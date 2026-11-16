Banana plantation in Ecuador (undated); the photo does not show any company named in this guide. (Photo: Dave Lonsdale, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ECUADOR · MERGER APPROVAL

Ecuador’s antitrust regulator has cleared Grupo Nutresa, a Colombian food group, to own La Universal, a Guayaquil maker of chocolate, confectionery and biscuits. The Superintendencia de Competencia Económica (SCE), the national competition authority, made the approval official in Resolution SCE-CRPI-30-2026 on Monday 16 November 2026.

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The SCE concluded that the deal will not substantially reduce competition or create or strengthen a dominant position. The finding follows a purchase that Nutresa announced as completed on Friday 30 October 2026, and we follow it in our Ecuador news.

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Key Facts What Nutresa now owns 100% of Universal Sweet Industries (USI), the maker known as La Universal.

Ruling Resolution SCE-CRPI-30-2026, made official on Monday 16 November 2026.

Finding No substantial loss of competition and no dominant position created or strengthened.

Timeline Sale agreed in June 2026; Nutresa announced completion on Friday 30 October 2026.

Price Not disclosed.

A Colombian food group now owns a leading Ecuadorian chocolate brand, and the national competition authority has found no harm to rivals. The record leaves the price and the integration plan open.

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The Big Picture

Nutresa and the seller, Bia Culinary and Snacks Investments, the previous owner of the shares, agreed in June 2026 on the sale of 100% of the shares of Universal Sweet Industries (USI), subject to regulatory approvals, according to Nutresa’s announcement that month. Nutresa then announced on Friday 30 October 2026 that it had completed the purchase, and the SCE resolution followed on Monday 16 November.

Nutresa’s announcement said regulators had approved the deal, and the sources do not explain the gap between the two dates. Jaime Gilinski, Nutresa’s chairman and president, said on 30 October that bringing La Universal into Nutresa’s chocolate business opens a new chapter.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He said the company will invest so that the brands keep growing, which is the company’s own stated aim. Our earlier reports covered Nutresa Buys Ecuador Chocolate Icon Despite Colombia Trade War and Grupo Nutresa Agrees to Buy Presto.

Those articles are background only, and the facts here come from the regulator and the company.

An opened cocoa pod, the raw material behind cocoa paste. Rio Times photo library.

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Why the Regulator Looked Closely

Nutresa already operates in Ecuador through Cordialsa, a subsidiary that imports and distributes chocolates, biscuits and cocoa powder drink mixes. Those products overlap with the ones USI makes, according to the SCE.

The SCE also examined USI’s production of cocoa paste, a key input for other cocoa products. It reviewed two markets: cocoa powder mixes for drinks, and the risk that the group could restrict cocoa paste supply to competing manufacturers.

In Plain English SCE: Ecuador’s national antitrust regulator, which reviews company mergers and purchases.

Cocoa paste: a key input that other cocoa products are made from.

Dominant position: a market strength that lets a firm act without regard to rivals.

What the SCE Concluded

In cocoa powder mixes, the SCE said other manufacturers and brands can compete fully, and new entrants can produce themselves or use third-party makers. Both Nutresa and USI sell their own brands there and will now sit in one corporate group.

In cocoa paste, the SCE said the other competitors have other suppliers, so the acquirer would lack the ability and incentive to limit access. On that basis it found that the deal will not substantially reduce competition.

What It Means for You

The parties most affected are Ecuadorian cocoa and chocolate competitors, and the cocoa growers who supply buyers of paste. The mechanism the SCE tested was whether rivals could lose access to paste, and it found they have other suppliers, though the record gives no US figure for the deal.

For investors and readers following Ecuador, the ruling is the regulator’s own finding that the purchase does not threaten competition. It does not tell us how Nutresa will run the business.

What Is Not Known

The price has not been disclosed. Nutresa says it will spend the coming months carrying out an integration plan, but it has not published the details.

It does not say whether the SCE attached any conditions to its approval. The next dated step is not set out in the sources we used.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ecuador’s regulator approve?

The SCE authorised Grupo Nutresa to acquire 100% of the shares of Universal Sweet Industries, known as La Universal. It made this official on Monday 16 November 2026.

Why did the regulator review the deal?

Nutresa already sells chocolates, biscuits and cocoa drink mixes in Ecuador through Cordialsa, and these overlap with USI’s products. The SCE also checked USI’s cocoa paste output.

What did the SCE conclude?

It found the deal will not substantially reduce competition or create or strengthen a dominant position. Rivals can compete in drink mixes and have other cocoa paste suppliers.

How much did Nutresa pay?

The price was not disclosed. Nutresa announced on Friday 30 October 2026 that it had completed the purchase.

Sources: Superintendencia de Competencia Económica (Ecuador), Resolution SCE-CRPI-30-2026 and statement, 16 November 2026; Grupo Nutresa announcements, June 2026 and 30 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error