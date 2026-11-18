Companies: Nigeria

Nigeria’s stock market ended Wednesday 18 November 2026 lower, and one oil producer did most of the damage. Aradel Holdings, a Nigerian oil and gas producer listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), fell 10% in a single session, which is the most its shares can drop in one day.

For US readers, the move is a reminder that Nigeria’s biggest exchange is thin and concentrated: one stock can swing the whole index. Aradel produces crude oil and gas in a country that is a member of OPEC, the oil producers’ group, so its shares are a window on Nigeria’s oil economy.

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Key Facts Who. Aradel Holdings, a Nigerian oil and gas producer, fell the 10% daily limit on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

What. The NGX All-Share Index lost 0.40% on Wednesday 18 November 2026, closing at 248,329.66 points.

Value. Market value fell by 642 billion naira (about US$474 million) to N161.23 trillion (about US$119 billion).

Cause. Aradel has published no reason for the fall; its shares closed Tuesday at N1,296 (US$0.96).

As of. 18 November 2026, 22:00 GMT.

Nigeria’s market fell 0.40% on 18 November, but Aradel’s 10% drop accounts for most of the lost value, and the company has not said why.

What Happened on the Exchange

The NGX All-Share Index, the main gauge of Nigerian stocks, closed at 248,329.66 points on 18 November, down 989 points from 249,318.66 on Tuesday 17 November (NGX daily market data, converted at US$1 = N1,353.38, the rate from RT, a market-data provider, for 18 November). That left total market value at N161.23 trillion (about US$119 billion), N642.15 billion (about US$474 million) lower than the day before.

Aradel’s share price fell from N1,296 (US$0.96) to N1,166.40 (US$0.86), a drop of N129.60 (about US$0.10), in NGX trading data for the day. The company’s market value is now about N5.07 trillion (about US$3.7 billion), roughly N560 billion (about US$414 million) below its Tuesday level, or close to nine-tenths of the day’s total loss.

File photo: the Ikeja monument in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, at night.

The NGX’s Oil and Gas sector index fell 3.47% to 5,720.07 points. The Banking index slipped 0.46%, with Zenith Bank, a large Nigerian lender, down 2.59%.

Not everything fell: the Growth index rose 0.65% and the Industrial index gained 0.12%. Trading was lighter than on Tuesday, with 451.10 million shares changing hands against 564.04 million.

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Why Aradel Fell

Aradel has issued no statement on the NGX explaining the fall, and we found no company filing dated 18 November that points to a cause. The decline came on a day when the whole oil and gas sector weakened, which fits with investors selling the sector rather than reacting to news about one firm.

That reading is an inference, not a confirmed reason. Aradel’s shares were already lower than a month earlier, when RT, a financial data provider, recorded a close of N1,499.90 (about US$1.11 at today’s rate) on 22 October.

Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Brent crude · benchmark 89.38

-2.79% L 88.51 day range H 90.21 +37.74% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Gold 3,748 +0.16% Silver 45.34 +0.76% Copper 5.68 +0.38% Iron ore 161.91 · WTI crude 82.28 -1.18% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume GOLD 3,748 +0.16% -7.83% 3,742 3,760 3,727 20,603 SILVER 45.34 +0.76% -10.13% 45.00 45.79 45.02 5,928 BRENT 89.38 -2.79% +37.74% 91.95 90.21 88.51 1,364 WTI 82.28 -1.18% +35.46% 83.26 83.11 81.69 13,187 COPPER 5.68 +0.38% +14.48% 5.66 5.72 5.65 6,238 LITHIUM 55.57 -1.51% -12.00% 56.42 56.10 55.38 53,667 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.22% 161.91 161.91 1 SOY 1,215 -0.18% +5.29% 1,217 1,220 1,214 4,804 CORN 434.00 -0.34% -0.63% 435.50 436.25 433.75 14,921 WHEAT 584.50 +2.54% +6.95% 570.00 588.50 583.75 3,751 COFFEE 276.05 -3.68% -33.54% 286.60 280.45 272.90 — SUGAR 18.07 -0.55% +22.93% 18.17 18.26 17.75 — COCOA 5,027 -0.06% -4.47% 5,030 5,206 4,994 — ORANGE JUICE 129.10 -4.37% -18.39% 135.00 134.50 128.65 — COTTON 80.95 +4.69% +29.38% 77.32 79.90 78.63 8,546 BEEF 219.90 +0.51% -0.06% 218.77 220.25 217.78 4,137 CATTLE 336.85 +0.38% -1.15% 335.58 336.98 334.55 359 USD/BRL 5.85 +1.20% +9.91% 5.78 5.87 5.76 — Largest moves today COTTON

