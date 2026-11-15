File photo. Plaza Grande, the main square of Quito’s historic centre, 2015. Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

Ecuador’s governing party, Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN), is ahead in the cities that matter most, but the Quito race is close and the poll behind it comes from an obscure firm. The poll, by AAP-Advertising, a pollster with no public track record we could find, was published on 14 November, two weeks before Ecuador’s 29 November local elections.

Key Facts Latest poll. Ruling-party candidates lead in Ecuador’s three biggest mayoral races; Quito’s gap is 3 points.

Quito. Harold Burbano (ruling party) 26.5%, mayor Pabel Muñoz 23.5%, ex-mayor Jorge Yunda 13.8%.

Vote. Sunday, 29 November 2026; polls close at 5 p.m. in Ecuador, the same hour as New York.

Next. TV debates in Guayaquil on Friday 20 November and Quito on Sunday 22 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market, gives Muñoz 48%, Burbano 23.5% for Quito (16 November, 2:45 a.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the Ecuador local elections 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Ecuador story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Latest: Ecuador Lawmakers Pause for Local Election

The poll gave no margin of error for Quito, so a 3-point gap should not be read as a firm lead.

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Voters will choose mayors, provincial governors known as prefects, and local councils across the country. For US readers, the vote tests how far President Daniel Noboa’s movement reaches beyond the national level.

Quito Is the Close One

In Quito, the capital, Harold Burbano of ADN has 26.5%. Pabel Muñoz, the incumbent mayor, listed under the Ecuadorian Socialist Party (PSE), has 23.5%, and Jorge Yunda of the Avanza party has 13.8%.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Blank or null ballots stand at 5.8% and undecided voters at 5.7%. The poll gave no margin of error for this race, so a 3-point gap should not be read as a firm lead.

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Guayaquil and Cuenca

In Guayaquil, the port city, Cynthia Viteri of ADN has 43.2%, against 24.7% for Fiorella Ycaza of the PSE, a lead of 18.5 points. Blank or null ballots stand at 4.2% and undecided voters at 7.5%.

In Cuenca, Juan Carlos Vega of ADN has 19.2%, ahead of Juan Cristóbal Lloret of a PSE-led alliance on 16.4% and Marcelo Cabrera of the ID-CREO alliance on 16.1%. The top three are separated by 3.1 points, and no margin of error was given.

Archive photo: voting booths at a polling station in Cuenca, Ecuador.

Prefect Races Look Tighter in Pichincha

In Guayas province, Andrés Guschmer of ADN has 36.0% against 24.1% for Sofía Espín of the PSE, with 18.6% undecided. In Pichincha, the province around Quito, Giovanna Ubidia of ADN leads Alexandro Tonello of the PSE by 26% to 24%.

In Azuay, Paolo Carpio of ADN has 25.1% and Consuelo Orellana of a PSE-led alliance 17.7%. The poll reports a margin of error of about 2 points for Guayas and 3 points for Azuay, and none for the other races.

Why to Treat the Poll With Care

AAP-Advertising is little known, fieldwork ran from 2 to 11 November, and the sample size was not stated. An earlier AtlasIntel poll, a social-media survey taken from 26 September to 2 October, had Muñoz on 21.1%, Burbano on 16.6% and Yunda on 11.9%.

That survey tested a different set of candidates, so the two polls cannot be compared directly. Even so, they point the same way: Quito is a two-man race.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put Muñoz at about 48% to win the Quito mayoralty and Burbano at about 23.5%, with Yunda at about 8%. About US$11,438 had been traded on the market as of 2:45 a.m. ET on 16 November 2026.

The market favours the incumbent while the poll favours ADN’s challenger, a gap worth watching. These prices are bets, not polls, and the volume is small.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The Calendar to Election Day

Ecuador votes on Sunday, 29 November, after the National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs elections, moved the date on 27 March from 14 February 2027, citing flood risk from El Niño, a Pacific weather pattern that brings heavy rain. Mainland polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. local time, which matches New York time on that date.

The official campaign runs from 12 to 26 November. The CNE is holding 45 mandatory debates for mayor and prefect races, with Guayaquil on Friday, 20 November, and Quito on Sunday, 22 November.

About 13.8 million people are registered to vote, including roughly 0.5 million abroad. The ballot includes prefects, mayors, councillors and local board members, and winners take office on 14 May 2027.

What It Means for US Readers

A strong ruling-party showing would strengthen President Noboa’s hand at home. A split result in Quito, the capital, would show that his movement still faces limits.

Official results will appear on the CNE website, cne.gob.ec, and we will carry them in our live election hub. For background, see our guide to Ecuador’s local elections 2026.

What Is Not Known

The AAP-Advertising sample size and method are unknown, and we found no prediction-market odds for the other local races. Venues and exact start times for the Quito and Guayaquil debates are unconfirmed.

More: Ecuador news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do Ecuador’s local elections take place?

Voting is on Sunday, 29 November 2026. Mainland polls close at 5 p.m. local time, the same hour as New York.

Who leads the latest poll in Quito?

Harold Burbano of the governing ADN has 26.5% to Pabel Muñoz’s 23.5%. The pollster is little known.

What is being decided?

Voters choose prefects, mayors and local councils. Winners take office on 14 May 2027.

When are the Quito and Guayaquil debates?

The National Electoral Council (CNE) schedules the Guayaquil debate for Friday, 20 November and the Quito debate for Sunday, 22 November. Venues and start times are unconfirmed.

Where will official results appear?

The CNE publishes results at cne.gob.ec. We will carry them in our live election hub after polls close on Sunday, 29 November.

Updated Monday, 16 November 2026, 3:00 a.m. ET; first published Sunday, 15 November 2026, 8:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. Lisbon, 8:30 a.m. Quito) · Source: AAP-Advertising poll, CNE Ecuador, Polymarket

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Quito? See this month's events and our Quito city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

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