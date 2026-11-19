Another view of the NNPC Towers, the headquarters of Nigeria's state oil company in Abuja, in an undated photo. The photo does not show the IPO plan. Photo: Uncle Bash007 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Nigeria: Economy

Borrowing in Nigeria is set to get cheaper, but not quickly. Fitch Ratings, one of the three big global credit rating agencies, expects the country’s average policy rate to fall to 21.7% in 2027 and 18.6% in 2028.

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Gaimin Nonyane, Fitch’s director of sovereigns, presented the forecast on Tuesday 17 November 2026 in its Nigeria: Sovereign Rating Review and Outlook presentation. The policy rate is the benchmark rate set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and it steers what banks charge for loans and what the government pays on its debt.

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For readers in the United States, the numbers matter to anyone who may hold Nigerian government bonds, priced in the naira (Nigeria’s currency), through a fund. They also show how fast Africa’s most populous country, where Fitch expects 4.3% growth in 2026, may loosen its money.

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Key Facts Who. Fitch Ratings, the credit rating agency, set out its Nigeria forecasts on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

What. Nigeria’s average policy rate to fall from 25.4% in 2026 to 21.7% in 2027 and 18.6% in 2028.

Why. Headline inflation, the overall price rise, is easing: 14.06% in October 2026, down from 14.63% in September.

Next. The central bank’s rate committee meets on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of. 19 November 2026, 03:00 GMT.

Fitch expects borrowing costs in Nigeria to fall from 2027, yet they stay high: even at 18.6% the policy rate would sit well above inflation.

How Nigeria Got to This Point

The CBN kept its Monetary Policy Rate at 26.5% at its May and July 2026 meetings, then on 22 September 2026 its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the panel that sets the rate, reset it to 23%. In the same communique the committee set the standing facilities corridor, the band around the main rate within which banks borrow from and deposit with the central bank, at 0.5 points above and 3 points below the rate, which gives 23.5% for lending and 20% for deposits.

The CBN itself said this was an operational reset to make its rate signals work better, not a change in its policy stance. It said it is moving towards inflation targeting, which means publicly aiming for a set inflation level.

Inflation gives the committee room. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s official statistics agency, reported on Monday 16 November 2026 that headline inflation was 14.06% in October, against 14.63% in September, with food inflation at 19.13%.

Fitch raised its outlook on Nigeria to Positive and affirmed the rating at B in October, as we reported at the time (Fitch Lifts Nigeria Outlook on Reforms and Reserves). A Positive outlook means an upgrade is possible if reforms hold.

Aerial view of the business district of Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. (File photo)

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What Fitch Expects, Year by Year

Fitch’s table shows the annual average policy rate easing from 27.3% in 2025 to 25.4% in 2026, 21.7% in 2027 and 18.6% in 2028. Over three years that is a fall of 8.7 percentage points.

The agency ties the path to inflation. It sees inflation at the end of the year of 15.1% in 2026, 12.2% in 2027 and 10.9% in 2028, and inflation averaged over the year of 15.4% in 2026 and 13.1% in 2027.

Fitch blames sticky prices on high food, transport and utility costs and elevated inflation expectations, though it says easing services inflation, the rise in prices of services, should help. It expects ample liquidity in the banking system to keep monetary conditions tight for the rest of 2026, with moderate easing from 2027.

The CBN’s tight stance has cooled lending, Fitch noted. Credit growth, which peaked at about 95% in February 2024, had slowed to roughly 16% by the time of the presentation.

The cash reserve requirement, the share of deposits commercial banks must park at the central bank, stayed at 45%. On the wider economy, Fitch forecasts growth of 4.3% in both 2026 and 2027 and 4.2% in 2028.

It expects the budget deficit to widen to 3.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026, then narrow to 3.3% in 2027 and 3.1% in 2028.

Why It Matters: Rates Stay High Against Prices

The gap between the policy rate and inflation shows how tight policy remains. With the policy rate at 23% and October inflation at 14.06%, the gap is about 8.9 percentage points by our own arithmetic.

Fitch’s 2027 pair shows the same: a 21.7% policy rate against 13.1% average inflation leaves a gap of about 8.6 points. Such a gap can make borrowing in naira expensive for firms.

Falling policy rates generally lower what new loans cost, though what happens to yields on government bonds depends on the paper and on the naira. A slower fall keeps loans costly for Nigerian companies, while a faster one depends on inflation continuing to ease.

In Plain English

Policy rate: the central bank’s benchmark rate. It sets the tone for what banks pay and charge. B rating: a speculative-grade score, several steps below investment grade, which signals higher risk of default. Fitch Ratings: an agency that grades countries and companies on their ability to repay debt.

What to Watch Next

The CBN’s MPC holds its next meeting on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November 2026, according to the committee’s official statement (communique) of 22 September. That decision will show whether the committee leans towards the easing path that Fitch describes.

The NBS publishes November inflation next; we have not confirmed the release date. If the October slowdown continues, it would support Fitch’s assumption, and if prices re-accelerate, it would argue against it.

The Other Side of the Argument

The CBN did not describe its September move as the start of an easing cycle. The committee said the corridor reset did not change its stance, and that future decisions would remain data-dependent.

It also named risks that could slow any fall: prolonged Middle East tensions, which have pushed up global energy prices, and election-related spending at home. The committee also said that persistent geopolitical tensions could delay the normalisation of monetary policy worldwide.

What We Do Not Know

Fitch’s figures are forecasts, and we have the forecast table, not the full presentation. We could not confirm the assumptions behind the 2027 and 2028 averages.

The MPC’s November decision is not known, and neither is how much election-related spending the committee flagged will reach prices. Fitch’s forecast is an average over each year, so the rate on any single day will differ.

What It Means for You

If you hold Nigerian bonds or a fund with Nigerian exposure, Fitch’s forecast implies lower policy rates, and what that does to bond yields depends on the paper, inflation and the naira. This is a forecast and not advice, and the official rate decision on 24 November is the next hard data point.

If you do business in Nigeria or send money there, Fitch expects easing to be moderate, not sudden. Even in 2028, Fitch’s rate would still be well above its inflation forecast.

See also: Why Guinea Expelled Foreign Gold Miners.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Fitch forecast for Nigeria’s interest rate?

Fitch Ratings projects an average policy rate of 25.4% in 2026, 21.7% in 2027 and 18.6% in 2028. The 2025 average was 27.3%.

What is Nigeria’s policy rate today?

The Central Bank of Nigeria reset its Monetary Policy Rate to 23% on 22 September 2026. Its next decision is due on 24 November 2026.

Why does Fitch expect rates to fall?

Fitch expects inflation to keep slowing, from an average of 15.4% in 2026 to 13.1% in 2027. It expects moderate easing from 2027, after tight conditions through the rest of 2026.

Is Fitch’s rate path a promise by the central bank?

No. It is Fitch’s forecast, and the central bank says future decisions will depend on data. The committee has also named Middle East tensions and election-related spending as risks to prices.

How does this affect people outside Nigeria?

Funds that hold naira government debt are sensitive to the central bank’s rate path. Yields on specific bonds depend on the paper and on the naira, so the policy rate alone does not settle them.

Sources: Fitch Ratings, forecast table of its Nigeria: Sovereign Rating Review and Outlook presentation, 17 November 2026; Central Bank of Nigeria, Monetary Policy Communique No. 164, 22 September 2026; National Bureau of Statistics, Consumer Price Index for October 2026, released 16 November 2026.

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