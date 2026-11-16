LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Monday, November 16, 2026

As of 12:30 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:30 a.m. Brasília, Monday 16 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:30 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Today, Monday 16 November, is a public holiday in both Mexico and Colombia, so banks and public offices are likely to be closed. Mexico’s Buen Fin shopping festival runs through Tuesday 17 November. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Mexico and Colombia are on holiday today. Mexico marks Revolution Day and Colombia marks the Independence of Cartagena, Mexico observes Revolution Day on the third Monday of November, while Colombia moves the Cartagena holiday to the following Monday. Mexico marks Revolution Day and Colombia marks the Independence of Cartagena, Mexico observes Revolution Day on the third Monday of November, while Colombia moves the Cartagena holiday to the following Monday. The Calendar Ahead 02 Brazil’s week opens with two data releases. The IGP-10 price index from the Fundação Getulio Vargas, a Brazilian think tank, comes at 6:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. Brasília), and the central bank’s IBC-Br activity index follows at 7:00 a.m. ET. The IGP-10 price index from the Fundação Getulio Vargas, a Brazilian think tank, comes at 6:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. Brasília), and the central bank’s IBC-Br activity index follows at 7:00 a.m. ET. Today’s Clock 03 Colombia reports third-quarter growth on Tuesday. DANE, the national statistics agency, publishes it at 10:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. Bogotá). DANE, the national statistics agency, publishes it at 10:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. Bogotá). The Calendar Ahead What changed since yesterday: Brazil’s Enem exam, the national university entrance test, had its second scheduled day on Sunday, and Colombia’s official rate stays at 3,316.70 pesos per US$1 through today. The overnight storm outlooks still show no tropical system forming near our countries. Brazil’s Enem exam, the national university entrance test, had its second scheduled day on Sunday, and Colombia’s official rate stays at 3,316.70 pesos per US$1 through today. The overnight storm outlooks still show no tropical system forming near our countries. Money Today

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Mexico Today Authorities Today is the Revolution Day holiday, marking the 1910 revolution, and the Buen Fin shopping festival runs through Tuesday 17 November. The Calendar Ahead

Today is the Revolution Day holiday, marking the 1910 revolution, and the Buen Fin shopping festival runs through Tuesday 17 November. The Calendar Ahead Money The peso closed Friday at 18.5525 per US$1, firmer than Thursday’s 18.6020, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today Colombia Today Authorities Today is a public holiday for the Independence of Cartagena, so offices and banks are likely to be closed. The Calendar Ahead

Today is a public holiday for the Independence of Cartagena, so offices and banks are likely to be closed. The Calendar Ahead Money The official rate (the TRM) is 3,316.70 pesos per US$1 through today, about 0.45% weaker than Friday’s. Money Today Brazil Today Authorities The IGP-10 price index (from the Fundação Getulio Vargas, a think tank) is due at 6:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. Brasília), and the central bank’s IBC-Br activity index at 7:00 a.m. ET. Today’s Clock

The IGP-10 price index (from the Fundação Getulio Vargas, a think tank) is due at 6:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. Brasília), and the central bank’s IBC-Br activity index at 7:00 a.m. ET. Today’s Clock Money The official rate was 5.6518 reais per US$1 on Friday, so R$1,000 (about US$18) buys about US$177, down from about US$178 on Thursday. Money Today Argentina Note Authorities Monday 23 November is a holiday, Sovereignty Day, moved from Friday 20. The Calendar Ahead

Monday 23 November is a holiday, Sovereignty Day, moved from Friday 20. The Calendar Ahead Money The wholesale rate (the official interbank rate) was 1,543.50 pesos per US$1 on Friday, and the blue (informal) rate sold at 1,575 on Sunday. Money Today Peru Note Money The sol closed Friday at 3.4031 per US$1, slightly firmer than Thursday’s 3.4065. Money Today

01 Weather Watch

No New Storm Near Latin America Outlook Area North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of America Status Formation of a tropical cyclone is not expected during the next 7 days Pacific No formation expected in the eastern and central North Pacific during the next 7 days Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects no tropical cyclone to form in the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of America, the US name for the Gulf of Mexico, over the next 7 days. Its outlook for the eastern and central North Pacific says the same. Outlooks cover storm formation, not rain or flood risk on the ground. We did not read a national weather service alert for our countries, so follow your local weather service for warnings. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, issued overnight, Monday 16 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Mexico and Colombia are on holiday, so Brazil carries most of the data today.

