The slide began earlier this month. On 10 November the central bank’s own average rate, called PTAX, was R$5.584 per dollar, and at 11:04 a.m. ET on Thursday it was R$5.8883.

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That is a rise of 5.4% in nine days (Banco Central do Brasil). The government’s answer is a budget-tightening bill, Complementary Bill 299/2026, which the Senate finished approving on the night of Wednesday 18 November.

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It now goes to the Chamber of Deputies. The government expects it to improve the 2027 budget by up to R$56.1 billion (US$9.5 billion at R$5.93), yet the dollar kept rising after the vote, as our report on the Senate vote shows.

On Thursday the central bank sold dollars outright, accepting five bids at R$5.86 per dollar. Unlike a short-term dollar loan that is later taken back, an outright sale leaves its reserves permanently smaller (details of the sale).

Reserves stood at US$365.0 billion at the end of October, so the sale is about 0.3% of them (Banco Central do Brasil). A sale of reserves can slow a fall, but it cannot change what traders believe about the debt.

The day before, on Wednesday 18 November, the dollar had closed near R$5.87, up about 1.5%. Thursday’s gain of about 1.1% came on top of that jump, so the dollar has gained roughly 2.6% in two sessions.

The US dollar index, which measures the dollar against other major currencies, barely moved at 103.85 on Thursday. The real’s drop therefore stood out.

Washington added pressure. Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s October meeting, released on 18 November, showed almost all participants judging further rate rises likely appropriate.

Higher US rates tend to draw money away from emerging markets such as Brazil. For US investors, a weaker real shrinks the dollar value of Brazilian stocks and bonds.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo stock exchange, fell 0.74% to 166,302 on Thursday. Visitors gain the other way round, because US$100 buys about R$589 at the central bank’s midday rate on Thursday, against R$558 on 10 November.

Our real-to-dollar guide explains how the rate works. Brazil’s markets are due to close on Friday 20 November for Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday honouring Afro-Brazilian history.

The real can still move on thin trading abroad. The lower house, led by speaker Hugo Motta, has said it will hold an extraordinary session on Monday 23 November to vote on the bill.

Brazil’s mid-month inflation reading is scheduled for Thursday 26 November.

Background: Brazil Runoff Result, Lula Won 51.79%.

Background: Brazil Minister Faces Senate on New Tax.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the real keep falling after the central bank stepped in?

One sale of that size is small beside Brazil’s reserves, and it does not answer doubts about the public debt. Traders are now waiting for the lower house.

Does a weak real help travellers from the United States?

Yes, dollars stretch further in Brazil, although local prices still follow Brazilian inflation. The rate can swing quickly, so check it before exchanging money.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil (central bank), PTAX rate, reserves and spot auction notice (18 and 19 November 2026); Agência Senado, the Senate news service, Senate completes vote (18 November 2026); Federal Reserve, policy committee minutes (18 November 2026); Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in December (19 November 2026, 3:31 p.m. ET); Banco Central do Brasil reserves series (October 2026); USD/BRL, Ibovespa and dollar index closes, market data (19 November 2026).

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error