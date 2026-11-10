Addis Ababa Residents Report Youth Arrests

Ethiopia: Rights

Key Facts Reported. Residents say hundreds of young people were detained across Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, in recent weeks.

Not confirmed. No official body has confirmed the number or the reason for the detentions.

Open question. It is not known whether the arrests are linked to military recruitment.

Context. Human Rights Watch, a rights group, documented forced recruitment in Tigray, a northern region, on 6 July 2026.

As of. We found no official statement on the arrests as of 10 November 2026.

Residents of Addis Ababa say plain-clothes officers have reportedly detained hundreds of young people in recent weeks, in accounts we could not confirm. The authorities have not said how many people were held or why.

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What Residents Describe

In an Ethiopian online news report published on 2 October 2026, residents said young people were being detained in several parts of Addis Ababa, including pool halls, billiard bars, residential neighbourhoods and while people went about daily errands. One person said his brother, walking to the shops, was held for three days without a clear explanation.

Some people were reportedly released, while others were said to be held for weeks without formal charges. Some families alleged that they were asked for money in return for a relative’s release.

Some residents described those making the arrests as plain-clothes or surveillance police, though the report does not say which agency. They said the presence of unidentified officers has made young people afraid of everyday outings.

File photo. A tower crane at sunset over Addis Ababa. (Photo: Jean Rebiffé, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What the Authorities Have Said

As of 10 November 2026 we found no statement from the federal government, the Addis Ababa city administration or the police that explains the detentions or gives a number. The online news report itself said the authorities had not explained how many people were held or why.

We could not confirm the figures, the locations or the allegations of bribery with a second independent source. Until an official body or another independent account does so, they remain residents’ claims.

Why Fears of Forced Recruitment Run High

Ethiopia’s official rights watchdog, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, documented arbitrary detention of young people, apparently for recruitment, and extortion in four towns of the Oromia region, Ethiopia’s largest region, which surrounds Addis Ababa, in December 2024. The towns were Adama, Bishoftu, Jimma and Shashamene, and, according to the commission, some people were released only after families paid money.

Human Rights Watch, an international rights group, said on 6 July 2026 that Tigray’s regional authorities have been forcibly recruiting civilians, including children as young as 15, since at least April. A spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s main political party, denied the charge and said those defending Tigray did so voluntarily.

These cases are separate from the Addis Ababa reports. No link between them has been shown.

What It Means for You

For Americans with relatives in Addis Ababa, and for aid workers and travellers, the reports are serious but unconfirmed. Anyone planning to move around the capital should check current advice from their embassy and local contacts.

Our explainers on who holds power in Ethiopia, on ministers sent to army training and on the 1.9 million displaced people give the wider security picture. The political backdrop is in our report on the 11 election re-votes.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many young people were held, who ordered the arrests or whether those detained were sent to military training. We found no published finding by a court or a rights body on these specific reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are young people being arrested in Addis Ababa?

Residents say so, but we could not confirm it. The authorities have not commented on the reports.

Is this forced military recruitment?

That is not known. The online news report said it was unclear whether the detentions are linked to recruitment.

What has Human Rights Watch said about forced recruitment?

It said on 6 July 2026 that Tigray’s authorities have been forcibly recruiting civilians, including children as young as 15. The party that leads Tigray denied the charge.

Sources Human Rights Watch, Ethiopia: Tigray Authorities Forcibly Recruiting Civilians, 6 July 2026 · Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, findings of December 2024 · residents’ accounts in an Ethiopian online news report of 2 October 2026, not independently confirmed

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