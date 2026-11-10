Gambia Sees 12 File for President, 6 Quit

IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.34% USD/MXN18.63▲ 0.51% USD/CLP983.00▲ 1.63% USD/COP3,289▲ 5.42% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.01% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.40▲ 2.31% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.64% BRENT 91.98 ▼ 0.64% WTI 86.38 ▼ 0.54% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▼ 0.85% GOLD 4,043 ▼ 1.74% SILVER 51.59 ▼ 1.86% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.82 ▼ 2.49% PETR4 45.01 ▼ 0.40% VALE3 64.87 ▼ 1.88% ITUB4 41.36 ▼ 0.86% BBDC4 14.46 ▼ 1.50% ABEV3 15.65 ▲ 0.26% BBAS3 17.07 ▲ 0.29% B3SA3 14.30 ▼ 3.70% WEGE3 51.38 ▲ 1.26% PRIO3 59.84 ▲ 0.76% SUZB3 54.77 ▲ 1.05% RENT3 30.00 ▼ 2.69% AZZA3 14.63 ▼ 3.24% CSAN3 2.70 ▼ 2.53% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.50 ▲ 2.88% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.69 ▲ 2.28% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.11 ▲ 2.64% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.58 ▼ 2.28% BRKM5 3.01 ▼ 0.33% RANI3 8.42 ▼ 3.88% CSNA3 4.43 ▼ 1.34% IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.34% USD/MXN 18.62 ▲ 0.47% USD/CLP 983.00 ▲ 1.63% USD/COP 3,289 ▲ 5.42% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.01% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.40 ▲ 2.31% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.64% BRENT 91.98 ▼ 0.64% WTI 86.38 ▼ 0.54% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▼ 0.85% GOLD 4,043 ▼ 1.74% SILVER 51.59 ▼ 1.86% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.82 ▼ 2.49% PETR4 45.01 ▼ 0.40% VALE3 64.87 ▼ 1.88% ITUB4 41.36 ▼ 0.86% BBDC4 14.46 ▼ 1.50% ABEV3 15.65 ▲ 0.26% BBAS3 17.07 ▲ 0.29% B3SA3 14.30 ▼ 3.70% WEGE3 51.38 ▲ 1.26% PRIO3 59.84 ▲ 0.76% SUZB3 54.77 ▲ 1.05% RENT3 30.00 ▼ 2.69% AZZA3 14.63 ▼ 3.24% CSAN3 2.70 ▼ 2.53% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.50 ▲ 2.88% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.69 ▲ 2.28% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.11 ▲ 2.64% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.58 ▼ 2.28% BRKM5 3.01 ▼ 0.33% RANI3 8.42 ▼ 3.88% CSNA3 4.43 ▼ 1.34%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Gambia Africa

Gambia Sees 12 File for President, 6 Quit

By · · 4 min read
Independence Drive in central Banjul with the Gambian flag flying beside the road
File photo. Independence Drive in central Banjul, the capital, with the national flag flying beside the road. (Photo: Radoslaw Botev, via Wikimedia Commons)

Gambia Election

Key Facts

  • Count. 12 of 18 aspirants had filed nomination papers by Monday 9 November; six withdrew.
  • Dates. Filing runs 3 to 14 November; Gambians vote on Saturday 5 December 2026.
  • Cleared. Only Talib Ahmed Bensouda of the Unite Party fully meets the requirements so far.
  • Hurdles. Four filings lack the D1 million deposit in dalasi, the local currency (about US$13,400); two candidates face citizenship checks.
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, gives President Adama Barrow 80.5% and opposition leader Ousainou Darboe 16.5% to win (10 November, 3:27 p.m. ET).

The Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says 12 of the 18 people who collected nomination forms had filed by Monday 9 November, while six pulled out. Filing stays open until Saturday 14 November, and only one candidate has fully cleared the checks so far.

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Who Has Filed and Who Has Walked Away

The IEC, the body that runs Gambian elections, said 12 of 18 would-be candidates had submitted papers by Monday 9 November. Six withdrew: the All Inclusive Party, the Gambia Action Party, the National Unity Party and three independents, including Musa Jallow and Alkali Cham.

IEC chairperson Joseph Colley said filing opened on 3 November and closes on 14 November, so more papers are still possible. The commission has not yet announced its final list of approved candidates.

Arch 22, a large landmark arch on the road into Banjul, The Gambia
File photo, 2008. Arch 22, the landmark arch on the road into Banjul, the capital. (Photo: Ikiwaner, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Why Four Filings Are Stuck

Candidates must pay a deposit of D1 million (about US$13,400 at D74.8 to the dollar) and collect 5,000 voter signatures nationwide, with regional minimums such as 200 in the Kerewan area. The IEC did not process four filings because the deposit was unpaid: the Democratic Party and independents including Joseph Henry Joof.

The Gambia Labour Party’s filing for its candidate, Dukureh, was also held back. The IEC said he publicly acknowledged holding dual citizenship, and it sent his senior secondary school certificate to the relevant authorities for verification.

The commission has not ruled on his case. Our nomination schedule explains the full list of documents required.

Signature Gaps for the Rest

Seven filings were processed, and only one is complete. Bensouda needed no further documents or signatures, the IEC said.

  • Modou Lamin Sima (Alliance of Progressive Citizens): 1,040 more signatures nationally.
  • Ansu Sanneh (National Builders Party): 379 more nationally, plus citizenship checks.
  • Kebba Bojang (National Democratic Party): 1,914 more nationally, and his school certificate is being verified.
  • Bakary K. Badjie (independent): 2,310 more nationally, plus gaps in six areas.
  • Ebrima Tabora Manneh (People’s Alliance Party): 1,507 more nationally.
  • Isatou Touray (independent): 12 more signatures in the Kerewan area.

What Prediction Markets Say

These are bets, not polls. On Polymarket, a prediction-market platform where traders stake real money, Barrow, the president, stands at 80.5%, Darboe, leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party, at 16.5%, Badjie at 1.9% and Bensouda at 1.1%, with about US$18,475 traded as of 3:27 p.m. ET on 10 November 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

The final candidate list decides who voters can choose on Saturday 5 December. Anyone with family or business ties in the Gambia should watch the IEC’s announcement rather than early party claims.

Our report on Bensouda’s resignation covers the one candidate who has cleared the checks. Our guide to the electoral system explains how the vote works.

What Is Not Known

The IEC breakdown reported so far does not name Barrow or Darboe, and we could not confirm whether either has filed. It is also unclear how many more aspirants will file before the Saturday 14 November deadline.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Gambia’s presidential election?

Gambians vote on Saturday 5 December 2026. Filing of candidate papers runs from 3 to 14 November.

How many aspirants have filed?

The IEC said 12 of 18 aspirants had submitted papers by Monday 9 November. Six withdrew, and only Talib Ahmed Bensouda has fully cleared the checks so far.

What does it take to run for president?

A candidate must pay a D1 million deposit (about US$13,400) and collect 5,000 voter signatures nationwide. The IEC also checks citizenship and school certificates.

Sources: Statements by the Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia, including chairperson Joseph Colley, 9 and 10 November 2026; Polymarket market data, 10 November 2026.

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Adama Barrow Gambia Gambia election IEC Nomination papers Ousainou Darboe Talib Bensouda West Africa

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