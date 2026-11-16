Ecuador’s official campaign for the local elections opened at 00:00 on Thursday 12 November 2026 and closes at 23:59 on Thursday 26 November, the National Electoral Council (CNE, the body that runs elections) said in a press note on 11 November. Anyone who breaks that calendar faces fines of up to US$4,820, according to the CNE.

Ecuador uses the US dollar, so every penalty is a dollar figure that US businesses and expats can read directly. Voters choose local officials on Sunday 29 November 2026, the CNE said.

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Campaign window. 15 days, from Thursday 12 to Thursday 26 November 2026; vote on Sunday 29 November.

Fines. 6 to 10 unified basic salaries, or US$2,892 to US$4,820, plus possible removal from office.

Candidacies. 51,731 local candidacies are qualified, plus 65 for a state citizen oversight council.

Who decides. The election authority (CNE) checks evidence; the electoral court (TCE) imposes sanctions.

Ecuador’s 15-day local election campaign comes with clear limits, and breaking the campaign calendar can cost a candidate up to US$4,820 or removal from office.

The Big Picture

The CNE moved the vote forward to Sunday 29 November 2026 in a decision of 27 March 2026, citing the risk linked to El Niño, a recurring Pacific weather pattern. The campaign window of 12 to 26 November follows from that calendar, according to the CNE.

The CNE says its aim is equal conditions for all candidates, according to its 11 November note. For the 65 candidates to the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS, a state body for citizen oversight), the CNE itself runs the communication strategy.

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Esteban Ron, an electoral expert and dean of social and legal sciences at the Universidad Internacional SEK, a university in Ecuador, said in early August 2026 that the law punishes early campaigning only when committed by a candidate. He argued that people are only pre-candidates until the CNE accepts the candidacy, so they can campaign in that period and face no sanction.

The CNE sends inspectors to campaign events it learns of or that citizens report, CNE president José Cabrera said on 1 October 2026. The CNE gathers evidence, while the Electoral Disputes Tribunal (TCE, the electoral court) imposes the sanctions.

For background, read our day-one campaign report and our guide to the local elections. More is on our Ecuador news page.

File photo. Members of the National Electoral Council at their swearing-in in Quito, 20 November 2018. Photo: Fernando Lagla/Asamblea Nacional, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What Candidates May Do

The CNE said on 11 November that qualified sectional candidacies may use the Electoral Promotion Fund, a public fund for equal access to ads. They can promote proposals in print, radio, television, billboards and digital media.

Candidates for prefect (head of a province), deputy prefect, mayor, urban and rural councillor and rural parish board member may also hold public events, rallies and meetings, the CNE said. They may paint murals and hand out stickers and T-shirts, without exceeding the electoral spending limit set by the CNE.

For CPCCS candidates, the CNE said that no public official or political organisation may campaign for any of them. The CNE runs their promotion itself so that it stays equal.

Fines and Who Imposes Them

Breaking the campaign calendar is a serious electoral infraction, the CNE said on 11 November. The penalty is a fine of 6 to 10 unified basic salaries (SBU, the salary unit used to set the fine), removal from office and/or suspension of participation rights for up to six months.

The 2026 unified basic salary is US$482, according to Ministry of Labour agreement MDT-2025-195 of December 2025. The fine therefore runs from US$2,892 to US$4,820, our own arithmetic of 6 and 10 times US$482.

Cabrera said on 1 October 2026 that evidence on spending is added to a candidate’s limit and, if the limit is exceeded, goes to the TCE. Evidence of misused public money goes to the Comptroller General, the state’s public audit authority, he said.

Why It Matters

Candidates from all parties, including those of President Daniel Noboa’s party, Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN), and the opposition, face the same calendar and spending limits, according to the CNE note of 11 November. A breach can bring a fine of up to US$4,820 and removal from office.

The scale is large, with 51,731 qualified sectional candidacies counted by the CNE on 11 November. For US readers, Ecuador uses the US dollar, so the fines are set in dollars.

What to Watch

The campaign closes at 23:59 on Thursday 26 November 2026, the CNE said on 11 November. Any complaint over a breach then goes to the TCE, which decides sanctions, according to Cabrera on 1 October.

Voters go to the polls on Sunday 29 November 2026, the CNE said. No date for TCE rulings on campaign complaints is confirmed.

What It Means for You

Candidates and parties carry the exposure to campaign fines of US$2,892 to US$4,820, the CNE said on 11 November. Citizens aged 18 to 65 who skip the vote face a fine of 10% of the SBU, or US$48.20, unless they justify it before the CNE, under Ecuador’s electoral rules.

On the voting weekend, Cabrera said on 15 September that the armed forces and police may search bags and backpacks at polling stations. He recommended avoiding bags, and a CNE resolution still in force bans photographing the ballot, he said.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm the exact hours of the electoral silence from the CNE. The CNE note also gives no figure for the electoral spending limit.

The outcome of any campaign complaints before the TCE is not known. No comparison of campaign fines with other Latin American countries was confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Ecuador’s official local campaign run?

It runs from 00:00 on Thursday 12 November to 23:59 on Thursday 26 November 2026, the CNE said on 11 November. The vote is on Sunday 29 November 2026.

How big are the fines for breaking the campaign calendar?

The fine is 6 to 10 unified basic salaries, or US$2,892 to US$4,820, according to the CNE and the 2026 salary of US$482. Removal from office or a suspension of rights for up to six months can also apply.

Who imposes the penalties?

The CNE checks and gathers evidence, and the Electoral Disputes Tribunal imposes the sanctions, CNE president José Cabrera said on 1 October 2026. Evidence that public money was misused goes to the Comptroller General instead.

What is the fine for not voting?

Voting is compulsory for citizens aged 18 to 65. The fine is 10% of the unified basic salary, or US$48.20, unless the absence is justified before the CNE.

Sources National Electoral Council (CNE), press note of 11 November 2026 · National Electoral Council (CNE), home page · Ministry of Labour of Ecuador, Ministerial Agreement MDT-2025-195 of December 2025 (unified basic salary 2026) · CNE president José Cabrera, statements of 15 September and 1 October 2026