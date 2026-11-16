Senegal Beat Sudan 4-2 in Qualifier
AFCON 2027 Qualifiers · Group J
Published Monday, 16 November, 4:25 p.m. ET (10:25 p.m. Lagos) · Source: match reports; Polymarket
Senegal were two goals up, then level, then nearly caught out in Juba. Two late goals from substitutes finished the job, and the Lions, as Senegal’s national team is known, beat Sudan 4-2 on Monday, 16 November 2026.
The win lifts Senegal to 10 points in Group J of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, the road to the Africa Cup of Nations. They now need one result elsewhere to book a place at the finals.
Key Facts
- Result: Senegal 4, Sudan 2 in Juba on Monday, 16 November; the kick-off time was not published.
- Standing: Senegal lead Group J with 10 points after four matches.
- What is at stake: a Mozambique win over Ethiopia on Tuesday, 17 November, would assure Senegal qualification.
- Finals: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, 19 June to 17 July 2027.
- Prediction markets: Senegal 19.8% to win the title, Polymarket, US$24,021 traded, 4:22 p.m. ET.
This story is part of our coverage of the Sudan war. Who is fighting, who backs whom and the humanitarian situation are explained in our dossier.
This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
Latest: Sudan Strike Kills 13 Civilians, Group Says
Senegal came from level at 2-2 to win 4-2 in Sudan’s home fixture in Juba, and could qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations as early as Tuesday.
In plain English
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the continent’s national-team championship, held every two years and run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Teams first play qualifying groups of four, and Senegal’s group also holds Sudan, Mozambique and Ethiopia.
How Senegal Nearly Let It Slip
Striker Nicolas Jackson put Senegal ahead in the fourth minute. El Hadji Malick Diouf made it 2-0 in the 22nd, and the Lions went into the break comfortable.
Sudan changed that after the restart. Sudan’s Al-Gozoli Nooh scored in the 52nd minute and Salaheldin Adil levelled in the 75th, which left Senegal, the away side, needing a response.
Senegal answered late. Substitute Pathé Mboup restored the lead in the 87th minute, and Senegal’s Paul Mendy made it 4-2 in the first minute of stoppage time (90+1).
A Sudan Home Match Played in Juba
Sudan’s home fixture was staged in Juba, the capital of neighbouring South Sudan. The same city hosted Sudan’s 1-0 win over Ethiopia on the opening matchday.
Since then Mozambique beat Sudan 4-1, and Senegal won the first leg 4-1 in Dakar on Thursday, 12 November.
What Senegal Need Next
Senegal opened the group with a 1-1 draw in Mozambique and have won the three matches since. Ten points leaves them top of the group.
Qualification could be confirmed on Tuesday, 17 November, if Mozambique beat Ethiopia, which would assure Senegal a top-two finish. It is not yet official, and a different result keeps the question open.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Senegal at 19.8% to win the 2027 tournament. Morocco, the favourite, sits at about 44%, ahead of Ivory Coast at 12.3% and Egypt at 10.4%, as of 4:22 p.m. ET on 16 November; US$24,021 has been traded on that market.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
The 2027 finals run from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. For US soccer fans, Senegal remain one of the continent’s title contenders, and the group result shows how thin the margin can be even for them.
What Is Not Known
The kick-off time, the referee, the attendance and the exact stadium were not given in the reports we could read. Comments from Senegal’s coach and players, and a CAF statement on the result, were not available either.
The full Group J table also was not published by CAF at the time of writing, so we cite only Senegal’s 10 points.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the score between Sudan and Senegal?
Senegal won 4-2 in Juba on Monday, 16 November 2026. The match was 2-2 after 75 minutes.
Has Senegal qualified for AFCON 2027?
Not officially. Senegal have 10 points and could go through on Tuesday if Mozambique beat Ethiopia.
Sources: Polymarket (prediction markets); match reports in French and English read on 16 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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