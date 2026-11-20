Key Facts Merval: Argentina’s main stock index, the Merval, fell 0.96% to 81,146, now 4.6% below its 13 November close.

Argentina’s main stock index, the Merval, fell 0.96% to 81,146, now 4.6% below its 13 November close. Peso: The peso weakened 0.36% to 1,565 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months.

The peso weakened 0.36% to 1,565 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months. New York: Argentine bank shares listed in New York fell 4% to 10% as Wall Street sold off.

Argentine bank shares listed in New York fell 4% to 10% as Wall Street sold off. Cause: The S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 15.80% to 28.44.

The S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 15.80% to 28.44. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, puts Argentina’s 2026 inflation at 30.0% to 34.9% with 96.5% probability (US$107,000 traded, 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November).

Today’s Focus Argentine shares slipped on Thursday 19 November as Wall Street sold off. The Merval, the index of Buenos Aires’ biggest listed companies, closed at 81,146, down 0.96%, after ending the day within 34 points of its low. The peso slipped too, to 1,565 per US dollar, down 0.36% on the day. That is the weakest peso close in at least 12 months. The trigger sat far from Buenos Aires. The S&P 500, the benchmark of big US companies, fell 2.02%, and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 15.80% to 28.44. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The sharper pain came abroad: Argentine bank shares listed in New York fell between 4% and 10%, far more than the Merval in Buenos Aires. What matters today. This looks like global fear rather than an Argentine shock, so it can ease quickly if Wall Street steadies, but the peso’s steady slide says pressure is building underneath.

Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Thursday was a day for the exits. Investors around the world sold riskier assets, and Buenos Aires, a market that swings hard in both directions, felt it, though less sharply than Wall Street.

The Merval, an index of the leading companies on the Buenos Aires exchange, priced in pesos, closed at 81,146, down 0.96% from Wednesday’s 81,933. It traded between 81,112 and 83,082 and finished at the bottom of that range.

The peso closed at 1,565 per US dollar, down 0.36% against the greenback. For a visitor or expat paid in dollars, that means slightly more pesos for every dollar spent.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Brazil’s Ibovespa fell 0.69% on the same day, a little less than the Merval. Argentina’s market is still about 4.6% below its 13 November close of 85,096.

Assessment — Global fear, not Argentine news MEDIUM The evidence points outward. Argentine news was calm: the October balance of trade showed a surplus of 3,394 million dollars against a forecast of 2,050 million (RT economic calendar; INDEC is Argentina’s statistics agency). The US dollar index barely moved, and the US 10-year yield edged down to about 5.0%, so this was fear rather than a rates squeeze. The sharper selling in New York, where Argentine shares trade as ADRs, American certificates that each stand for shares in a company, shows foreign investors were the main sellers. The variable to watch is the VIX: while it stays near 28, Argentine banks stay under pressure.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Merval (main stock index) 81,146 −0.96% Fell from 81,933 on Wednesday; 4.6% below 13 November Merval session range 81,112 to 83,082 — Closed at the bottom of the range USD/ARS (pesos per US dollar) 1,565 +0.36% Weakest peso close in at least 12 months USD/ARS versus its 12-month low Low of 1,355 on 13 April 2026 +15.5% The dollar costs 15.5% more than at its April low Merval since 5 November 84,595 to 81,146 −4.1% Index has slid since early November Key technical level 1,565 (USD/ARS) — The 12-month high set today; the peso’s line in the sand

Read the table as two stories. The stock market had a modest one-day fall in pesos; the peso itself is in a slower, steadier slide.

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The dollar has risen 0.36% on the day, 1.27% over five sessions and 2.45% over 20 sessions, and has now risen four sessions in a row. That is a continuation of a trend, not a new phase.

Note the direction: USD/ARS rising means the peso is weakening. At 1,565 the dollar is at its highest close of the past 12 months.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945 — Market breadth · 14 names 36% advancing 5 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,565 -0.02% Brent crude 89.89 -2.27% Soybeans 1,205 -0.25% Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +1.40% TXAR Materials +0.83% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Utilities -0.24% PAMPA, CEPU Telecom -1.63% TELECOM ARG Financials -1.78% GGAL, COME, BYMA Energy -1.94% YPF, TGS Consumer Disc. -3.27% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Technology -6.20% GLOBANT Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% Ibovespa166,376.43 -0.69% Mexico 68,891.88 -0.38% S&P/BMV IPC68,891.88 -0.38% Chile 10,333.80 -0.28% S&P IPSA10,333.80 -0.28% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,565 -0.02% +11.20% 1,565 1,565 1,565 — YPF 5,810 -3.81% +2.56% 6,040 6,200 5,800 1,787,499 GGAL 4,600 -3.61% -37.68% 4,773 4,900 4,580 2,366,974 PAMPA 4,340 +0.99% -17.57% 4,298 4,395 4,225 1,266,869 TXAR 725.50 +1.40% -10.31% 715.50 740.00 706.50 958,948 ALUAR 842.00 +0.66% -19.30% 836.50 842.00 807.50 689,922 TGS 7,015 -0.07% -23.31% 7,020 7,125 6,905 239,924 CEPU 1,761 -1.46% -18.22% 1,787 1,835 1,743 889,890 MIRGOR 1,660 -1.78% -92.89% 1,690 1,725 1,640 17,960 COME 27.40 -4.73% -64.34% 28.76 29.20 27.10 6,750,396 LOMA NEGRA 2,813 +0.99% -17.51% 2,785 2,843 2,723 377,262 BYMA 206.00 +3.00% -27.01% 200.00 214.50 197.00 6,189,127 TELECOM ARG 3,478 -1.63% -5.31% 3,535 3,600 3,420 83,558 GLOBANT 40.01 -6.20% -32.65% 42.65 42.85 40.01 1,369,318 MERCADOLIBRE 1,355 -4.75% -28.65% 1,423 1,435 1,348 927,426 Largest moves today GLOBANT 40.01 -6.20% MERCADOLIBRE 1,355 -4.75% COME 27.40 -4.73% YPF 5,810 -3.81% GGAL 4,600 -3.61% BYMA 206.00 +3.00% MIRGOR 1,660 -1.78% TELECOM ARG 3,478 -1.63% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 5 of 14 names higher. Mining led, while Technology lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — a Wall Street sell-off hit Argentine shares

