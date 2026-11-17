Photo: Jean Rebiffé / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Banking: Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s central bank has given interest-free banks two new ways to manage their cash. The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), the country’s central bank, put both sets of rules into force on 12 November 2026.

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Interest-free banks pay and charge no interest, in line with Islamic law. The new directives give them central bank facilities and a market where they can trade spare cash with each other.

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For investors and lenders watching Ethiopia’s financial reforms, the rules show how the central bank is building its money market. They also give Islamic finance banks a written route for short-term cash.

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Key Facts Who. The National Bank of Ethiopia, the central bank, and interest-free (Islamic) banks.

What. Two directives open overnight facilities, auctions and an interbank cash market.

When. Both rules entered into force on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Size. Interbank deals start at Birr 25 million (Ethiopian currency; about US$155,000), in Birr 1 million steps.

As of 17 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

Banks that do not deal in interest can now place spare cash with the central bank, borrow against collateral, or trade funds with each other under written rules.

The Big Picture

Interest-free banks are banks licensed by the central bank to offer interest-free banking. Interest-free windows, which are units inside conventional banks, are also covered by the interbank rules.

The new rules rest on NBE Proclamation No. 1359/2025, the 2025 law that governs the central bank and the legal basis named in both directives of 12 November 2026. The interbank directive says the market aims to help banks manage funding and liquidity, spread liquidity across the banking system, and support transmission of monetary policy.

Transmission of monetary policy means the way a central bank’s decisions reach banks and then the wider economy. The directive on open market operations says its collateral-based tools have effects similar to conventional repo and reverse repo, which are short secured loans between a central bank and banks.

The directive promises an indicative auction schedule on the central bank’s website, but we have not seen one, and a supply of eligible securities is not confirmed. The record is silent on both.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, in a file photo. Photo: Simfan34 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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Why It Matters

Under the interbank directive, No. EPD/02/2026, a bank with spare cash can appoint a bank short of cash to invest that money for an agreed period. Neither side pays or earns interest, only an expected profit.

Under Directive No. EPD/02/2026, the smallest deal is Birr 25 million (about US$155,000 at about 161 birr per US dollar in late trading on 16 November 2026, from a market data provider). Banks with spare cash can seek an expected profit, and banks short of cash can raise funds without paying interest.

What the Central Bank Now Offers

Directive No. EPD/01/2026 covers interest-free open market operations and standing facilities. Only banks licensed by the NBE for interest-free banking may take part.

A Standing Deposit Facility lets the NBE take overnight placements of surplus cash. A Standing Finance Facility lets the NBE give overnight financing against collateral.

Overnight means repayment by 10:00 a.m. on the next business day, the directive says. Banks use both facilities on their own initiative through an investment agency arrangement, with a profit expected instead of interest.

Collateral must cover the financing after a haircut, which is a discount on its value. A request for the finance facility must be in writing, signed by the bank president or a delegate, and carry the bank stamp.

The NBE can also run auctions: it fixes the amount and banks bid a profit rate, or it fixes the rate and banks bid the amount. A quick auction runs within 90 minutes of announcement for fine-tuning, and the NBE may issue interest-free certificates of its own.

How the Interbank Market Works

Directive No. EPD/02/2026 sets up an interest-free interbank money market, a place where banks trade spare cash. Interest-free banks and interest-free windows may join, and deals are in birr only.

A bank with surplus cash, called the Principal, appoints a bank short of cash, called the Agent, to invest the money. The Expected Profit Rate is indicative only and is not a guaranteed return.

Secured deals need eligible collateral that is unencumbered, meaning not pledged elsewhere. Eligible assets are interest-free government securities, securities issued by the NBE and other approved assets, and unsecured deals are allowed with notice to the NBE.

A bank that wants to join sends a written membership request, and the NBE must answer within five working days. Members sign a standard contract, the Master Investment Agency Agreement, before they trade.

In Plain English Interest-free bank: a bank licensed to work without paying or charging interest, in line with Islamic law. Interest-free window: a unit of a conventional bank that offers the same kind of products. Haircut: a discount applied to collateral’s value before it counts against a loan. Overnight: repaid by 10:00 a.m. on the next business day.

What Is Not Known

The directives do not show whether any interest-free government securities or NBE certificates are in issue for banks to use as collateral. The profit rates the NBE will apply to the standing facilities are also not stated.

It is not known how many banks have applied to join the interbank market. The directive requires an indicative auction schedule on the central bank’s website, but none is confirmed, and it sets no review date.

What It Means for You

For a reader tracking Ethiopian banks, the list of usable collateral is the detail to follow, because secured trading depends on it. Those with Islamic finance links now have written rules to study, though the directives give no rates to price anything.

The wider policy backdrop is in our reports on the central bank holding its policy rate and on the central bank and an oil shock. Our Ethiopia hub and our report on the birr near 160 per dollar add context.

This is a factual account, not investment advice. The rules are in force, and the next signs will come from how banks use them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are interest-free banks in Ethiopia?

They are banks licensed by the National Bank of Ethiopia that pay and charge no interest, in line with Islamic law. The new directives cover their cash management.

When do the new directives start?

Directives EPD/01/2026 and EPD/02/2026 entered into force on Thursday, 12 November 2026. Both rest on NBE Proclamation No. 1359/2025.

What is the minimum deal in the interbank market?

Under Directive EPD/02/2026, the minimum is Birr 25 million (about US$155,000 at about 161 birr per dollar in late trading on 16 November 2026). Deals must be in multiples of Birr 1 million.

Is the expected profit rate guaranteed?

No, the directive of 12 November 2026 calls the Expected Profit Rate indicative only. It is not a guaranteed return.

Sources: National Bank of Ethiopia, Directive No. EPD/01/2026; EPD/02/2026; nbe.gov.et; market rate of 161 birr per US dollar from a market data provider, 16 November 2026.

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