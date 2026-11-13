Ethiopia’s WTO Bid Has 6 Trade Deals Left

Photo: Jean Rebiffé / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

ETHIOPIA · TRADE

Ethiopia still has six trade deals to sign before it can complete accession, the process of joining the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Geneva body that sets the rules for trade between countries. Its Working Party, the panel of member countries that reviews the bid, met for the eighth time on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November 2026.

Trade Minister Yasmin Wohabrebbi Saeed told members that 11 of 17 market-access negotiations, the talks on how far each country opens its market, are now signed, the WTO said in its note on the meeting. For foreign exporters and investors, including US firms, the outcome could shape how predictable Ethiopia’s import rules become, in our reading.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Meeting The panel of WTO members reviewing Ethiopia’s bid met in Geneva on 9 and 10 November.

Deals Ethiopia has signed 11 of 17 market-access agreements with WTO members, so six remain open.

Deadline Members are invited to send written questions and comments by Tuesday 8 December 2026.

Delegation Trade Minister Yasmin Wohabrebbi Saeed led it; Eyob Tekalign Tolina, governor of the central bank, joined.

Next step A ninth meeting depends on progress; no date is set.

What Happened in Geneva

Ethiopia brought a high-level delegation that included five members of its National Steering Committee on WTO Accession, the national body that steers the bid. Besides the trade minister, it sent Eyob Tekalign Tolina, governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, the central bank, plus senior officials from the justice, customs and state investment bodies.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Minister Yasmin said Ethiopia’s new government, formed in October, gives accession “the highest priority”, according to the WTO. She called membership an “international, legally binding anchor” for reforms that guards against policy reversal.

In Plain English WTO The Geneva-based body whose members agree rules for trading goods and services.

Accession The process by which a country negotiates its way into the WTO.

Working Party The panel of member countries that reviews the applicant’s laws and trade offers.

Market-access deal A signed agreement with one member on tariffs and service sectors.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Ethiopia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why Six Deals Matter

Accession runs on two tracks. On the bilateral track, Ethiopia agrees with individual WTO members how far each can sell goods and services into its market, and 11 of 17 such negotiations are signed, which leaves six.

Once every market-access agreement is in, the WTO Secretariat, the organisation’s administrative staff, will merge them into Ethiopia’s draft Schedules on Goods and Services, its lists of trade commitments. The members that signed deals then verify the schedules technically.

On the second, multilateral track, members test Ethiopia’s laws against WTO rules through a Draft Working Party Report, the document that records the terms of entry. Members have until 8 December to submit written questions and comments on it.

The minister urged members to take a “pragmatic approach” to the remaining talks. She said Ethiopia “will do its part” and counted on members’ support to do theirs.

A section of the Addis Ababa light rail line, pictured in December 2015. Photo: Ludger Heide / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Rules Ethiopia Is Changing

Minister Yasmin reported legislative progress since the seventh meeting, held in April, on foreign exchange and payments, customs administration and taxation. She also presented Ethiopia’s procedures for trading rights and import licensing.

She said reforms continue on other duties and charges, on internal and export taxes, and on trade-related intellectual property rights (TRIPS), the rules on patents and copyright. Members, for their part, identified areas where they want further legislative follow-up.

The Working Party chair, Rebecca Fisher-Lamb of the United Kingdom, urged the new government to pursue legislative and regulatory reforms quickly. She also encouraged Ethiopia and members to keep engaging between each Working Party cycle.

Our reading: the governor’s presence fits that agenda, since foreign exchange rules are among the areas reviewed. The central bank held its policy rate at 16% on 3 November, as we covered in our report on the rate decision.

What It Means for Exporters and Investors

If accession is completed, Ethiopia’s tariff ceilings and service openings would be written into schedules open to every member. That is our reading of how WTO accession works, not a statement from the WTO note.

For businesses selling into Ethiopia, the minister said membership brings predictability, with import licensing, customs and currency rules open to outside review. Our coverage of the Ethiopian economy and of the birr’s record low shows why those rules matter.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the last six bilateral agreements will be signed, or which members they are with. The WTO says only that many of them are close to conclusion.

The date of a ninth Working Party meeting is also open, because the WTO says it depends on progress. The next fixed date is Tuesday 8 December 2026, when written questions and comments are due, after which the Secretariat will revise and streamline the Draft Working Party Report.

We hold no current, verified trade figure for Ethiopia that bears on this story, so we cite none. Any trade-volume figure would need a dated official source before we print it.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Ethiopia last meet WTO members on its bid?

The Working Party on Ethiopia’s accession met for the eighth time in Geneva on 9 and 10 November 2026. The WTO said members welcomed progress but noted further work is needed.

How many trade deals does Ethiopia still need?

Six. The WTO said Ethiopia has signed 11 of the 17 bilateral market-access agreements it launched, which leaves six.

When will Ethiopia join the WTO?

No date is set. Members’ written questions are due on 8 December 2026, and a ninth meeting depends on progress.

What would joining change for exporters?

Ethiopia’s tariff ceilings and service openings would be written into its schedules, and its licensing, customs and currency rules would face review. That is our reading of how accession works.

Sources: World Trade Organization, Ethiopia’s accession maintains momentum as WTO members review progress, 10 November 2026; World Trade Organization, Ethiopia accession page.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Part of our ongoing coverage Africa: The New Scramble — the great-power contest over the continent.