Eritrea Lists Ethiopia’s War Threats

The Three Tanks memorial in Massawa, one of Eritrea's two main Red Sea ports. File photo. (Photo: Clay Gilliland, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ERITREA · ETHIOPIA · HORN OF AFRICA

Key Facts The country Eritrea is a small Red Sea state led by President Isaias Afwerki since 1993.

What happened Eritrea’s Information Ministry posted a list of Ethiopian officials’ war statements, updated Tuesday 3 November 2026.

The core dispute Landlocked Ethiopia wants sea access; Eritrea fears for Assab, its Red Sea port.

The risk Ethiopia told the UN’s top peace body, the Security Council, on 8 October that Eritrea invaded.

What to watch Whether Addis Ababa answers the list, and whether any mediator steps in.

Eritrea has published a dossier of what it calls Ethiopia’s open threats of war, and the timing shows how close the Horn of Africa feels to a wider fight. The Information Ministry in Asmara, Eritrea’s capital, posted it this week, and the page is marked updated on Tuesday 3 November 2026, under the title “Ethiopia’s Overtly Declared War Agenda Against Eritrea”.

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For US readers, the quarrel matters because it sits beside the Red Sea, the shipping lane that links the Suez Canal to the Indian Ocean. Our earlier guide to Eritrea and its neighbours explains the map behind the dispute.

What Happened

The Eritrean page is a list of what it describes as verbatim statements by senior Ethiopian officials, from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to generals of the Ethiopian army and air force. It argues that together they amount to an openly declared plan to take sea access from Eritrea.

One line, which the page attributes to Abiy, reads “Sovereign access to the sea by any means necessary, through negotiations if possible and by force if necessary”. Another, attributed to army chief of staff Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, says Ethiopia will obtain access to the sea “whether through peace or through force”.

The page also quotes Ethiopia’s deputy army chief, General Abebaw Tadesse, saying that the offensive launched in Tigray, Ethiopia’s northern region, “will not stop there” and that the ultimate destination is Assab. Assab is an Eritrean port on the Red Sea, and the quote gives the list its sharpest edge.

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Why the Sea Matters

Ethiopia lost its coastline when Eritrea became independent in 1993, and it has been landlocked ever since. Most of its trade now passes through the port of Djibouti, a small neighbouring country.

In the quotes on the list, Ethiopian officials describe sea access as a national need. Eritrea answers that the repeated public demands are themselves a threat to its sovereignty.

The Standoff Since October

The list arrives after a tense month. On 8 October 2026, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos wrote to the UN Security Council, the UN’s main body on peace and security, accusing Eritrea of an “all-out invasion” and saying Ethiopia was “left with no other option but to defend itself”.

Eritrea’s Information Minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, had already said in October that Ethiopia is pursuing an “unprovoked war of aggression”. Ethiopia also accuses Eritrea of backing the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, a rebel group from Tigray.

In plain English: Ethiopia wants a port, Eritrea owns the coast, and each side now accuses the other of preparing a war.

What the List Does and Does Not Show

The page is a government document from one side of the dispute, so it is a statement of Eritrea’s case and not a neutral record. We have not matched each quote to a recording or transcript.

What the list does show is that Eritrea wants these words on the record before any UN debate. It also tells Eritrean readers that the government sees the quarrel as a fight over sovereignty and not only a border row.

What It Means for You

If you trade through Red Sea ports or hold shipping and oil stocks, a war near the coast would add to risks that already weigh on freight rates. We found no attack on ships linked to this dispute so far.

Americans planning to visit either country should read the current State Department advisory first, because security conditions near the border change quickly. The long-term story to follow is whether Ethiopia gets sea access by agreement or by conflict.

What Is Not Known

We found no reply from the Ethiopian foreign ministry to the list as of Thursday 5 November 2026. It is also unknown whether the quotes are complete or in context, and whether any mediator is preparing talks.

No prediction market on the Ethiopia and Eritrea dispute was found on Polymarket or Kalshi, the two US platforms where people bet on events. The state of fighting on the ground also remains unclear.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Eritrea Publishing Ethiopian War Statements?

Eritrea’s Information Ministry says the statements prove that Ethiopia has openly declared a war agenda. The list is Asmara’s case for the world, ahead of any UN debate.

What Does Ethiopia Want From Eritrea?

Ethiopia, the world’s largest landlocked country by population, says it wants sovereign access to the Red Sea. Eritrea answers that the repeated public demands for a port are a threat to its sovereignty.

Does This Affect Red Sea Shipping?

We found no attack on ships linked to this dispute. The risk is that a war near the coast could add to the danger on a route that links the Suez Canal to the Indian Ocean.

Should Americans Travel to Ethiopia or Eritrea Now?

Check the current US State Department travel advisory for each country before any trip. Both advisories are updated as the security picture changes.

Sources: Eritrea Ministry of Information, “Ethiopia’s Overtly Declared War Agenda Against Eritrea”, 3 November 2026; UN Security Council, letter of Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, 8 October 2026; statements of Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel on X, October 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief