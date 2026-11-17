LATIN AMERICA · GUATEMALA

Four separate armed attacks killed five people, including a minor, in Guatemala on Monday 16 November 2026, and two other people were wounded. The attacks hit Escuintla and Sacatepéquez, two provinces near the capital, and Guatemala City itself, according to the fire brigades that reached the victims.

None of the attacks was in Zacapa or Izabal, the two eastern provinces where the government declared a 30-day state of siege over the weekend. For visitors and investors, the day shows that deadly violence also occurs close to the capital, outside the emergency zone.

Key Facts When Monday 16 November 2026, in four separate armed attacks.

Toll Five dead, including a minor; two people wounded and taken to hospital.

Where Masagua (Escuintla), Santiago Sacatepéquez, and two attacks in Guatemala City’s zone 18 district.

Open Suspects and motives have not been reported for any of the four attacks.

As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 06:45 GMT (1:45 a.m. ET)

Fire crews were first at each scene and notified the authorities.

What Happened, Attack by Attack

In San Miguel Las Flores, a village in Masagua, Escuintla, crews of the Bomberos Municipales Departamentales (the departmental municipal fire brigades) found a minor and a man dead. A man and a woman in a delicate condition were taken to the Hospital Nacional de Escuintla, the provincial public hospital.

Reports about who the Masagua victims were have not been confirmed by the authorities, so we do not repeat them. No motive has been reported.

In zone 2 of Santiago Sacatepéquez, a town in Sacatepéquez province, the departmental municipal fire brigade reported a man shot dead. Its crew found no vital signs and informed the authorities.

In Guatemala City, municipal firefighters found a 21-year-old man with several gunshot wounds at kilometre 8 of the road to San Pedro Ayampuc, near the El Rosario neighbourhood in zone 18. A motorcycle lay beside the body.

Elsewhere in zone 18, the Bomberos Voluntarios (the volunteer fire service) confirmed the death of a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound, found in front of a house in the Fátima neighbourhood. Relatives identified him, said brigade spokesman Víctor Gómez.

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How This Fits the Wider Picture

Guatemala’s Interior Ministry (Mingob) says Government Decree 8-2026, announced on 15 November, puts Zacapa and Izabal under a state of siege for 30 days, citing armed attacks, intimidation and threats against residents and civil and military officials. A state of siege is an emergency regime that limits some constitutional rights for a set period, here including vehicle movement, public meetings and demonstrations, according to the ministry’s notice.

The Defence Ministry leads the operation, with the National Civil Police (PNC) taking part, the same notice says. Our reports on the state of siege and the 13 November attack in Zacapa give the background.

The homicide rate rose in 2025: InSight Crime, a research group that tracks organised crime, counted 17.4 homicides per 100,000 people in 2025, up from 16.1 in 2024. On 13 November 2026 the US Treasury also sanctioned two Guatemalan criminal groups, Los Mendoza and Los Huistas, drug-trafficking groups it links to Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which it says control trafficking corridors on the borders with Honduras and Mexico.

No report ties Monday’s attacks to those groups. The fire brigades reported the four incidents separately.

What It Means for You

The state of siege covers only Zacapa and Izabal, so Monday’s deaths in Escuintla, Sacatepéquez and the capital happened under normal rules. Anyone travelling in Guatemala should read the current travel advice from their own government before a trip.

What Is Not Known

Who carried out the attacks and why; no suspects or motives have been reported.

Whether the attacks are linked to one another or to organised crime.

The condition of the two people wounded in Masagua, who were described as being in a delicate state.

Whether Congress will ratify the Zacapa and Izabal decree; the date of its session is not confirmed.

What to Watch Next

The state of siege in Zacapa and Izabal runs for 30 days, so it ends around 13 or 14 December unless it is changed. Any further attacks near the capital would test whether the government widens the emergency area.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Guatemala on 16 November 2026?

Four armed attacks killed five people, including a minor, in Masagua (Escuintla), Santiago Sacatepéquez and Guatemala City. Two other people were wounded.

Who reported the deaths?

Municipal and volunteer fire brigades reached the victims and notified the authorities. The authorities have not confirmed the identities of the Masagua victims.

Does the state of siege cover these areas?

No. Decree 8-2026 applies to the eastern provinces of Zacapa and Izabal for 30 days.

Sources: Bomberos Municipales Departamentales and Bomberos Voluntarios reports of 16 November 2026; Guatemala Ministry of the Interior, notice on Decree 8-2026; InSight Crime, homicide review for 2025, March 2026; US Treasury, press release of 13 November 2026.