Key Facts Ibovespa: Brazil’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, fell 0.69% to 166,376, its second straight loss.

Brazil’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, fell 0.69% to 166,376, its second straight loss. Real: The real weakened 1.15% to 5.93 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months.

The real weakened 1.15% to 5.93 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months. Wall Street: The S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 15.80% to 28.44.

The S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 15.80% to 28.44. Range: The Ibovespa is 20.4% below its 9 October peak and 7.5% above its 12-month low.

The Ibovespa is 20.4% below its 9 October peak and 7.5% above its 12-month low. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, puts “no change” in Brazil’s December interest-rate decision at 80.0% (US$127,000 traded, 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November).

Today’s Focus Brazil’s stock market gave ground for a second day, and the currency took the harder blow. The Ibovespa, the benchmark index of Brazil’s biggest listed companies, fell 0.69% to 166,376 at the latest settled close, that of 19 November. The real, Brazil’s currency, buckled by more: one US dollar now costs 5.93 reais, up 1.15% on the day. That is the weakest real in at least 12 months, and the dollar’s highest price against it in the past 12 months. The cause was a global scare. Wall Street’s S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX, a gauge of how nervous US investors are, jumped 15.80% to 28.44, while minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s October meeting kept talk of a December rate rise alive. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The bigger picture is sobering. The Ibovespa is 19.43% lower than it was 20 sessions ago and 20.4% below its 9 October peak, a steep retreat in little more than a month. What matters today. A weaker real and a falling index together mean foreign investors in Brazil are losing on both the shares and the currency, and the dollar at R$5.93 is closing in on the R$6 mark.

Brazil’s Ibovespa and the day on B3.

01 The session in one read

Brazil’s market spent the day looking over its shoulder at Wall Street. The Ibovespa closed at 166,376, down 0.69%, after a fall the session before.

This wrap covers the latest settled session, the close of 19 November. Individual share moves are not part of today’s verified data, so we read the index and the currency, not single companies.

The real did the real damage. At 5.93 per dollar, up 1.15%, it is at its weakest in at least 12 months, which hits anyone who earns in reais and spends or invests in dollars.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

For a newcomer, think of it as a double squeeze. Brazilian shares got cheaper in reais, and the reais themselves got cheaper in dollars.

Assessment — Global fear hits Brazil’s currency MEDIUM The usual drivers only partly explain the move. The US dollar index barely stirred, up 0.06% to 103.924, and the US 10-year Treasury yield edged down to about 5.0%, which normally helps emerging markets. The best-supported reading is a broad flight from risk, led by the 2.02% fall in the S&P 500, made worse by talk of a US interest-rate rise in December. Colombia’s peso weakened by more than 1.5% and Mexico’s 1.24% against the dollar, so Brazil was not alone, which supports the global part of the story. The variable to watch is the VIX: while it stays near 28, the real and the Ibovespa will struggle to recover.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Ibovespa 166,376 −0.69% Second straight down session; 20.4% below its 9 October high of 209,067 Session range — — Not in today’s verified data USD/BRL (reais per dollar) 5.93 +1.15% Weakest real in at least six months; 12-month low for the dollar was 4.8909 52-week positioning (Ibovespa) 154,770 to 209,067 — Index is 7.5% above its 12-month low and 20.4% below its high Key technical level R$6.00 per dollar — Round number the real now approaches; 154,770 is the index’s long-run floor

The table tells one story: the index is wounded but not broken, while the currency is at an extreme. The Ibovespa’s 12-month low of 154,770, set on 21 November 2025, is 7.0% below today’s close.

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The dollar’s 12-month low of 4.8909 came on 11 May. The dollar now costs 21.3% more than that low, a swing that eats straight into the returns of foreign investors.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833day rangeH 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 27% advancing 4 ▲ advancing11 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 0.00% EUR / BRL 6.51 +1.04% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 89.89 -2.27% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +0.34% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +0.06% ABEV3 Financials -0.24% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -0.50% SUZB3 Industrials -1.25% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -1.93% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -1.95% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Disc. -7.29% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% Ibovespa166,376.43 -0.69% Mexico 68,891.88 -0.38% S&P/BMV IPC68,891.88 -0.38% Chile 10,333.80 -0.28% S&P IPSA10,333.80 -0.28% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — USD/BRL 5.93 0.00% +11.37% 5.93 5.93 5.93 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.67 -1.16% +30.01% 43.17 43.60 42.41 39,230,200 VALE3 58.48 -0.88% -9.96% 59.00 59.70 58.25 23,308,200 ITUB4 40.07 -0.30% +3.57% 40.19 40.41 39.69 30,751,700 BBDC4 13.83 -1.78% -26.83% 14.08 14.19 13.77 59,937,800 BBAS3 14.30 +1.27% -33.73% 14.12 14.50 14.02 65,957,800 B3SA3 14.28 -0.14% +3.10% 14.30 14.47 14.17 73,043,000 ABEV3 16.08 +0.06% +19.91% 16.07 16.08 15.85 32,924,600 WEGE3 51.13 -0.49% +17.14% 51.38 52.51 50.47 10,442,000 PRIO3 60.20 -2.70% +52.75% 61.87 62.29 59.59 9,761,900 SUZB3 55.32 -0.50% +14.46% 55.60 55.67 54.03 8,250,200 RENT3 28.86 -2.00% -32.49% 29.45 30.02 28.86 13,812,400 AZZA3 14.63 -7.29% -50.79% 15.78 16.09 14.62 4,647,600 CSNA3 3.43 -6.03% -57.71% 3.65 3.70 3.43 27,646,500 GGBR4 25.86 +1.06% +39.86% 25.59 26.19 25.47 12,833,300 ENEV3 26.22 +0.34% +37.93% 26.13 26.46 25.96 7,640,700 Largest moves today AZZA3 14.63 -7.29% CSNA3 3.43 -6.03% PRIO3 60.20 -2.70% RENT3 28.86 -2.00% BBDC4 13.83 -1.78% BBAS3 14.30 +1.27% PETR4 42.67 -1.16% GGBR4 25.86 +1.06% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 4 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — Wall Street fear and Fed rate worries

