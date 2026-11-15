Ecuador Seeks New State Attorney General
ECUADOR · POLITICS
Ecuador has started choosing its next State Attorney General, the state’s chief legal representative in court, and the first move now sits with President Daniel Noboa. On 10 November 2026 the Council of Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS), the state body that appoints several top officials, asked the Presidency to send a shortlist of three candidates, according to the CPCCS press bulletin 1431.
The outgoing holder, Juan Carlos Larrea, saw his four-year term end on 15 November 2026. He is expected to stay in office until a successor is named, according to Primicias, an Ecuadorian news site.
Key Facts
- What Ecuador’s citizen-participation council (CPCCS) asked President Daniel Noboa on 10 November for three State Attorney General names.
- Deadline The council gave Noboa a “term of 10 days”; its notice does not say business or calendar days.
- Outgoing Juan Carlos Larrea’s four-year term ended on 15 November; he is expected to stay until a successor is named.
- Next Citizens can register for a watchdog group (veeduría) on the process until 26 November 2026.
How the Choice Works
Ecuador’s president sends a shortlist of three, and the CPCCS picks one. The council’s bulletin says its full board, the Pleno, formed a technical commission to check that the three candidates meet the legal requirements.
Primicias reports that the commission has seven members, one delegated by each of the council’s seven councillors. El Comercio, an Ecuadorian daily, reports that the commission checks the candidates’ requirements and prohibitions before the full board chooses.
What the Deadline Means
The bulletin gives the Presidency a “término de 10 días” to send the shortlist. Primicias reports that these are 10 business days, but the bulletin does not say so, and the start date has not been published.
Primicias reports that Noboa asked for a 14-day leave to campaign in the November local elections, and that the shortlist deadline coincides with it. The shortlist may therefore arrive during the campaign.
Why It Matters
Under Article 237 of Ecuador’s Constitution, the office holds the judicial representation of the State, so the choice decides who speaks for Ecuador in court. Until a successor is named, Larrea is expected to carry on after his term has formally ended.
For foreign readers, the practical point is who decides: the president proposes three names, and the council then chooses one. The same bulletin separately covers the opposition phase, where citizens may challenge candidates, of an already running contest for Prosecutor General, the head of Ecuador’s prosecution service.
What to Watch
Thursday 26 November 2026 is the last day for citizens to register for the watchdog group, according to the CPCCS bulletin. The calendar date by which Noboa must send his three names has not been published.
What Is Not Known
It is not known who will be on the shortlist or whether Noboa will meet the 10-day term. The bulletin does not say whether the days are business or calendar days.
Read more: how the local election campaign opened, the CPCCS president’s leave to run again and our Ecuador news page.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is choosing Ecuador’s next State Attorney General?
The president sends a shortlist of three names, and the CPCCS council then picks one, as Article 236 of the Constitution provides. The council asked Noboa for the shortlist on 10 November 2026.
Who is the current State Attorney General?
Juan Carlos Larrea, whose four-year term ended on 15 November 2026. Primicias reports he is expected to remain until a successor takes over.
How long does Noboa have to send the names?
The council gave a term of 10 days. Primicias reports business days, but the council’s own notice does not say.
Sources: Consejo de Participación Ciudadana y Control Social, press bulletin 1431, 10 November 2026; Primicias, 10 November 2026; El Comercio, 14 November 2026.
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