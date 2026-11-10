Ethiopian Airlines Turns 10 in Comoros

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 777-200LR taking off. File photo.

COMOROS · AVIATION

Ethiopian Airlines, the flag carrier of Ethiopia, reached ten years of flights to the Comoros, an Indian Ocean island nation, on Monday, 2 November 2026. It first flew to Moroni, the Comorian capital, on 2 November 2016.

Comoros’ ambassador to Ethiopia said in September that his country was preparing to mark the anniversary and expected an airline delegation. We could not confirm that a ceremony has taken place.

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Key Facts The route Ethiopian Airlines first flew to Moroni, capital of the Comoros, on 2 November 2016.

The start The launch schedule was three weekly Boeing 737-800 flights via Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The plan In September Comoros said it was preparing to mark the anniversary and expected an airline delegation.

Not confirmed Whether a ceremony has taken place.

What Happened

Ethiopian Airlines said in its own launch release that it began flying to Moroni on 2 November 2016, with three flights a week on Boeing 737-800 jets via Dar es Salaam. Moroni was its 53rd African destination, and Tewolde GebreMariam, then the airline’s chief executive, said it was “thrilled to spread our wings farther to the Comoros islands.”

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What the Comoros Says

The Comoros’ ambassador to Ethiopia said in an interview published on 17 September 2026 that Ethiopian Airlines serves the Comoros. He said Comoros was preparing to mark the tenth anniversary and expected a delegation from the airline.

The ambassador also said the two governments are finalising a joint commission covering trade, health, education, culture, tourism and civil aviation. Comoros is working with Ethiopian institutions on a multi-year programme to train air traffic controllers, he added.

What It Means for You

The anniversary matters most to travellers and traders who use the airline to reach the Comoros. Check current schedules and the country’s entry rules, set out in our report on Comoros entry rules, before booking.

For the wider picture, see our explainers on the Comoros and its Indian Ocean neighbours and on the Comoros economy and remittances.

What Is Not Known

It is not confirmed whether the airline delegation has arrived or a ceremony has been held. Local press coverage of the occasion could not be reviewed in full, so we report only what the airline and the Comoros ambassador have said.

The waterfront of Moroni, the capital of Comoros, File photo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons, licensed CC BY-SA 2.0.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Did Ethiopian Airlines Start Flying to the Comoros?

On 2 November 2016, with three flights a week to Moroni via Dar es Salaam. The airline said Moroni was its 53rd African destination.

Has the Ten-Year Anniversary Been Celebrated Yet?

Comoros said in September that it was preparing to mark it and expected an airline delegation. We have not confirmed that an event has taken place.

Sources: Ethiopian Airlines, release “Ethiopian begins flying to Moroni, Comoros”, 2 November 2016 (corporate.ethiopianairlines.com); interview with the Comoros ambassador to Ethiopia, 17 September 2026.

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