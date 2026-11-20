The CPER copper fund fell for an eighth session to a six-month low, while Freeport-McMoRan lost 4.53% and Southern Copper 3.25%.

Key Facts Copper: The CPER copper fund fell 1.00% to US$33.76, its eighth straight loss and a six-month low.

The CPER copper fund fell 1.00% to US$33.76, its eighth straight loss and a six-month low. Miners: Freeport-McMoRan fell 4.53% and Southern Copper 3.25%, both at six-month lows.

Freeport-McMoRan fell 4.53% and Southern Copper 3.25%, both at six-month lows. Cause: A risk-off day: the S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 15.80% to 28.44.

A risk-off day: the S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 15.80% to 28.44. Chile and Peru: Chile is the largest copper producer and Peru is among the top three.

Chile is the largest copper producer and Peru is among the top three. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 92.5% (US$43.5 million traded, 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November).

Today’s Focus Copper is being sold hard. The fund that tracks copper futures closed at US$33.76 on Thursday, November 19, 2026, its eighth straight daily fall and its lowest close in at least six months. The trigger was a broad retreat from risk. The S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose 15.80% to 28.44, with the Nasdaq down 2.25%. Copper is also being hurt by worries about global growth, since the metal goes into factories, grids and cars. Miners are suffering most, because their profits swing more than the metal’s price. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For Chile and Peru, which lean heavily on copper, the question is whether this is panic or the start of a lasting downturn. What matters today. A metal tied to factories, grids and electric cars is falling alongside shares, which suggests investors are pricing a weaker world economy, not just a bad day.

01 The session in one read

Think of copper as the economy’s pulse: it goes into wiring, pipes, motors and cars. On Thursday, November 19, 2026, that pulse weakened for an eighth straight session.

The tracking fund closed down 1.00% at US$33.76, a smaller fall than the miners’ but the longest losing run in this wrap. The importance lies in the company it kept: equities and gold fell too.

Assessment — Risk panic, not yet a collapse MEDIUM Copper is falling mainly because investors are cutting risk everywhere. The dollar and bond yields barely moved, so this is not a classic currency or interest-rate story. The variable to watch is whether the VIX settles back below 28.44 and equities stabilise, since copper has been trading as a risk asset.

Copper — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The metal’s fund fell modestly, while the producers fell sharply. Freeport-McMoRan dropped 4.53% to US$49.12 and Southern Copper dropped 3.25% to US$141.46.

That gap is typical in a rout. A miner has fixed costs, so a small move in the copper price becomes a large move in profit, and shareholders sell first.

Asset Level Change Copper (CPER tracker) US$33.76 −1.00% Southern Copper US$141.46 −3.25% Freeport-McMoRan US$49.12 −4.53%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-19. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 0.00% USD / MXN 19.09 +0.05% USD / CLP 1,015 +0.73% USD / COP 3,427 +2.08% USD / ARS 1,565 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,891.88 -0.38% S&P IPSA Chile 10,333.80 -0.28% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,333.80 -0.28% — 10,362.70 10,375 10,286 — IPC MEX 68,891.88 -0.38% +10.68% 69,154.17 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 0.00% +11.37% 5.93 5.93 5.93 — EUR/BRL 6.51 +1.04% +6.05% 6.45 6.51 6.51 — USD/MXN 19.09 +0.05% +4.24% 19.09 19.15 19.05 — USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% +8.96% 1,008 1,015 1,015 — USD/COP 3,427 +2.08% -7.69% 3,357 3,427 3,422 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.25% +1.78% 3.45 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,565 -0.02% +11.20% 1,565 1,565 1,565 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.95 -0.08% -4.84% 60.00 59.95 59.80 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% -9.50% 430.21 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% USD/COP 3,427 +2.08% EUR/BRL 6.51 +1.04% USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 0 of 2 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest was risk aversion. The S&P 500 fell 2.02% to 7,176 and the VIX hit 28.44, with the Nasdaq down 2.25% and the Dow Jones down 2.19%. Copper, with its tie to factories and power grids, was caught in it.

Second was China, the buyer of roughly half the world’s copper. When global growth worries rise, traders question Chinese demand first; this is our reading, not a reported data point.

Third, and weaker, were worries that the Federal Reserve may raise rates in December: minutes of its October meeting, published on 18 November, showed officials seeing risks that inflation could persist, and prediction markets price a 0.25-point rise at 92.5%. Gold’s tracking fund fell 1.76%, but the US 10-year yield edged down to about 5.0% and the dollar index barely moved at 103.92, so rates cannot be the main explanation. Our confidence is medium: the equity link is well supported, while the China and Fed links are circumstantial.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a fresh shock. The fund is 12.24% lower than 20 sessions ago and 15.7% lower than 60 sessions ago, and sits 18.5% below its 22 September high of 41.43.

Miners have fallen further. Southern Copper is 34.9% below its 25 August peak of 217.40, and Freeport-McMoRan is 38.5% below its peak of 79.91 from the same day.

Our own price history gives a calming but incomplete message. After 12 earlier 20-session falls of this size, copper was higher 20 sessions later in 7 cases, a median gain of 3.1%, but the worst case lost a further 11.6%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, and Peru ranks among the top three behind it and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Both economies earn a large share of export income and tax revenue from the metal, so a lasting slide squeezes budgets and weighs on the Chilean peso and Peruvian sol.

State-owned Codelco in Chile and private producers in Peru feel it through lower revenue. Southern Copper operates in Peru and Mexico, and Freeport holds a stake in Peru’s Cerro Verde mine, so both falls land directly on Latin American output.

For travellers and importers, a weaker peso makes Chile cheaper for dollar holders but raises the cost of imported goods for locals.

06 The names to watch

Southern Copper closed at its lowest in at least six months, at 22.8% above its November 2025 low of 115.21. Its own history is kinder than Freeport’s: in 15 earlier falls this size it was higher 20 sessions later in 11 cases, with a median gain of 14.9%.

Freeport-McMoRan, at 23.9% above its 12-month low of 39.63, shows a coin toss: higher 20 sessions later in 10 of 21 earlier cases, median change of -0.1%, worst case a further 50.1% fall.

07 What would end it

Support is the 12-month low of 30.77 on the copper fund, 8.9% below today’s level, with the round 30 mark beyond it. Resistance sits at 35 and then the September high of 41.43.

A calmer VIX or a Chinese stimulus signal would end the slide. The Federal Reserve’s December meeting is the dated test, and a loss of 30.77 would mean a new phase.

08 What to watch

VIX fear gauge: A fall back from 28.44 would show equity fear easing and would probably relieve copper.

A fall back from 28.44 would show equity fear easing and would probably relieve copper. China demand: Monthly Chinese output and property data will show whether demand is holding up.

Monthly Chinese output and property data will show whether demand is holding up. Support at 30.77: A close below the 12-month low would open a new leg lower for the copper fund.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$43.5 million traded as of 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 92.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 5.1%, no change at 2.9%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.2% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on copper and the currencies of Chile and Peru.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did copper fall on Thursday, November 19, 2026?

Mainly a broad retreat from risk, with the S&P 500 down 2.02% and the VIX up 15.80%, with worries about Chinese demand a likely secondary factor.

Does the CPER fund show the spot price of copper?

No. It tracks copper futures, which are contracts for later delivery, so it can differ from the price of physical metal.

How does it affect Chile and Peru?

Chile is the top producer and Peru is among the top three, so lower prices cut export income and tax revenue and can weaken their currencies.

Will copper recover?

Our records show that after 12 earlier falls this large, copper was higher 20 sessions later in 7 cases, but the worst case fell a further 11.6%. That is history, not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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