First, and heaviest, global fear (HIGH confidence). The S&P 500 fell 2.02%, the Dow Jones fell 2.19%, the Nasdaq fell 2.25%, and the VIX rose 15.80% to 28.44. When investors get scared, they sell emerging markets first, and Argentina is among the most volatile.

The same day, other Latin American currencies fell harder than the peso. The dollar rose more than 1.5% against the Colombian peso, 1.24% against the Mexican peso, about 1% against the Brazilian real and 0.68% against the Chilean peso.

Second, worry about the US Federal Reserve (MEDIUM confidence). Minutes of the Fed’s 27–28 October meeting, published on 18 November, showed officials seeing risks that inflation could persist, and prediction markets now price a 0.25-point rise in December at 92.5%. The US 10-year yield actually edged down to about 5.0% and the dollar index rose only 0.06%, so this was more a flight from risk than a rates shock.

There was good news at home that the market ignored. Argentina’s October trade balance came in at a surplus of US$3.39 billion against a forecast of US$2.05 billion, according to the RT economic calendar.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Grupo Galicia (GGAL) US$26.07 −6.2% Leading private bank; New York shares YPF (YPF) US$33.28 −5.2% Oil and gas major; fell even as the US oil fund USO rose 1.45% Banco Macro (BMA) US$51.52 −4.4% Large private bank; New York shares Pampa Energía (PAM) US$62.04 −0.6% Power and gas producer; held up best Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) US$9.14 −6.3% Private bank; New York shares Banco Supervielle (SUPV) US$4.76 −10.4% Steepest fall on the board Central Puerto (CEPU) US$10.10 −3.5% Power generator; New York shares

The table shows Thursday’s closes of these companies’ shares in New York, in US dollars. The pattern is clear: banks fell hardest, and Pampa, which sells power and gas, held up best.

In Buenos Aires the Merval fell less than the New York shares of the same companies. One reason is the peso, which weakened only a little, so the local shares did not carry the full fall.

YPF is the Vaca Muerta story, the big shale oil and gas field in southern Argentina that foreign investors want to own. Its 5.2% fall in New York shows that oil prices did not shield it from the wider sell-off.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −0.69% IPC Mexico −0.64% IPSA Chile −0.28%

Every major Latin American index we could verify closed lower, and the Merval’s 0.96% fall was in the middle of the pack. Mexico’s IPC lost 0.64%, Brazil’s Ibovespa 0.69% and Chile’s IPSA 0.28%.

For a reader in São Paulo, Mexico City or Santiago, the stronger story was the currency. The dollar rose about 1% to 5.93 against the Brazilian real, 1.24% to 19.09 against the Mexican peso and 0.68% to 1,015 against the Chilean peso.

A stronger dollar makes dollar debts costlier for governments and companies across the region. The live market board above carries all the closes.

06 The technical picture

For the peso, the chart is simple. USD/ARS closed at 1,565, its highest close of the past 12 months, so there is no recent resistance above it; the next round-number marker is 1,600.

Support is far below. The 12-month low is 1,355 from 13 April 2026, which sits 15.5% under today’s level, so any retreat would be a long way down.

For the Merval, Thursday’s low of 81,112 and Monday’s close of 81,476 are the nearest levels to watch; a close below them would show sellers still in charge. A return above 85,096, the 13 November close, would erase the recent slide.

Does this stop? The stock fall can reverse quickly if the VIX cools from 28.44. The peso’s slide has run for four sessions and 20 sessions of gains, and it will need calmer global markets to turn.

07 What to watch

Wall Street fear: The VIX at 28.44 after a 15.80% jump; a calmer reading would ease pressure on Argentine banks.

The VIX at 28.44 after a 15.80% jump; a calmer reading would ease pressure on Argentine banks. The peso line: USD/ARS at 1,565; a close above it extends the slide toward 1,600, while a close back below would signal relief.

USD/ARS at 1,565; a close above it extends the slide toward 1,600, while a close back below would signal relief. Federal Reserve in December: Traders price a 0.25-point rise at 92.5%; hawkish signals tend to hurt emerging-market currencies and banks.

Background: Argentina Airport Operator Sales Rise 14%.

Background: Argentine Bank Supervielle Profit Halves.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on Argentina’s 2026 inflation, with US$107,000 traded as of 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November 2026. It prices a rate of 30.0% to 34.9% at 96.5%, 35% to 39.9% at 3.1% and 25% to 29.9% at 1.7%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect inflation to stay high, which keeps pressure on the peso and on local shares.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Argentina stock market close?

The Merval, Buenos Aires’ main stock index, closed at 81,146, down 0.96%, at the bottom of the day’s range.

Why did the Argentine peso weaken?

The dollar rose 0.36% to 1,565 pesos as global fear hit emerging markets, and the peso has now weakened four sessions in a row.

Which Argentine stocks fell the most?

In New York, Banco Supervielle fell 10.4%, Banco BBVA Argentina 6.3%, Grupo Galicia 6.2% and YPF 5.2%.

Was the sell-off caused by Argentine news?

Not mainly. Wall Street fell 2.02% and the VIX jumped 15.80%, while Argentine data such as the trade balance beat forecasts.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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