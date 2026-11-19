A sitting state governor says Nigeria’s 2027 presidential race is effectively decided, but no vote has been cast and the official date is 58 days away.

Photo: Tofibobo2 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Nigeria

Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra State in south-east Nigeria, said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that Nigeria’s presidential election is “literally over”, with less than two months to go. Headlines the same day summarised his remarks as saying President Bola Tinubu does not need to rig the poll.

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Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major trade and oil partner of the United States, so the way its next president is chosen matters far beyond Abuja, the capital. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the body that runs Nigerian elections, has set the vote for 16 January 2027, 58 days away.

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Key Facts What. Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra State governor, said on 19 November the 2027 presidential vote is “literally over”.

Why. He says rivals are strong only in parts of the country and none is credible.

Next. INEC, Nigeria’s election commission, holds the presidential vote on 16 January 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices Tinubu at 70.5%, opposition figure Peter Obi 21% (9:29 a.m. ET, 19 November).

As of. 19 November 2026, 17:00 GMT.

A sitting state governor says Nigeria’s 2027 presidential race is effectively decided, but no vote has been cast and the official date is 58 days away.

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What Soludo Said

Soludo said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that in every state the contest is the ticket of Tinubu and his running mate, Vice-President Kashim Shettima against one other party. Other candidates, he said, are strong in some parts of the country but do not exist in others, so “this election is literally over”.

He added that Tinubu and Shettima “will win because they have done well”, and he cited a consensus among economic experts and NELFUND, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, a student loan scheme. He said that with less than two months to go, no candidate has presented a credible alternative.

Headlines on Thursday summarised his remarks as saying Tinubu does not need to rig the poll. The passages we could verify word for word say instead that the election is “literally over”.

The National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. (File photo)

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The Election Calendar

INEC’s calendar lists the Presidential and National Assembly (parliament) election for 16 January 2027, which is 58 days after Soludo spoke. It lists the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections for 6 February 2027.

Soludo’s view that rival candidates are strong only in some regions is a political judgement that no official figure tests.

The Big Picture

Soludo governs Anambra State and belongs to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), a Nigerian party. Tinubu leads the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governing party that wants the votes of the south-east.

A sitting governor’s public backing matters because it comes from an office close to voters in his own state. No poll we found measures how many of them would follow his lead.

Claims that a race is already over are a political argument, not a result, because no vote has been counted. Only INEC’s official count after 16 January 2027 can settle it.

Why It Matters

A decided race would point to policy continuity in a country that trades with the United States and supplies it with oil, while a contested one would raise the risk for firms and travellers there. On 19 November 2026 at 9:29 a.m. ET, Polymarket, a prediction market, priced Tinubu at 70.5% to win, and INEC’s vote was 58 days away.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where people trade real money on outcomes, listed a “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner” market with US$159,508 traded at 9:29 a.m. ET on 19 November 2026. Tinubu stood at 70.5%, Peter Obi, a former Anambra governor, at 21% and Atiku Abubakar, a former vice-president, at 5%, with every other candidate below 1%.

These prices are bets, not polls, and they show what traders expect, not how Nigerians will vote. A price of 70.5% means traders rate Tinubu’s chance at about seven in ten.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch Next

The first date is 16 January 2027, a Saturday, when INEC’s calendar puts the Presidential and National Assembly election. The second is 6 February 2027, also a Saturday, for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

What It Means for You

If you follow Nigeria as an investor, traveller or employer, treat Soludo’s words as a signal of where one party stands, not as a forecast to plan around. The official date and the official count are the facts that count.

The 70.5% price on 19 November shows traders already lean towards Tinubu, but a lean is not a result. Watch INEC’s announcements before 16 January 2027 for any change.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm the venue or event where Soludo spoke, although some reports describe a campaign rally, and we have his exact wording only for the passages quoted above. The phrase about rigging is a headline summary, not a quotation we verified.

We found no reaction from opposition parties or candidates by the afternoon of 19 November 2026. It is also not known how many voters in Anambra or elsewhere share his view.

In Plain English

INEC: the Independent National Electoral Commission, which runs Nigerian elections.

the Independent National Electoral Commission, which runs Nigerian elections. APGA: the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Soludo’s party.

the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Soludo’s party. APC: the All Progressives Congress, Tinubu’s governing party.

the All Progressives Congress, Tinubu’s governing party. Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar: Nigerian opposition figures, a former Anambra governor and a former vice-president who are the next-best priced names in the prediction market.

Nigerian opposition figures, a former Anambra governor and a former vice-president who are the next-best priced names in the prediction market. NELFUND: the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, a student loan scheme.

the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, a student loan scheme. Prediction market: a platform where traders bet real money on outcomes, turning prices into probabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Soludo say about Nigeria’s 2027 election?

Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo said on 19 November 2026 that the presidential election is “literally over” and that Tinubu will win. Headlines summarised this as Tinubu not needing to rig the poll.

When is Nigeria’s presidential election?

INEC’s calendar lists the Presidential and National Assembly election for 16 January 2027. The Governorship and State House of Assembly elections follow on 6 February 2027.

What do prediction markets say about the race?

On 19 November 2026 at 9:29 a.m. ET, Polymarket priced Tinubu at 70.5% and Peter Obi at 21%. These prices are bets, not polls.

Who is Chukwuma Soludo?

He is the governor of Anambra State in south-east Nigeria and belongs to APGA, the All Progressives Grand Alliance. On 19 November 2026 he said Tinubu and his running mate will win.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: Remarks by Governor Chukwuma Soludo of 19 November; INEC election calendar and candidate lists; Polymarket market data of 19 November, 9:29 a.m. ET · INEC election calendar · INEC 2027 general elections update · Polymarket: Nigerian Presidential Election Winner

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