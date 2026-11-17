Plaza Grande, the main square of Quito's historic centre, in a 2015 file photo. Photo: Diego Delso / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Ecuador picks its mayors and provincial governors in 11 days. A new poll shows a three-point gap in the capital, while bettors see a different favourite, according to Ecuador local elections 2026 coverage from The Rio Times.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Ecuador story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Ecuador votes on Sunday, 29 November 2026 for 23 prefects (provincial governors) and 222 mayors.

Poll. Harold Burbano 26.5%, Pabel Muñoz 23.5% in Quito, published 14 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives Muñoz 49.0% and Burbano 24.0% (18 November, 2:25 a.m. ET).

Next. Debates resume Thursday, 19 November; polls close 5 p.m. ET on 29 November.

This story is part of our coverage of the Ecuador local elections 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Ecuador Poll Shows Tight Quito Mayor Race

A 14 November poll puts Burbano three points ahead of Muñoz in Quito, while bettors favour Muñoz. Debates resume on 19 November.

Where the Race Stands

Ecuador votes on Sunday, 29 November 2026, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs the country’s elections. Voters will fill 23 prefect posts, 222 mayoralties, 909 urban and 457 rural council seats and 4,131 parish board seats.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The freshest poll, by AAP-Advertising SAS, a little-known Ecuadorian pollster, was published on 14 November. It puts Harold Burbano of ADN (Acción Democrática Nacional, President Daniel Noboa’s party) at 26.5% in the Quito mayor race, ahead of Pabel Muñoz at 23.5%, with 5.7% undecided and 5.8% blank or null.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Muñoz runs for an alliance backed by the Partido Socialista Ecuatoriano (PSE), a left-wing party. In Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri of ADN leads Fiorella Ycaza of PSE by 43.2% to 24.7%, in a survey fielded from 2 to 11 November.

The published figures give no overall sample size and mix the pollster’s name with others in the same report, so treat them with care. An earlier AtlasIntel survey from 4 October had Muñoz at 21.1% and Burbano at 16.6%, but it predates the campaign.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Ecuador 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade real money on outcomes, the Quito mayoral market had traded about US$11,961 by 2:25 a.m. ET on 18 November. It prices Muñoz at 49.0%, Burbano at 24.0%, former mayor Jorge Yunda at 7.0% and Bernardo Jijón at 2.6%.

These prices are bets, not polls, and they point to a different leader than the AAP survey. The volume is small, so the odds can move quickly.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Debates Before the Vote

The CNE has set 45 mandatory debates, held where a district has more than 100,000 voters. Skipping one counts as a very serious infraction, with a fine of 11 to 50 basic salaries (the legal fine unit) and a suspension of participation rights for up to a year.

The first block of 23 debates ran from 12 to 15 November. The second block of 22 debates runs from 19 to 22 November, with the Guayas prefect and Guayaquil mayor debates on Friday, 20 November.

The Quito mayoral debate is set for Sunday, 22 November. A prefect is the elected head of a province, and Guayas is the province that includes Guayaquil.

Quito and the Panecillo hill, seen from above. File photo.

Election Day Timetable

The official campaign runs from 12 to 26 November, and electoral silence, a ban on campaigning and poll publication, begins on 27 November. Polls close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, 29 November, and Ecuador’s clocks match US Eastern time, so that is 5 p.m. ET.

The count takes place on election day once polling stations close. Provincial and overseas electoral boards then sit from 30 November to 9 December, and definitive results can be proclaimed between 2 January and 13 February 2027.

Winners take office on 14 May 2027. The CNE brought the vote forward from 14 February 2027.

What It Means for US Readers

More than 13.8 million Ecuadorians are registered, and about 496,000 of them live abroad and vote abroad. Readers can follow the CNE at cne.gob.ec and The Rio Times live hub on the vote.

What Is Not Known

Broadcast times for the debates were not published in the sources we reviewed. We could not confirm the exact rules on poll publication during electoral silence.

Other November polls, including one by Click Research, could not be verified for date or sample size. Some outlets count 24 provinces and 221 cantons, a tally we could not reconcile with the CNE figures above.

More: Ecuador news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do Ecuador’s local elections take place?

Voting is on Sunday, 29 November 2026. Polls close at 5 p.m. local time, which is 5 p.m. ET.

Who leads the Quito mayor race?

An AAP-Advertising SAS poll published on 14 November has Harold Burbano at 26.5% and Pabel Muñoz at 23.5%. The pollster is little known and its results are unchecked, while the Polymarket prediction market favours Muñoz.

When is the next debate?

The second block of mandatory debates starts on Thursday, 19 November 2026. The Guayas prefect and Guayaquil mayor debates follow on Friday, 20 November, and Quito’s is on Sunday, 22 November.

When are the final results official?

Provincial boards count votes from 30 November to 9 December. Definitive proclamation falls between 2 January and 13 February 2027.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Quito? See this month's events and our Quito city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice