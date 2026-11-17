The chamber of Guatemala's Congress, which will choose the new heads of the migrant council Conamigua. (Photo: Red Ciudadana, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GUATEMALA · POLITICS

Guatemala’s Congress is weighing a bill that would pay an estimated 500,000 former members of army-organised civil patrols 36,000 quetzales (Q36,000, or US$4,710) each, at a total cost of Q18 billion (US$2.36 billion). Lawmakers from several party blocs say they want it passed before the end of 2026.

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The patrols, known as PAC, from the Spanish Patrullas de Autodefensa Civil, were civilians the army organised in the countryside during the 1960–1996 civil war, and former members protested outside Congress on 10 November. For US readers, the bill is a test of how a Central American government pays for a wartime legacy.

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Key Facts What. A bill would pay an estimated 500,000 ex-patrol members Q36,000 (US$4,710) each.

Cost. About Q18 billion (US$2.36 billion), paid in monthly instalments over three years.

Stage. The bills advanced through a second debate on 10 November; a third debate and final vote are pending.

Backers. Among others, the Cabal and Valor caucuses (party blocs) in Congress are driving it.

Open question. The bill's funding plan has not been published, and the 2027 budget impact is unclear.

Congress has a bill to pay former wartime army patrol members, and its Q18 billion (US$2.36 billion) cost is the main open question.

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The Big Picture

The civil self-defence patrols were groups of villagers the army organised to guard communities and fight guerrillas during the 1960–1996 conflict. Amnesty International, the human-rights group, said in reports from the 2000s that communities were compelled to form patrols and that the patrols took part in abuses.

Guatemala already runs a similar programme for army veterans: the social development ministry (Mides) pays Q1,000 (US$131) a month for three years, or Q36,000 in total. The ex-patrol bill uses the same payment schedule, so the new element is scale, with an estimated 500,000 people covered.

The historic Congress building in Zone 1 of Guatemala City. File photo. (Photo: Arielaasturias, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What the Bill Would Pay

The bill, titled the Law of Historical Dignification and Economic Compensation for Former PAC Members, combines initiatives 6566 and 6570. Its text pays each beneficiary Q36,000 (US$4,710) once, in 36 monthly instalments of Q1,000 (US$131).

Under the written opinion of the congressional defence committee, as described in press coverage, Mides would run the programme, the defence ministry would certify the beneficiary lists, and mandatory environmental training would be a condition of each payment. We could not open the opinion itself, so these administrative details are reported as described, not confirmed from the document.

The cost follows from the numbers: an estimated 500,000 people times Q36,000 equals Q18 billion, or US$2.36 billion at about 7.64 quetzales to the US dollar (market rate, mid-November 2026).

Who Backs It and Who Doubts It

Luis Aguirre, of the Cabal bloc, whose caucus filed initiative 6566, said he hopes it will be approved before the year ends. Elmer Palencia, of the Valor bloc, is a main promoter of initiative 6570, the companion bill.

Juan Carlos Rivera, of the Victoria party bloc and first secretary of Congress, called the law a form of social justice for former patrol members. Palencia described the bill as one of broad consensus. The unified initiatives 6566 and 6570 advanced through second debate at the 10 November session.

Carlos Gossman, an economist at Icefi, a Guatemalan fiscal research institute, said in discussing the veterans programme that such payments are financed mainly with debt, and he called a three-year extension of that programme unviable. He warned that compensation for veterans could become a stream that never closes, and that the budget impact would land on the government taking office in 2028.

What It Means for You

For US readers the practical stake is fiscal: a Q18 billion (US$2.36 billion) outlay over three years would be a large new claim on the state budget.

Icefi’s warning about debt-financed veteran payments is a useful yardstick for anyone following Guatemalan public finances. Related reading: our Guatemala rail plan with US Army engineers shows another recent large state spending choice, the pretrial detention reform shows how this Congress handles contested laws, and more is in our Guatemala news section.

What Is Not Known

No funding plan for the Q18 billion (US$2.36 billion) has been published, and we found no comment from the Finance Ministry on how it would fit the 2027 budget. The date of the third debate and final vote has not been announced.

Only the committee’s text, as described in press coverage, sets out who would run the programme, and we could not read that document. The view of the Constitutional Court, Guatemala’s top constitutional tribunal, is also unknown if it is asked.

What to Watch

The next step is the third debate, where deputies vote article by article, and backers say they want final approval before the end of 2026; no date has been set. We found no other scheduled event that would change the outlook.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the PAC bill in Guatemala?

It is a bill to pay an estimated 500,000 former members of army-organised civil patrols Q36,000 (US$4,710) each in 36 monthly instalments. It combines initiatives 6566 and 6570, and the combined text advanced through a second debate on 10 November 2026.

How much would the compensation cost?

About Q18 billion (US$2.36 billion), calculated from an estimated 500,000 beneficiaries times Q36,000, at about 7.64 quetzales to the dollar. A funding plan has not been published.

When could the bill become law?

Backers want a final vote before the end of 2026, but no date for the third debate has been announced. The bill would still need the usual final steps after approval.

Sources: Congress of the Republic of Guatemala (initiatives 6566 and 6570); Mides; Icefi; Amnesty International.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error