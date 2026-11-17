GUATEMALA · CYBERSECURITY

Guatemala has signed what its official gazette calls its first comprehensive cybersecurity law, giving the state new powers to defend government networks and punish hackers. President Bernardo Arévalo sanctioned Decree 26-2026, which the official gazette published on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

The Framework Law on Cybersecurity takes effect 30 days after publication, on 17 December 2026 according to the gazette. For US readers it matters because it sets prison terms for hacking and fines companies that run essential services.

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Key Facts What President Arévalo signed Decree 26-2026, which the official gazette calls Guatemala’s first comprehensive cybersecurity law.

When Published 17 November 2026; in force from 17 December 2026, the gazette says.

Penalties Core offences carry 4 to 8 years; some firms face fines up to 300,000 quetzals (US$39,000).

Next Rules are still to be written; a response centre is due 18 months after taking effect.

As of 17 November 2026, 18:25 GMT

Guatemala now has a cybersecurity law on paper; the rules, budget and staff that will make it work are still to come.

Why Guatemala Needed a Cybersecurity Law

Earlier this year Digecam, the national arms-control agency, was breached, and information leaked from Tu Empleo, the labour ministry’s job portal. Until now Guatemala had no comprehensive law to define and punish computer crimes.

Jorge Mario Villagrán, the deputy who chairs Congress’s national security committee, said in October that the bill had stalled over who should govern the system, not over the need for a law. The bill, number 6347, was filed in 2024.

A wrought-iron gate at the National Palace of Culture in Guatemala City, photographed in April 2024. Photo: Reg Natarajan / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

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What the Law Creates

The National Cybersecurity Council, known as Conciber, makes the strategic decisions. The president chairs it, and its members include the ministers of the Interior, Defence and Foreign Affairs, plus the head of strategic intelligence.

A National Cybersecurity Directorate, Diciber, sits inside the Interior Ministry and writes policies, strategies and protocols. It is a technical and operational body.

The budget for the new bodies still has to be allocated, the gazette says. A national incident response centre, called CRIC-GT, must be running within 18 months of the law taking effect.

Crimes, Penalties and Reach

The decree sets prison terms of four to eight years for the core offences, such as illegal access to a system, interception of data and attacks that damage data or block a system. Penalties rise when critical infrastructure is hit or public officials are involved.

Companies can be fined up to 300,000 quetzals (Q300,000) in some cases, about US$39,000 at 7.64 quetzals per dollar on 17 November 2026. The law also puts cybersecurity lessons into the national school curriculum.

How It Passed and What Critics Said

Congress approved the bill on 3 November 2026 in a single debate under “national urgency”, with the two-thirds majority the decree requires. Before the vote, lawmakers had argued over the design.

Victoria Palala, a deputy from Semilla, the party that carried Arévalo to office, on the security committee, argued in October for sending the bill back to committee to settle governance and balance security with constitutional rights. Villagrán replied that the criticism was “contaminated” by economic interests, and that the bill had been drawn up with the private sector, prosecutors and the judiciary.

What It Means for You

Any company that runs systems whose failure could disrupt essential services or critical infrastructure in Guatemala falls under the new sanctions regime. Firms with staff or servers in the country, including US-owned ones, should read the decree text.

What counts as an essential service in practice depends on rules still to be written, the gazette says. Travellers and residents will see little change before the law takes effect.

What Is Not Known

The size of the directorate’s budget and the date of the implementing rules are not known. It is also not known whether anyone will challenge the law before Guatemala’s Constitutional Court.

What to Watch Next

The law takes effect on Thursday 17 December 2026, according to the gazette; one report puts it a day later. The implementing rules are due “in the coming months”; no date is confirmed.

More: Guatemala news in English, Guatemala and Its Neighbours in Central America Explained and Guatemala Budget Faces 30 November Deadline.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Guatemala’s cybersecurity law take effect?

Thirty days after its publication in the official gazette on 17 November 2026, which the gazette puts at 17 December 2026.

What are the penalties under the new law?

Prison terms of four to eight years for the core offences. Some companies can be fined up to 300,000 quetzals (about US$39,000).

What is Diciber?

The National Cybersecurity Directorate, a technical body inside the Interior Ministry that writes cybersecurity policies, strategies and protocols.

Who will run Guatemala’s cybersecurity policy?

A council chaired by the president sets strategy. A directorate inside the Interior Ministry handles day-to-day operations.

Sources: Decree 26-2026, Congress of Guatemala, published 17 November 2026; Diario de Centro América, Guatemala’s official gazette, 17 November 2026; statement by President Bernardo Arévalo, 17 November 2026; remarks by Deputies Jorge Mario Villagrán and Victoria Palala, October 2026.