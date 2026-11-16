Senegal's squad celebrates the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title, the country's first, in Yaoundé on 6 February 2022. Idrissa Gueye started that final. Photo: Jeanpierrekepseu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Africa’s road to the 2027 finals returns on Monday with six qualifiers, one day before an 18-match Tuesday. Each game is the return leg of a pairing played on 12 November, so the first results are already on the board; see our AFCON 2027 qualifiers hub for every result as it lands.

Key Facts What. Six Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are due Monday, 16 November 2026; 18 more follow on Tuesday.

Monday. Central African Republic v Benin, Eritrea v Guinea, Namibia v Cameroon, Somalia v Ghana, Sudan v Senegal, Zimbabwe v Equatorial Guinea.

Tuesday. Niger v Morocco, Tanzania v Nigeria and Kenya v South Africa headline the day.

Prediction markets. Morocco 96.4% to win Group A on Polymarket (US$13,405 traded, 16 Nov, 2:22 a.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Latest: Senegal Beat Sudan 4-2 in Qualifier

Forty-eight teams in 12 groups of four are competing for 24 places, and Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the three co-hosts, have already qualified.

The qualifiers lead to the Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s biggest national-team tournament, run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The finals are on 19 June to 17 July 2027, and the last two qualifying rounds come in March.

Six Games Open the Week

Monday’s fixtures are Central African Republic v Benin, Eritrea v Guinea, Namibia v Cameroon, Somalia v Ghana, Sudan v Senegal and Zimbabwe v Equatorial Guinea. Kick-off times are not confirmed by CAF in the material we have, so we cannot give US Eastern Time starts.

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The same six pairings were played on Thursday, 12 November, with the home sides reversed. Benin beat Central African Republic 4-1, Guinea beat Eritrea 2-1, Cameroon beat Namibia 2-0 and Ghana beat Somalia 2-0.

Senegal beat Sudan 4-1, while Equatorial Guinea and Zimbabwe drew 0-0.

File photo: Egypt and Senegal players contest the ball at an Africa Cup of Nations match.

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Tuesday’s Bigger Names

Eighteen matches are scheduled for Tuesday, 17 November, including Niger v Morocco, Tanzania v Nigeria and Kenya v South Africa. Kenya and Tanzania are co-hosts of the finals, along with Uganda, so both are already through.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, Morocco trade at 96.4% to win Group A, with Gabon at 2.5% and US$13,405 traded as of 2:22 a.m. ET on 16 November. In Group E, DR Congo trade at 96.2%, with Zimbabwe at 2.5% and US$11,293 traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

How Qualifying Works

Forty-eight teams are split into 12 groups of four, competing for 24 places at the finals. The top two in each group go through, but the three co-hosts have already qualified, so in their groups only the best-placed other team advances.

The next rounds are on Wednesday, 24 March 2027 and Sunday, 28 March 2027, inside a CAF window of 22 to 30 March. The finals are played in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

What It Means for US Readers

The finals fall in the northern summer, from 19 June to 17 July 2027, so the field being settled now plays when US sports calendars are quiet. We have not confirmed a US broadcaster.

US kick-off times for these qualifiers are not confirmed yet. We will add them to the live hub when they are.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed official kick-off times for 16 and 17 November, and results for Monday’s matches were not available when this was written. We found no poll from a named institute on the qualifiers.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the next Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers?

Six matches are due on Monday, 16 November 2026, and 18 more on Tuesday, 17 November. Kick-off times are not yet confirmed.

How many teams qualify?

Twenty-four teams reach the finals, including co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. The top two in each of 12 groups go through.

When are the finals?

The tournament runs from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.





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