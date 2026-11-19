What the company calls Africa’s largest share offer drew far more bids than shares. The regulator wants to check who gets what before trading can start.

File photo. A dredger and workers at the Dangote refinery site in Lagos, March 2020. Photo: GodwinPaya, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Nigeria: Dangote Refinery IPO

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the market regulator, had not announced approval of the share allotment (the final list of who gets how many shares) for the Dangote refinery by Thursday 19 November 2026, two days after the planned date of Tuesday 17 November. People familiar with the discussions said Aliko Dangote, the refinery’s owner, is in talks to sell part of his own stake to supply institutional investors who received too few shares in the initial public offering (IPO).

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Neither the company nor the SEC has confirmed those talks publicly. An SEC official did say the commission is holding back approval until it is satisfied that small shareholders were treated fairly.

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Key Facts Who. Nigeria’s SEC, the market regulator, and refinery owner Aliko Dangote.

What. The SEC had announced no approval of the share allotment, which was due on 17 November 2026.

Demand. Unofficial tallies put bids at about 2.7 times the 4.1 billion shares offered at N525 (Nigerian naira) each.

As of. 19 November 2026, 19:13 GMT.

What the company calls Africa’s largest share offer drew far more bids than shares. The regulator wants to check who gets what before trading can start.

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Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (a free-zone company) opened its IPO, a first public sale of shares, on 14 September 2026, the company said. After a two-week extension approved by the SEC, the sale closed on Tuesday 27 October 2026.

The company offered 4.1 billion shares at N525 (Nigerian naira) each, about US$0.39 at N1,351 to the dollar on 19 November 2026, or about 3.3% of the enlarged company. The prospectus also allows up to 30% more shares if demand justifies it, subject to SEC approval, and the company aimed to raise about US$1.6 billion, or up to US$2.1 billion with the extra shares.

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The road to the sale had setbacks: the SEC ordered a halt to marketing in June 2026 because no application had been filed, then approved the offer in early September 2026. Dangote has said he is willing to dilute his own holding further so that more ordinary investors can take part.

He owned about 87.3% of the refinery before the offer, and the offer prospectus of September 2026 implies about 84% after the base sale. People familiar with the matter said any sale from his own holding would lower that further.

Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. File photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Demand was heavy: unofficial tallies put bids at about N5.85 trillion (about US$4.3 billion) for 11.15 billion shares, about 2.7 times the base offer, and the company has published no total. The offer drew nearly four million subscriptions from investors in 120 countries, including every African country, according to people familiar with the matter.

That still falls short of the company’s goal of 10 million retail investors. An SEC official was concerned that a substantial share of the money came from a relatively small number of large institutional investors despite the many small applications.

The official said the commission is studying recommendations from the issuer and the issuing house, the bank that ran the sale, on minority shareholders. Once satisfied, the SEC will approve, and trading should start no more than ten days later.

That is faster than the prospectus, the offer document, which set trading 15 business days after allotment, around 8 December. Neither date has been confirmed by the SEC or the company.

People familiar with the matter said South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation, a state asset manager with nearly US$220 billion under management, sought about US$500 million of shares. Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV, a special-purpose investment vehicle, committed to up to US$400 million, about a quarter of the base offer, subject to allotment.

Those people also said the SEC postponed publishing the allotment list to later this week. A sale from Dangote’s own holding would add shares to the pool without issuing new ones, which is how it would differ from the IPO itself.

The strongest counter-view comes from the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, a coalition of minority and retail shareholders. It has urged that a defined portion of shares be reserved for Nigerian retail and minority investors.

For readers abroad, the company says the plant can process 700,000 barrels a day, so the owner’s financing matters for West African fuel supply. Investors who follow African listings will watch the first-trade date.

It is not known whether any personal stake sale will happen or how large it would be. The date of SEC approval, the first trading day and each investor’s final allotment are also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the share allotment been delayed?

An SEC official said the regulator wants to be satisfied that small shareholders were treated fairly before approving. People familiar with the talks add that Dangote’s possible stake sale is under discussion, which neither side has confirmed.

When will the shares start trading?

No date is set. The SEC official said trading should begin within ten days of approval, earlier than the offer document planned.

What would a stake sale by Dangote change?

It would add shares for institutions that received too few, without the company issuing new ones. It would also lower his ownership of the refinery below the levels expected from the offer alone.

Earlier coverage: Dangote IPO Allotment Awaits SEC Nod; Pension Funds Eye US$1B of Dangote Refinery; Dangote Says He Is Spending US$2.4B on Roads. More from the region: Nigeria news.

Sources: Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission, https://sec.gov.ng; Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE offer documents and statements, https://dangoterefinery.com; Nigerian Exchange Group, https://ngxgroup.com; exchange rate, 19 November 2026.

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