6:00 a.m. ET 8:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IGP-10 for November, a price index from the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), a Brazilian think tank; forecast 0.8% vs 1.76% before. Source: Rio Times economic calendar, our own calendar of data releases and consensus forecasts Hour not confirmed Brasília Brazil: the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists. Source: Banco Central do Brasil 7:00 a.m. ET 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IBC-Br for September, the central bank’s monthly activity index; forecast −0.29% vs 0.3% before. Forecast: see The Calendar Ahead 7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next scheduled tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch Hour not confirmed Mexico Mexico: fourth day of the Buen Fin; each store sets its own hours. Dates: see The Calendar Ahead

03 Money Today

Mexico and Colombia are on holiday, so these are Friday’s closing rates, except Colombia’s official rate, which has applied since Saturday. Brazil’s real and Colombia’s peso weakened, while Mexico’s peso strengthened.

Brazilian Real BRL 5.6518 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Fri 13 Nov +0.0375 (+0.67%) vs 5.6143 on Thu 12 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 (about US$18) ≈ US$177 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 16 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.5525 pesos per US$1 Market close, Fri 13 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) −0.0495 (−0.27%) vs 18.6020 on Thu 12 Nov · peso firmer MXN 10,000 ≈ US$539 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 13 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,316.70 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force Sat 14 to Mon 16 Nov +14.79 (+0.45%) vs 3,301.91 that applied Fri 13 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$302 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 16 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4031 soles per US$1 Market close, Fri 13 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read −0.0034 (−0.10%) vs 3.4065 on Thu 12 Nov · sol slightly firmer PEN 1,000 ≈ US$294 Market close, 13 Nov 2026, same feed as the Mexican peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,543.50 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Fri 13 Nov; other rates quoted Sun 15 Nov at 3:57 p.m. ET: blue (informal) sell 1,575 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,671.90 Friday 13 Nov close, as published by DolarApi ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$648 at the wholesale rate, US$598 at the CCL sell rate Source: DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), all rates, read 16 Nov 2026

Brazil’s real weakened by 0.67% and Colombia’s peso by 0.45%, while Mexico’s peso firmed by 0.27%. Argentina’s blue rate was quoted at 1,575 pesos per US$1 on Sunday, against the wholesale 1,543.50 on Friday.

