Key Facts IPSA: Chile’s main stock index, the S&P IPSA, fell 0.28% to 10,334, its fourth straight loss.

Chile’s main stock index, the S&P IPSA, fell 0.28% to 10,334, its fourth straight loss. Peso: The peso weakened to 1,015 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months.

The peso weakened to 1,015 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months. Cause: Wall Street drove it: the S&P 500 lost 2.02% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 15.80%.

Wall Street drove it: the S&P 500 lost 2.02% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 15.80%. Levels: The IPSA is 11.1% below its January high and 5.4% above its 12-month low.

The IPSA is 11.1% below its January high and 5.4% above its 12-month low. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 92.5% (US$43.5 million traded, 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November).

Today’s Focus Chile’s main stock index, the S&P IPSA, a basket of the country’s biggest listed companies, slipped 0.28% to 10,334 on Thursday, its fourth fall in a row. It now sits 11.1% below its 28 January high of 11,628. The sharper story was the currency. The Chilean peso weakened to 1,015 per US dollar, its weakest close of the past 12 months and 19.2% more pesos per dollar than at the 9 February low of 851.67. The trigger sat outside Chile. Wall Street’s S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 15.80% to 28.44, so investors sold riskier markets and currencies across Latin America. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For Chileans, a weaker peso makes imported fuel, electronics and foreign holidays dearer. For visitors paying in dollars or euros, Chile just got cheaper. What matters today. A small index dip masks a big currency move: global fear is pushing money out of Latin America, and 1,015 per dollar is now the line to watch.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 The session in one read

A 0.28% dip hardly stirs a chart, yet it was the fourth straight loss for the S&P IPSA, Chile’s benchmark of its largest listed companies. The index closed Thursday at 10,334.

The peso told the louder tale. The dollar rose 0.68% to 1,015 pesos, the highest close of the past 12 months, so the peso is the weakest it has been in at least a year.

Chile’s index fell far less than Wall Street’s. Shares moved unevenly: LATAM Airlines fell 2.2% while pulp and paper group CMPC gained 3.1%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

CMPC’s gain was probably helped by a weaker peso that raises the local value of its dollar sales. That is our inference, not a company statement.

Assessment — Mostly global fear, with local frictions MEDIUM The evidence points to a global risk-off day rather than a Chilean problem: every Latin American currency in our scan weakened, and Argentina’s Merval fell 0.96% against a 0.28% fall for the IPSA. The variable to watch is the VIX, now at 28.44.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA close 10,334 −0.28% Fourth straight fall Session range — — Not confirmed in our verified scan USD/CLP (pesos per dollar) 1,015 +0.68% Highest close of the past 12 months — the peso’s weakest IPSA vs 12-month high 11,628 (28 Jan) −11.1% Index sits 11.1% below the peak IPSA vs 12-month low 9,802 (20 Nov 2025) +5.4% Only 5.4% of cushion above the low Dollar vs 12-month low 851.67 (9 Feb) +19.2% Dollar buys 19.2% more pesos than at the low Key technical level 10,000 — Round-number support; the 9,802 low sits beneath it

Read the table from the bottom. The dollar costs 19.2% more pesos than at its February low, while the stock index is only 5.4% above its 12-month low of 9,802, set a year ago.

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The 10,000 mark is the key technical level — a round number where buyers often step in. Below it, the 12-month low of 9,802 is the next floor.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,333.80 -0.28% L 10,286day rangeH 10,375 Market breadth · 11 names 45% advancing 5 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 1,015 +0.73% Copper 5.53 -1.76% Gold 3,562 -3.35% Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +1.01% ENELAM Materials +0.73% SQM-B, CMPC Consumer Staples +0.47% CENCOSUD Financials +0.25% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Consumer Disc. +0.22% FALABELLA Energy -1.25% COPEC Industrials -2.46% LATAM AIR Other -2.49% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% Ibovespa166,376.43 -0.69% Mexico 68,891.88 -0.38% S&P/BMV IPC68,891.88 -0.38% Chile 10,333.80 -0.28% S&P IPSA10,333.80 -0.28% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,333.80 -0.28% — 10,362.70 10,375 10,286 — USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% +8.96% 1,008 1,015 1,015 — COPPER 5.53 -1.76% +11.42% 5.63 5.61 5.44 23,566 SQM-B 48,800 -1.61% -16.01% 49,600 50,100 48,351 424,582 COPEC 6,315 -1.25% -4.10% 6,395 6,454 6,310 1,677,336 BSANTANDER 77.59 +0.65% +12.50% 77.09 80.57 76.70 101,907,893 FALABELLA 6,770 +0.22% +16.74% 6,755 6,832 6,725 10,971,819 ENELAM 79.80 +1.01% -10.66% 79.00 79.80 78.60 9,681,094 CENCOSUD 1,700 +0.47% -38.52% 1,692 1,720 1,655 2,327,344 CMPC 937.90 +3.06% -28.20% 910.07 944.03 911.00 3,667,963 BANCO CHILE 189.20 -0.16% +10.26% 189.50 190.19 187.99 43,850,900 LATAM AIR 22.95 -2.46% +2.73% 23.53 23.62 22.95 697,316,772 SOUTHERN COPPER 141.52 -3.21% +22.65% 146.21 148.88 141.29 1,216,426 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER 141.52 -3.21% CMPC 937.90 +3.06% LATAM AIR 22.95 -2.46% COPPER 5.53 -1.76% SQM-B 48,800 -1.61% COPEC 6,315 -1.25% ENELAM 79.80 +1.01% USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% The session read The S&P IPSA eased 0.28%, with breadth negative — 5 of 11 names higher. Utilities led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — a global sell-off hits the peso

