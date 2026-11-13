Bukele Says Forces Retook Haiti Stadium

File photo, March 2010: the Haitian flag flies in front of the damaged National Palace in Port-au-Prince. Photo: U.S. Navy, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that Salvadoran and Haitian forces had taken the Sylvio Cator stadium, Haiti’s national stadium in Port-au-Prince, from gangs, and that it will serve as an operating base for the next push into gang territory. In a post on X, his social media account, Bukele wrote that troops discovered several human skulls inside the stadium.

Haiti’s national police said in a statement that its officers, with a unit called the Task Force, retook the stadium and the surrounding area in an early-morning operation. It said it then handed control of the stadium to El Salvador’s armed forces.

Key Facts •Who: Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president, who names Haiti’s national police and army as partners. •What: Bukele says Haiti’s national stadium, Sylvio Cator in Port-au-Prince, was taken from gangs and will be a base. •When: Haiti’s police say the operation took place in the early hours of Thursday 12 November 2026. •Next: Bukele told gang members to leave before an offensive; he gave no start date.

In plain English: Bukele says a stadium that gangs controlled is now under Salvadoran control. He says troops will use it for their next offensive.

What Happened at the Stadium

Bukele said the operation was carried out under a bilateral agreement between El Salvador and Haiti. He listed the Haitian National Police, the Haitian armed forces, the Task Force and Salvadoran special forces as taking part.

He said the base gives the joint forces an advantage on the ground. He asked gang members to leave the area before the offensive begins and said those who stay to fight must accept the consequences.

Port-au-Prince and its bay seen from a hillside in September 2008, a file photo. Photo: U.S. Navy, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

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Why the Stadium Matters

The Sylvio Cator stadium, Haiti’s national stadium, is where Haiti’s national football team played home matches before the violence. Gangs had controlled it since February 2024, according to reports of the operation.

Bukele said the skulls were found during the operation. We cannot confirm whose remains they are, and no identification has been announced.

How El Salvador Got Here

Salvadoran troops expanded their presence in Haiti after four Salvadoran aviation technicians went missing on 18 October 2026 following an ambush in Croix-des-Bouquets, a town near Port-au-Prince. The four served with the Gang Suppression Force, a United Nations-backed mission to help Haiti’s police fight gangs.

On 10 November Bukele said Salvadoran troops had destroyed the headquarters of the 400 Mawozo gang, a Haitian criminal group, as we reported in Bukele Posts Video of Haiti Gang House Razed. Our earlier coverage of the first rescue effort is in El Salvador Haiti Rescue Bid for 4 Troops.

What It Means for You

Haiti sits about 700 miles from Miami, and its gang crisis shapes migration, aid and security policy across the region. If Bukele’s account holds, a Salvadoran base in the capital shows that Haiti’s security is now being shaped by a Central American government, not only by the United Nations mission.

Travellers should note that Port-au-Prince remains an active conflict zone, and an announced offensive raises the risk of further fighting. More on the mission is in our El Salvador news coverage and in how the Dominican Republic is helping.

What Is Not Known

No start date for the offensive has been given, and the size of the Salvadoran force at the stadium has not been stated. Nobody has said who the skulls belonged to or whether investigators will examine them.

The announcement does not say how long the base will stay. The announcement does not detail what the bilateral agreement allows Salvadoran troops to do at the site.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Bukele announce about the stadium?

Bukele said on 12 November 2026 that the Sylvio Cator stadium in Port-au-Prince will be used as an operating base. He said it will help forces push further into gang-held territory.

Why is El Salvador’s army in Haiti?

Salvadoran troops expanded their presence after four aviation technicians went missing on 18 October 2026 in an ambush near Port-au-Prince. Bukele says the deployment operates under a bilateral agreement with Haiti.

What happens next in Port-au-Prince?

Bukele has warned gang members to leave before an offensive begins. No date has been announced.

Sources Nayib Bukele, post on X, 12 November 2026: x.com/nayibbukele.

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