04 Status Board

Brazil Retail Sales August: retail sales volume rose 0.1% from JulyFri 13 Nov, September: up 0.2% from August after seasonal adjustment and up 1.7% over the past twelve months, against a forecast of −0.2% in the Rio Times economic calendarIBGE called the result stability Source: IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute), 13 Nov 2026; forecast: see The Calendar Ahead Colombia Retail Sales Earlier months not restated in this editionFri 13 Nov, September: up 9.7% from a year earlier, with new vehicle sales up 29.8%New vehicle sales led the gain Source: DANE (Colombia’s national statistics agency), 13 Nov 2026 Colombia Manufacturing Earlier months not restated in this editionFri 13 Nov, September: output up 1.5% from a year earlier, while jobs in manufacturing fell 1.4%Output grew, but manufacturing jobs shrank Source: DANE, 13 Nov 2026 Mexico Buen Fin Fri 13 Nov: the 16th Buen Fin shopping festival beganIt runs five days through Tue 17 Nov, and Mon 16 Nov is a public holiday (Revolution Day)Check each store’s own terms before buying Source: Buen Fin 2026 dates as published for the festival, Nov 2026 Peru Interest Rate Before Thu 12 Nov: the central bank’s reference rate had stood at 4.25% for 14 monthsThu 12 Nov: raised by 0.25 point to 4.50%, the first change in 14 monthsInflation rose to 5.3% in October; the next decision is Thu 10 Dec Source: Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (the central bank), 12 Nov 2026 Argentina Inflation September: 33.4% over twelve monthsThu 12 Nov, October: 2.2% for the month and 33.1% over twelve months, against 1.9% in the Rio Times economic calendarThe monthly rate speeded up; the twelve-month pace eased from September Source: INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute), 12 Nov 2026; forecast from the Rio Times economic calendar Brazil Interest Rate Wed 16 Sep: the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, was cut to 13.75%Wed 4 Nov: the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic at 13.75%Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) traders see no change in December Source: Brazil’s central bank, 4 Nov 2026 Mexico Interest Rate Bank of Mexico’s rate before the 5 Nov decision: 6.50%Thu 5 Nov: cut by 0.25 point to 6.25%, a 3 to 2 votePolymarket traders see no change at the December meeting; see What Prediction Markets Say Source: Banco de México, 5 Nov 2026 Chile Interest Rate Oct 26 to 27: the central bank’s council considered raising its rate from 4.5% to 4.75%It held the rate at 4.5%, unanimously, and published its minutes on Wed 4 NovPolymarket traders see no change at about 60% and a 0.25-point rise at about 36.5% Source: Banco Central de Chile (Chile’s central bank), Oct and Nov 2026 Brazil Enem Exam Sun 8 Nov, day one of the national university entrance exam: 32% of registered test-takers stayed away, a preliminary countSun 15 Nov, day two, covered mathematics and natural sciences; we did not find Inep’s attendance figure for itInep (Brazil’s education research agency) had not published a day-two count in what we read Source: Brazil’s Education Ministry (MEC) and Inep, Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case, and remember that today’s holiday means offices are likely to be closed. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: Cartagena, Colombia, seen from La Popa hill; the city’s independence holiday is observed today.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:30 a.m. ET (2:30 a.m. Brasília), 16 November 2026 Bank of Mexico Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 92.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 6.5%. US$31,591 traded in total. Brazil Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 88.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 8.8%. US$77,615 traded in total. Colombia Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 56.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 31.5%. US$42,355 traded in total. Chile Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 60.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 36.5%. US$27,567 traded in total. Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% about 94.0%, and 25.0% to 29.9% about 2.6%. US$100,783 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 16 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Mon 16 Nov Mexico: Revolution Day holiday, and the Buen Fin continues; Colombia: holiday for the Independence of Cartagena (11 November 1811 declaration, observed on a Monday)

Mon 16 Nov 6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IGP-10 for November; forecast 0.8% vs 1.76% before

Mon 16 Nov Brazil: the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists; hour not confirmed

Mon 16 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IBC-Br for September; forecast −0.29% vs 0.3% before

Tue 17 Nov 8:30 a.m. ET United States: retail sales for October; forecast 0.2% vs 0.8% before

Tue 17 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: third-quarter economic growth from DANE, the national statistics agency

Tue 17 Nov Mexico: the Buen Fin ends

Wed 18 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: third-quarter economic growth; forecast −0.8% vs −0.2% before

Thu 19 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: October trade balance from INDEC; previous reading US$2.98 billion

Fri 20 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: September retail sales from INEGI, the national statistics institute

Fri 20 Nov Brazil: Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday honouring Afro-Brazilian history

Mon 23 Nov Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday (moved from Friday 20)

Mon 23 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: third-quarter economic growth from INEGI

Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 16 Nov 2026; holidays: national governments

08 Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Open on Monday 16 November in Mexico and Colombia? Monday 16 November 2026 is a public holiday in both countries, Revolution Day in Mexico and the Independence of Cartagena holiday in Colombia. Banks and public offices are likely to be closed, so check each shop’s own hours during the Buen Fin. What Is the Official Dollar Rate in Colombia Today? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,316.70 pesos per US$1 from Saturday 14 to Monday 16 November 2026. That is 14.79 pesos weaker than Friday’s 3,301.91. Which Brazilian Data Arrives on Monday 16 November? The IGP-10 price index is due at 6:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. Brasília) and the central bank’s IBC-Br activity index at 7:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. Brasília). The Rio Times economic calendar forecasts 0.8% for IGP-10 and −0.29% for IBC-Br.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; DolarApi; IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); DANE (Colombia’s national statistics agency); INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute); Banco Central de Reserva del Perú; Banco de México; Banco Central de Chile; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Inep; Brazil’s Education Ministry; Polymarket.