80.95

+4.69% ORANGE JUICE

129.10

-4.37% COFFEE

276.05

-3.68% BRENT

89.38

-2.79% WHEAT

584.50

+2.54% LITHIUM

55.57

-1.51% USD/BRL

5.85

+1.20% WTI

82.28

-1.18% The session read The Brent crude eased 2.79%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. COTTON led, while ORANGE JUICE lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Brazil Index to Admit Firms Listed Abroad Read →

Big Picture

Aradel Holdings produces oil and gas in Nigeria and is listed on the NGX. Its first-half results showed pre-tax profit of N752.71 billion (about US$556 million) on revenue of N2.49 trillion (about US$1.84 billion) for the six months to 30 June 2026.

The market has still been strong this year: the All-Share Index is up about 59.6% since the 2025 close of 155,613.03 points on 31 December 2025 (RT index data). The two-session slide, from Monday’s close of 252,809.78 points, is 1.8%, small against that gain.

What We Know

The index level, the 0.40% fall and the size of Aradel’s drop come from NGX daily trading data for 18 November 2026. The index closes match the figures from RT, which we used as a second check.

The sector figures and the list of other large movers come from the same daily market data. Among smaller stocks, the biggest daily moves were falls of 9.86% and 8.85% and a rise of 9.79%.

Why It Matters

Nigeria’s stock market is small and concentrated. A single stock worth N5.07 trillion (about US$3.7 billion) is enough to move the national index.

The naira, Nigeria’s currency, closed at N1,353.38 per US$1 on 18 November, against N1,345.76 on Monday 16 November (RT). A falling share price in naira terms is a smaller dollar number for foreign holders, and it can also reflect weaker oil-sector sentiment.

What to Watch

The NGX trades again on Thursday 19 November 2026, when the daily price list will show whether Aradel stabilises or hits its 10% limit a second time. Aradel’s next results date has not been confirmed in any filing we found.

The company’s statements to the NGX, rather than commentary, are the place to look for any explanation. We found no date for the next NGX sector update.

The Counter-View

We found no named analyst or institution on the record on 18 November arguing that the fall reflects a company-specific problem at Aradel. The sector-wide drop points the other way, though no one has confirmed that either.

In Plain English

NGX: the Nigerian Exchange, the country’s main stock market in Lagos.

the Nigerian Exchange, the country’s main stock market in Lagos. All-Share Index: a number that tracks the price of every listed company, weighted by size.

a number that tracks the price of every listed company, weighted by size. Market value: share price multiplied by shares in issue, the total price of a company or market.

share price multiplied by shares in issue, the total price of a company or market. 10% limit: the most a share may rise or fall in one day on the NGX.

What Is Not Known

It is not known why Aradel’s shares fell, because the company has published no explanation. We also do not know who sold or how large the largest trades were.

The exact timing of the fall within the session is not in the data we found. RT had not yet posted Aradel’s 18 November price when we checked, so the closing price rests on the NGX daily data alone.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Aradel shares on 18 November 2026?

Aradel Holdings fell 10%, from N1,296 (US$0.96) to N1,166.40 (US$0.86), the most the NGX allows in one day. The company has not explained the fall.

How much did the Nigerian stock market lose?

The NGX All-Share Index fell 0.40% to 248,329.66 points. Total market value dropped N642.15 billion (about US$474 million) at US$1 = N1,353.38, the RT rate.

What is Aradel Holdings?

Aradel is a Nigerian oil and gas producer listed on the Nigerian Exchange. For the six months to 30 June 2026 it reported pre-tax profit of N752.71 billion (about US$556 million).

Why should US investors care?

Nigeria’s stock market is concentrated, so one large stock can move the whole index, and it is an OPEC oil producer. Sharp falls in Aradel show how oil-sector sentiment moves local stocks and the naira.

Sources Published Wednesday 18 November 2026 · Source: NGX daily market data of 18 November 2026; Aradel Holdings filings with the NGX; RT index and exchange-rate data. Nigerian Exchange (NGX) · NGX document library · RT

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