The heaviest cause was global fear (confidence: high), as Wall Street’s S&P 500 fell 2.02% and is down 5.49% over five sessions. The VIX, a gauge of how turbulent investors expect markets to be, rose 15.80% to 28.44.

Second, the peso fell with its regional peers (confidence: high). The dollar rose about 1% against Brazil’s real, 1.24% against Mexico’s peso and more than 1.5% against Colombia’s, so Chile’s 0.68% slide looks shared rather than local.

Third, US interest-rate worries added a layer (confidence: medium). Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s 27–28 October meeting, published on 18 November, showed officials seeing risks that inflation could persist, and prediction markets now price a 0.25-point rise in December at 92.5%.

The usual signals only half agree. The dollar index rose just 0.06% and the 10-year US Treasury yield edged down to about 5.0%, so the strain hit emerging markets rather than the dollar broadly.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note LTM — −2.2% LATAM Airlines; fuel is a big cost CMPC — +3.1% Pulp and paper exporter

LATAM Airlines, which burns a lot of fuel, fell 2.2%.

Oil, as tracked by the USO fund, rose 1.45%, a headache for an airline that burns fuel and a country that buys most of its crude abroad. That happened even though the US Energy Information Administration (eia.gov) reported commercial crude stocks up 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million in the week to 13 November.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P IPSA Chile −0.28% Ibovespa Brazil −0.69% IPC Mexico −0.64% Merval Argentina −0.96%

Chile held up better than Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Argentina’s Merval fell 0.96% even though the country’s October trade surplus beat forecasts, at 3,394 against 2,050 expected (millions of dollars). The live market board above carries the full closes.

Every Latin American currency in our scan weakened: the dollar rose about 1% to 5.93 reais, 1.24% to 19.09 Mexican pesos, more than 1.5% to about 3,400 Colombian pesos and 0.36% to 1,565 Argentine pesos. Dollar earners such as CMPC gain from that, while dollar borrowers and fuel buyers such as LATAM lose.

A reader in Sao Paulo, Mexico City or Lima saw the same pattern at home: a weaker currency and falling shares.

06 The technical picture

The index has fallen four sessions running, and it is down 2.74% over five sessions, 4.14% over 20 and 9.8% over 60. That is a slow slide, not a crash, and it began well before this week’s global scare.

Support sits at the round 10,000, then at the 12-month low of 9,802, set on 20 November 2025. Resistance is the round 10,500, then the 28 January high of 11,628.

Here is what only our archive can show. Since 2007, the IPSA fell 4.1% in 20 sessions in 73 earlier independent cases, and in 42 of them (58%) it was higher 20 sessions later.

The median gain was 1.1%, the best case 16.7% and the worst a 24.6% loss. History is not a forecast; the slide stops only if the VIX cools from 28.44 and the peso steadies below 1,015, while a close under 10,000 would test the 9,802 low.

07 What to watch

The peso at 1,015: The dollar is at a 12-month high against the peso; a close above it breaks new ground, while a return below 1,000 would signal calmer nerves.

The dollar is at a 12-month high against the peso; a close above it breaks new ground, while a return below 1,000 would signal calmer nerves. Wall Street’s fear gauge: The VIX at 28.44 is the main swing factor; US consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan is due Friday, with 51.5 expected against 48 before.

The VIX at 28.44 is the main swing factor; US consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan is due Friday, with 51.5 expected against 48 before. Fed signals: Traders price a 0.25-point US rate rise in December at 92.5%; any hint of a pause would help the peso.

Background: Chile Stocks Slip 0.5% as Copper Fund Falls.

Background: Chile Banks Reported to Bid for Card Firm.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$43.5 million traded as of 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 92.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 5.1%, no change at 2.9%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.2% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on Chile’s peso and shares.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the S&P IPSA?

It is the benchmark index of Chile’s largest listed companies on the Santiago exchange. It closed at 10,334 on Thursday, down 0.28%.

Why did the Chilean peso weaken?

Global fear hit emerging markets: the S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX jumped 15.80%. The dollar rose 0.68% against the peso to 1,015, its highest close in 12 months.

What does a weaker peso mean for travellers?

Visitors paying in dollars or euros get more pesos for their money, so Chile is cheaper. Chileans face dearer imports, fuel and foreign holidays.

Does the sell-off mean Chilean stocks will keep falling?

Not necessarily. After 73 earlier falls of this size, the index was higher 20 sessions later in 42 cases (58%), but the worst case was a 24.6% loss, and history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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