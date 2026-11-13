Will Ethiopia and Eritrea Go to War?

A US Navy sailor stands security watch over the Port of Djibouti on 4 May 2018, with the supply ship USNS Pecos in the background. (Photo: US Naval Forces Europe-Africa, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

ETHIOPIA · ERITREA · HORN OF AFRICA

Key Facts The country Landlocked Ethiopia borders Eritrea, which holds the Red Sea coast.

What happened The two have had no diplomatic ties since Thursday 1 October 2026, and each accuses the other of aggression.

The core dispute Ethiopia wants sea access; Eritrea fears for its Red Sea port of Assab.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting exchange, gives 12.5% odds Eritrea invades Ethiopia by 31 December (13 November, 6:25 a.m. ET).

What to watch Whether African Union mediation sets talks, and whether anyone confirms troops across the border.

Ethiopia and Eritrea are not in a declared war on Friday 13 November 2026, but they have no diplomatic ties and each accuses the other of aggression. We found no confirmation from an independent monitor that Ethiopian forces are inside Eritrea.

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For US readers, the quarrel matters because it sits beside the Red Sea, the shipping lane that links the Suez Canal to the Indian Ocean. It also pits Egypt against Ethiopia over a Nile dam, and Washington works with both countries.

What We Know About the Fighting

Ethiopia’s foreign minister, Gedion Timothewos, told the UN Security Council in a letter in early October that Eritrea had launched an “all-out invasion” of Tigray, Ethiopia’s northern region. Ethiopia said Eritrean troops had advanced up to about 60 km (37 miles) into its territory.

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Eritrea’s information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, rejected the claims as false and accused Ethiopia of aggression. Eritrea cut all diplomatic ties on Thursday 1 October 2026, hours after Ethiopia moved to close its embassy in Asmara, Eritrea’s capital, and gave 10 Eritrean diplomats 48 hours to leave.

On 15 October the Tigray Peace Force, a pro-government militia, said Eritrean troops had suffered heavy losses and retreated toward the border. ACLED, an independent conflict-data project, documented Ethiopian and allied forces entering the Tigrayan town of Aksum and Eritrean troops pulling back toward the border near Zalambessa in mid-October.

Positions since then, and the scale of losses, have not been independently confirmed.

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Why Assab Is the Flashpoint

Assab is an Eritrean port on the Red Sea. Ethiopia lost its coastline when Eritrea became independent in 1993, and most of its trade now passes through Djibouti, a small neighbouring state.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has repeatedly said that landlocked Ethiopia needs sovereign access to the sea. Our profile of Abiy Ahmed explains how he reached that position.

Eritrea says those demands are a pretext to seize Assab, and its information ministry published a list of Ethiopian officials’ war statements, updated on Tuesday 3 November. Read our report on that list and our guide to why Eritrea is independent for the history.

A claim in October that Ethiopian troops had crossed the border near Assab was never verified and has been disputed. Neither government has confirmed any Ethiopian ground move into Eritrea.

What Washington and the African Union Said

The African Union Commission, the executive arm of the 55-nation African Union, urged Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt in early October to settle their differences through diplomacy. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for de-escalation in a call with Abiy in mid-October, and the State Department said the region could not tolerate more conflict.

On Wednesday 4 November the African Union’s peace and security commissioner, Bankole Adeoye, said the bloc is working to revive two peace deals. They are the Algiers Agreement, which ended the 1998 to 2000 border war, and the Pretoria Agreement, which ended the 2020 to 2022 Tigray war.

The African Union has not announced a date for direct talks. Neither Ethiopia nor Eritrea has said publicly that it will accept African Union mediation.

The Nile Dam Adds a Second Front

Ethiopia opened the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Africa’s largest hydropower plant, on the Blue Nile in September 2025. Egypt and Sudan, which depend on the river, met in Cairo on Monday 2 November 2026 and again rejected what they call Ethiopia’s unilateral policies on the Nile.

Egypt has long asked for a legally binding agreement on how the dam is run, while Ethiopia says the dam protects downstream countries from floods. Our explainer on the dam dispute sets out both positions.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, gives a 12.5% chance that Eritrea invades Ethiopia by 31 December, with about US$124,000 traded (13 November, 6:25 a.m. ET). These prices are bets, not polls, and they can move within minutes of news.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Would Signal Escalation

Four developments would raise the risk in our reading: confirmed Ethiopian troops inside Eritrea, a strike on Assab, a new Eritrean advance in Tigray, or a collapse of the African Union effort. Any one of them would change this picture quickly.

Neither government has declared war, and both the African Union and the United States are pressing for talks. Those signals matter as much as the troop reports.

What It Means for You

Fighting near the Red Sea coast could disturb shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, the narrow gate to the Red Sea, and push up freight and oil costs. We found no report of attacks on shipping tied to this dispute.

Americans considering travel to the region should check the State Department travel advisories for Ethiopia and Eritrea before booking. The United States keeps a naval base in Djibouti, so any wider fight would reach US interests directly.

What Is Not Known

It is not known where Eritrean and Ethiopian units stand today, or how many people have died, because neither side’s figures can be checked independently. It is also unknown how either government will answer the African Union.

No date has been set for talks, and no deadline for the Nile dam negotiations is public. The next firm date we can give is 31 December, when the Polymarket question closes.

More: Ethiopia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Ethiopia and Eritrea at War?

Not in a declared war, but they have no diplomatic ties and trade accusations of aggression. We found no independent confirmation of Ethiopian troops inside Eritrea as of 13 November 2026.

Why Does Ethiopia Want Assab?

Ethiopia has been landlocked since Eritrea became independent in 1993 and relies on Djibouti for most trade. Abiy Ahmed says Ethiopia needs sea access, while Eritrea calls that a pretext to seize its port.

What Have the US and African Union Said?

The African Union Commission urged Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to use diplomacy in early October. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for de-escalation in mid-October.

How Does the Nile Dam Dispute Fit In?

Egypt and Sudan reject Ethiopia’s unilateral running of its Blue Nile dam, as they said in Cairo on 2 November 2026. Ethiopia says the dam protects downstream countries from floods.

Sources: African Union Commission, statement on tensions between Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt, 1 October 2026; US Department of State, statement on the Secretary’s call with Prime Minister Abiy, October 2026; UN Security Council, letter of Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, 8 October 2026; ACLED conflict data, October 2026; Polymarket, Eritrea invades Ethiopia market, 13 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error