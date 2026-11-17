The cement works at Ewekoro in Ogun State, Nigeria, built by Lafarge and now owned by HBM Nigeria. The FCCPC says installed national capacity of about 65 million tonnes a year is more than double domestic consumption. (Photo: Fachab, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.)

NIGERIA · MARKETS

Dangote Cement, Nigeria’s largest cement maker, fell 9.99% on Tuesday 17 November 2026, close to the most its share price may drop in one day. The All-Share Index, the main gauge of the Nigerian Exchange, the stock market in Lagos, slid 1.38% to 249,319 points.

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Dangote Cement closed at N1,323.00 (about US$0.98 at N1,350.84 per US dollar, the 17 November close), down N146.90 from Monday, where N stands for the naira, Nigeria’s currency. The exchange’s total market value fell about N2.27 trillion (about US$1.7 billion), from N164.15 trillion (about US$121.5 billion) to N161.88 trillion (about US$119.8 billion), according to Nigerian Exchange data.

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Key Facts The stock Dangote Cement fell 9.99% to N1,323.00 (about US$0.98) on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

The market The All-Share Index fell 1.38% to 249,319, 2.1% below its 4 November record close.

The loss Market value fell about N2.27 trillion (US$1.7 billion), from N164.15 trillion to N161.88 trillion.

The cause Not known: we found no company statement on 17 November.

The year The stock is still up 117% since the first close of 2026, on 2 January.

One heavyweight share, stopped only by a daily price limit, set the tone for the Nigerian market on Tuesday. The reason for the sell-off is still unclear.

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What Happened on Tuesday

Dangote Cement started the day at Monday’s close of N1,469.90 (about US$1.09) and ended it at N1,323.00, according to end-of-day price data for the Nigerian Exchange. About 1.43 million shares changed hands, almost 12 times Monday’s 121,987.

The All-Share Index closed Monday 16 November at 252,810 and fell to 249,250, its lowest level of the day, on Tuesday before finishing at 249,319. That leaves it 2.1% under its record close of 254,763 on Wednesday 4 November.

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Why One Share Can Move a Whole Market

The All-Share Index gives larger companies more weight, so a large company moves it more than a small one. Dangote Cement’s value is about N22.3 trillion (about US$16.5 billion) at the 17 November close, roughly 14% of the exchange’s total.

The exchange limits a share’s move to 10% in a day, and Tuesday’s fall came within 0.01 percentage points of that limit. The same stock fell 10.00% on Thursday 5 November, from N1,490.00 (about US$1.10) to N1,341.00 (about US$0.99), and had bounced back to N1,469.90 (about US$1.09) by Monday 9 November.

The Bigger Picture

Despite the two sharp drops, Dangote Cement is still up 117% this year, from N609.00 (about US$0.45 at the 17 November rate) at the first close of 2026 on 2 January. The All-Share Index is up about 59% over the same period, from 156,492 to 249,319.

The share rose 48% in two weeks, from N1,008.00 (about US$0.75) on 19 October to N1,490.00 on 2 November, and we do not know what drove the first leg of that rise. In late October the company reported nine-month profit after tax up about 31% to roughly N975 billion (about US$720 million at N1,350.84), and our report on those results and our coverage of the 9 November rebound give the background.

What It Means for You

For a US investor who holds Nigerian shares through an emerging-market or Africa fund, one company can decide the day’s return: Dangote Cement fell 9.99% while the index fell 1.38%. Returns in US dollars also depend on the naira, which eased 0.38% to N1,350.84 per US dollar on 17 November from N1,345.76 a day earlier.

The next sessions will show whether the share holds N1,323.00 and whether the index returns toward its 4 November record. Readers can follow the company in our profile of Dangote Cement and the wider market in our Nigeria coverage.

What Is Not Known

It is not known why Dangote Cement fell on Tuesday, because we found no company statement on 17 November that explains it. We also do not know what drove the first leg of the October rise, before the company’s results.

We do not know whether the sellers were local or foreign investors, because the end-of-day data we read does not say. Nor do we know whether the 10% daily limit will cap the stock again on Wednesday 18 November.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Dangote Cement Shares Fall on 17 November?

The share fell 9.99% to N1,323.00 (about US$0.98). We found no company statement explaining the fall.

How Much Did Nigeria’s Stock Market Fall?

The All-Share Index fell 1.38% to 249,319. Total market value fell about N2.27 trillion (US$1.7 billion), to N161.88 trillion.

What Is the Daily Price Limit on the Nigerian Exchange?

A share may move no more than 10% up or down in one day. Dangote Cement’s 9.99% fall on 17 November came within 0.01 percentage points of that limit.

Is Dangote Cement Still Up This Year?

Yes. At N1,323.00 (about US$0.98) it is up 117% from N609.00 (about US$0.45) on 2 January 2026, despite falling 10.00% on 5 November and 9.99% on 17 November.

Sources: Nigerian Exchange end-of-day price, index and market-capitalisation data for 16 and 17 November 2026; Dangote Cement nine-month 2026 results (late October 2026); Nigerian Exchange daily price-limit rules.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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