Guatemala Attack Kills at Least 4 in Zacapa

LATIN AMERICA · GUATEMALA

Heavily armed men attacked a hamlet in Zacapa, in eastern Guatemala, before dawn on Friday 13 November 2026, and at least four people are dead. Police count five dead; prosecutors first reported four bodies, and Infobae, a Latin American news site, reported that prosecutors put the toll at five.

Guatemala’s Interior Ministry (Mingob) said officers who reached the scene were met with gunfire. Authorities have not officially confirmed who most of the victims are, so it is not known whether any foreigners were hurt.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Central America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Where El Tocino hamlet, in La Majada village, Zacapa department, in the early hours of Friday 13 November.

Toll At least four dead; police count five. Three wounded women were taken to hospital.

Missing A man is reported to have been abducted; prosecutors have not confirmed his whereabouts.

Police The attackers also fired on a police patrol car that arrived at the scene.

As of Friday 13 November 2026, 18:30 GMT (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

What the Authorities Have Said

Mingob said officers of the National Civil Police (PNC) were met with gunfire on arrival, which damaged a patrol car, Infobae reported on 13 November. The ministry added that it will not disclose operational details of its response.

The Public Ministry (MP), Guatemala’s prosecutor’s office, said four bodies had been found, three in a minibus and one beside a motorcycle, TV Azteca Guatemala, a Guatemalan television news outlet, reported. Three wounded women from the same village were taken to hospital, and Prensa Libre, a Guatemalan daily, reported that police count four men and one woman among the five dead.

Investigators found a pickup truck that, according to preliminary information, the man believed to have been abducted had been driving, Prensa Libre reported, and an abandoned motorcycle near a river. They collected spent cartridges and other ballistic evidence at the scene, Infobae reported.

File photo, 2008. The central plaza of Zacapa in eastern Guatemala, with the town church in the background; the attack took place in a hamlet outside the town. Photo: Fernando Reyes Palencia, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Guatemala 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Witnesses Told Police

A witness told police that around 1:10 a.m. a group of men in helmets, balaclavas and camouflage clothing arrived and shouted for a man by name before taking him away, Prensa Libre reported. Witnesses also mentioned about ten farm pickup trucks carrying armed people, Prensa Libre reported.

In Plain English Mingob Guatemala’s Interior Ministry, which oversees the police.

PNC The National Civil Police, Guatemala’s national police force.

MP The Public Ministry, the prosecutor’s office that investigates crimes.

State of exception A temporary emergency regime that lets a government restrict some freedoms.

A Region Under Strain

The attack came a week after gunmen killed opposition lawmaker Julio Portillo and three police officers in Zacapa on Friday 6 November, the French news agency AFP reported through crhoy.com, a Costa Rican news site. The wire described the area as a region with a strong drug-trafficking presence.

Our earlier report covers that ambush on the lawmaker and three police officers. República, a Guatemalan news outlet, lists this attack alongside the Huité attack in late September and the ambush on the lawmaker.

President Bernardo Arévalo said a working group of the MP and Mingob will decide what measures to take, and that a state of exception depends on its assessment, according to TV Azteca Guatemala. No such measure has been confirmed.

What This Means for Travellers and US Readers

Authorities have not officially confirmed who most of the victims are, so it is not yet known whether any foreigners were hurt. US citizens can check the State Department’s current travel advisory for Guatemala, which is the official guide for travel there.

The attack took place in a rural hamlet, and Guatemala’s security response will be set by the working group Arévalo described. Our Guatemala news page tracks the next steps.

What Is Not Known

The final death toll: first counts were four and five.

Who most of the victims are, and who the attackers were.

Where the abducted man is, and why he was targeted.

Whether Guatemala will declare a state of exception.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Zacapa on 13 November 2026?

Armed men attacked the hamlet of El Tocino, in La Majada village, in the early hours. Prosecutors first found four bodies, police count five dead, and a man is reported to have been abducted.

How many people died in the Zacapa attack?

Prosecutors first reported four bodies on Friday morning, and the police count five dead. Three wounded women were taken to hospital.

Will Guatemala declare a state of exception in Zacapa?

Not yet. President Bernardo Arévalo said a working group of the Public Ministry and the Interior Ministry will decide, and that no measure has been confirmed.

Sources: Ministerio de Gobernación (Mingob) statement and Ministerio Público (MP) preliminary findings, 13 November 2026, as carried by Infobae, Prensa Libre and TV Azteca Guatemala, 13 November 2026; República, 13 November 2026; AFP via crhoy.com, 7 November 2026.