First and heaviest cause, with high confidence: a rout in US stocks. The S&P 500 fell 2.02% to 7,176, the Dow Jones lost 2.19% and the Nasdaq 2.25%, while the VIX rose 15.80% to 28.44.

US data added to the unease. The Philadelphia Fed factory index came in at 6.3, down from 20.9, and the Conference Board, a US research group, said its leading index fell 0.3% against an expected 0, according to the RT economic calendar.

Second cause, with medium confidence: fear of a US rate rise. Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s 27–28 October meeting, published on 18 November, showed officials seeing risks that inflation could persist, and prediction markets now price a 0.25-point rise in December at 92.5%.

Third cause, with lower confidence: the dollar’s global strength. The dollar index rose only 0.06%, so this is a weak explanation on its own, but Colombia’s peso, down by more than 1.5%, and Mexico’s, down 1.24%, show emerging-market currencies were under broad pressure.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note S&P 500 7,176 −2.02% Main global drag; 8.2% below its 12-month high VIX fear gauge 28.44 +15.80% Measures expected swings in US stocks; up 52.09% over five sessions US dollar index 103.924 +0.06% Barely moved, so not the main culprit US 10-year Treasury yield about 5.0% −3 basis points Fell slightly, which normally helps emerging markets Oil (USO fund) 138.09 +1.45% US commercial crude stocks 417.8 million barrels, up 3.4 million (EIA, eia.gov) Gold $3,722 per ounce −0.50% Safe-haven metal slipped with the rest

Share-by-share turnover and individual movers are not in today’s verified data, so this table reads the forces behind the index instead. The message is that the dollar index and Treasury yields did not drive the fall.

Oil rose despite a US crude stock build of 3.4 million barrels, according to the US Energy Information Administration. That mix of firmer oil and softer Brazilian shares points to fear, not commodity weakness, as the day’s driver.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Merval Argentina −0.96% IPC Mexico −0.64% IPSA Chile −0.28%

Every Latin American index we could verify closed lower, but the damage was uneven. Argentina’s Merval fell 0.96% and Mexico’s IPC 0.64%, while Chile’s IPSA slipped 0.28%.

The currencies tell the sharper story. Against the dollar, the Colombian peso weakened by more than 1.5%, the Mexican peso 1.24% and the Chilean peso 0.68%; for Brazilian investors, Mexican and Chilean exposure offers little shelter on a day like this. The live market board above carries the full closes.

06 The technical picture

The chart is stretched. The Ibovespa is 19.43% lower than it was 20 sessions ago, a fall that traders often call oversold, meaning a bounce is possible even if the trend stays weak.

Nearest support is the 12-month low of 154,770, set on 21 November 2025; the round number of 160,000 sits just above it. Resistance starts at the 170,000 area and runs up to the 9 October peak of 209,067.

For the real, the key level is R$6.00 per dollar. The currency is at the weakest close of the past 12 months, so there is no recent chart level to lean on until that round number is tested.

History is not a forecast. A pause in Wall Street’s slide, a calmer VIX and a steadier Fed outlook are the three things that would turn the tide.

07 What to watch

Fed signals: Traders price a 0.25-point US rate rise in December at 92.5%; any hint of a pause would help the real.

Traders price a 0.25-point US rate rise in December at 92.5%; any hint of a pause would help the real. The real at R$6: The dollar closed at 5.93; a break above R$6.00 would mark a new psychological stage for importers, travellers and investors.

The dollar closed at 5.93; a break above R$6.00 would mark a new psychological stage for importers, travellers and investors. US consumer sentiment, 20 November: The University of Michigan reading is forecast at 51.5 against 48 before; a weak print would feed the Wall Street fear that hit Brazil.

The University of Michigan reading is forecast at 51.5 against 48 before; a weak print would feed the Wall Street fear that hit Brazil. The VIX fear gauge: At 28.44 and up 52.09% over five sessions, it is the cleanest read on whether global risk-taking is returning.

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What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, shows traders expect Brazil’s central bank to leave its Selic policy rate, the benchmark interest rate, unchanged in December. “No change” is priced at 80.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 5.4%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 4.4%, a 0.25-point rise at 4.2% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 2.1%, with US$127,000 traded as of 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November 2026.

The same site prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rise in December at 92.5% (US$43.5 million traded). These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Ibovespa close in the latest session?

The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 0.69% to 166,376 at the 19 November close. It was its second straight daily loss.

Why did the Brazilian real weaken?

The dollar rose 1.15% to 5.93 reais as global fear hit emerging markets and talk of a US interest-rate rise in December weighed.

How far is the Ibovespa from its high?

It is 20.4% below its 12-month peak of 209,067 reached on 9 October. It is 7.5% above its 12-month low of 154,770.

What does a weaker real mean for travellers?

Foreign visitors get more reais per dollar, so Brazil is cheaper for them, while Brazilians pay more for imports and trips abroad.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from B3

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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