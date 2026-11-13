Guatemala Budget Faces 30 November Deadline

GUATEMALA · BUDGET

Published Friday, 13 November 2026 · Source: Constitution of Guatemala; Prensa Libre, a Guatemalan daily

Key Facts The deadline Congress, Guatemala’s legislature, has until Monday 30 November to take up the 2027 budget bill.

The size The government proposes Q192 billion (about US$25 billion, at 7.64 quetzales, the local currency, per US$).

The delay The committee report, the review panel’s recommendation on the bill, could be ready on 24 November.

The fallback Without a new budget, the government would continue with this year’s budget.

The pressure Unions and retired soldiers seek extra spending in an election year.

Guatemala’s Congress has until 30 November to take up the 2027 budget bill, with the committee report still pending and spending demands piling up.

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On Friday 13 November 2026, Guatemala’s Congress, the national legislature, faces a deadline on the 2027 national budget, which we track in our Guatemala news. Prensa Libre, a Guatemalan daily, reported on 8 November that the full chamber has until 30 November to take up the bill.

Article 171 of Guatemala’s Constitution says Congress approves, modifies or rejects the budget at the latest 30 days before it takes effect. If no budget is approved when the fiscal year begins, the previous year’s budget applies again and Congress may adjust it.

The government of President Bernardo Arévalo sent Congress a proposal of Q192 billion (about US$25 billion), Prensa Libre reported on 12 November. The paper wrote that approving it would put “the largest budget in history” in the hands of politicians during an election period.

What Congress Must Decide

Under article 171, Congress can approve, modify or reject the Q192 billion (about US$25 billion) proposal. Prensa Libre reported on 8 November that the committee report, the congressional committee’s review of the bill, was first planned for around 10 November and was delayed.

On 12 November the paper wrote that the report “could be ready on 24 November”. On 8 November it added that the report could still change at the last minute.

Towers in Zone 14, Guatemala City’s corporate district, undated. Photo: Juan Francisco, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons

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Why It Matters

The mechanism is a trade, Prensa Libre reported on 12 November. Deputies who asked not to be named said at least four laws, including the law for the planned Metroriel rail system and the Cybersecurity Law, passed amid talks on spending quotas for next year.

The Q192 billion (about US$25 billion) proposal would reach politicians in 2027, a general-election year in Guatemala. The paper said those laws passed without debate.

The strongest counter-view is Prensa Libre’s own precedent from 8 November: under Presidents Alejandro Giammattei (Arévalo’s predecessor) and Arévalo, budgets passed under “national urgency”, a fast-track procedure, only hours after the committee report was issued. A late report therefore does not by itself mean a missed deadline.

What Analysts Say

Alejandro Solórzano, an analyst at the Observatorio Legislativo, a legislative watchdog, said urgency decrees “are incentives for the 2027 elections”, Prensa Libre reported on 12 November. He added: “I think Congress is failing to represent the population.”

Prensa Libre quoted César Vega of Acción Ciudadana, a civic watchdog group, on 12 November. He said the ruling bloc, the governing alliance, “is negotiating the budget clumsily, gives a lot and asks for little”.

Prensa Libre sought comment from ruling-bloc deputies Victoria Palala and José Carlos Sanabria. Palala did not respond, and Sanabria said he would report after a meeting.

What It Means for You

Guatemalans who depend on public pay, pensions or school meals have demands in play, Prensa Libre reported on 6 November. The teachers’ union STEG, led by Joviel Acevedo, asks for a school-meal allowance of Q25 per student (about US$3.30) a day.

The Education Ministry estimates that would cost Q14,095 million (about US$1.8 billion), 50% of its 2027 request. A health-workers’ union, the Sindicato Nacional San Juan de Dios, seeks a one-off Q4,000 bonus (about US$520).

Retired soldiers of the association Adegua have camped outside the Palacio Legislativo, Congress’s building, since 31 August. They seek a Q1,000 monthly pension increase (about US$130), and say they will stay after 15 January without it.

Organised business groups ask Congress to review the planned rise in spending and borrowing, Prensa Libre reported on 8 November. Our earlier piece on business groups covers their stance, and our report on lawmakers and the pay cut explains Congress’s own budget of Q1,533 million (about US$200 million).

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the committee report will really be ready on 24 November, or what changes it will make to the Q192 billion (about US$25 billion) proposal. It is also not known whether the full budget will be voted before 30 November or only under national urgency.

No bloc other than the ruling bloc is quoted by Prensa Libre. We did not find the government’s own account of the pacts.

What to Watch Next

On Tuesday 24 November the committee report could be ready, Prensa Libre reported on 12 November. Monday 30 November is the deadline to approve, and Congress’s recess begins on Tuesday 1 December, the paper reported on 8 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the deadline for Guatemala’s 2027 budget?

Prensa Libre reported on 8 November that the full chamber has until 30 November to take up the bill. Otherwise the government would continue with this year’s budget.

How big is the proposed 2027 budget?

The government proposes Q192 billion (about US$25 billion), Prensa Libre reported on 12 November. The paper wrote that approving it would put “the largest budget in history” in the hands of politicians during an election period.

What happens if Congress misses the deadline?

Article 171 of the Constitution says the previous year’s budget applies again if none is approved when the fiscal year begins. Congress may then modify or adjust it.

Sources: Political Constitution of the Republic of Guatemala (1993), article 171; Prensa Libre, a Guatemalan daily: 6 November 2026, 8 November 2026, 12 November 2026; market exchange rate of about 7.64 quetzales per US$ (13 November 2026).