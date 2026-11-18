Politics: South Africa

Herman Mashaba, leader of the South African party ActionSA, said in a television interview on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that his party has no quarrel with the Democratic Alliance (DA) as a whole, only with two of its politicians. “We don’t have a DA problem.

We have a Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink problem,” he said. Zille is the DA’s candidate for mayor of Johannesburg and Brink is its candidate in Tshwane, the city around Pretoria.

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After the 4 November local elections left no party with a majority in either city, Mashaba says both must be kept out of any deal. Johannesburg is South Africa’s largest city, and the DA and the African National Congress (ANC) also share the national cabinet.

A city deal can therefore spill into national politics.

Key Facts Who. Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader, says he will work with the DA only without Zille and Brink.

Johannesburg. The DA won 91 of 270 council seats and ActionSA 43; 136 seats are needed.

Deadline. First council meetings are due within 14 days of the 13 November gazette, by 27 November.

Tshwane. ActionSA won 48 of 214 seats and wants its current mayor, Nasiphi Moya, kept.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market, gives Mashaba 62.1%, Zille 10.7% for Johannesburg mayor (US$181,495 traded; 18 November, 2:24 a.m. ET).

Both big rivals are courting one party in three cities, and its leader has named the two people he will not work with.

What Mashaba Said

Mashaba said Geordin Hill-Lewis, the DA leader, was the first party leader to call him about coalition talks, by WhatsApp on Saturday 7 November, the day before the Electoral Commission of South Africa declared the final results. He said he then phoned Hill-Lewis to set out his party’s red lines, and the two met in person on Thursday 12 November.

Mashaba said he has not heard from the DA leader since, because Hill-Lewis must first consult his party. He added that he would not dictate who the DA nominates instead: “I can dictate that we cannot work with Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink.

But beyond that, honestly, it would be remiss of me to even begin.”In return, ActionSA says it would support the DA in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, the East Rand city, if the DA backs Moya as mayor in Tshwane.

Moya became Tshwane’s mayor in 2024, after ActionSA supported removing Brink from the post.

File photo, June 2026: an Electoral Commission voting station sign during the voter registration weekend. Photo: KeMang, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why These Two Names

The quarrel is old: Mashaba resigned as Johannesburg’s mayor in 2019, the day after Zille was elected chair of the DA’s Federal Council, a senior party post. He now leads ActionSA, which competes with the DA.

The arithmetic explains why the fight matters. In Johannesburg the DA and ActionSA together hold 134 seats, two short of a majority; in Tshwane they hold 122 of 214 seats, enough to govern, which is why both parties want a deal.

The DA’s Answer So Far

Hill-Lewis told a radio station on Monday 16 November that the demand is extraordinarily difficult for the DA to swallow, but he did not rule out dropping Zille. “A plurality of the people of Johannesburg voted for Helen Zille,” he said, adding that he dislikes the language of red lines and does not want to rule out any partner.

ActionSA has also met the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a left-wing party, and Mashaba said the talks with the ANC are progressing. The ANC and DA opened their own talks on Sunday 15 November.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, Herman Mashaba was priced at a 62.1% chance of becoming Johannesburg’s next mayor and Helen Zille at 10.7%, at 2:24 a.m. ET on 18 November. The market has traded US$181,495 so far, and buy and sell offers for Mashaba were far apart (57.0% and 69.9%), so the price is a rough midpoint, not a poll.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

The DA has not said whether it will drop Zille. The account of the calls and meeting with Hill-Lewis is Mashaba’s own, and the DA has not confirmed it.

Mashaba’s 7 November letter proposed that both he and Zille step aside as mayoral candidates. Michael Beaumont, ActionSA’s national chairperson, confirmed the letter but has declined to give more detail.

What to Watch Next

South African law gives a council 14 days from the declaration of its councillors to hold its first meeting, where the mayor is elected. The Electoral Commission gazetted the councillors on Friday 13 November, which puts the deadline at Friday 27 November.

The DA’s reply to Mashaba is the other marker to watch. No date for it has been given.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ActionSA’s condition for working with the DA?

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink must be excluded from any deal. He says the party has no problem with the DA as a whole.

Who are Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink?

Zille is the DA’s candidate for mayor of Johannesburg. Brink is its candidate in Tshwane and a former mayor of the city.

Why does ActionSA matter in these cities?

No party won a majority in Johannesburg, Tshwane or Ekurhuleni after the 4 November elections. ActionSA is third-largest in Johannesburg and second-largest in Tshwane, so the DA and the ANC are both courting it.

When must the new mayors be chosen?

Councils must hold their first meetings within 14 days of their councillors being declared elected, which was gazetted on 13 November. That makes the deadline 27 November, and mayors are elected at those meetings.

Related coverage: Johannesburg coalition talks continue, the ANC weighs its options and our South Africa news hub.

Sources: Electoral Commission of South Africa, declaration of the 2026 local government election results (8 November 2026); statements by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and national chairperson Michael Beaumont (10 to 18 November 2026); DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, radio interview (16 November 2026); Polymarket, Next Mayor of Johannesburg? (18 November 2026, 2:24 a.m. ET); Municipal Structures Act, 1998 (first council meeting within 14 days of councillors being declared elected).

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