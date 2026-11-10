Brent Dips Below US$90 on Iran Peace Hopes

NIGERIA · OIL

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, briefly fell below US$90 a barrel on Tuesday 10 November 2026 for the first time since August as hopes grew for an end to the US war with Iran. It touched about US$89.2 before settling near US$91.5, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark, settled near US$86.

For US readers, cheaper crude eases pressure on petrol prices after last week’s midterm elections, the US vote for Congress. For Nigeria, a major African oil producer whose budget and currency depend on crude sales, the price is still well above what its 2026 budget planned.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts The price Brent settled near US$91.5 a barrel on 10 November 2026 after an intraday low near US$89.2.

The trigger President Donald Trump said on Monday 9 November the war with Iran is “going to be ending fairly soon”.

Nigeria The 2026 budget proposal assumed US$64.85 a barrel; Nigeria’s Senate argued for US$60.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gives 86% to WTI touching US$85 in November (as of 4:25 p.m. ET, 10 November).

The risk No deal terms had been made public by 10 November, and attacks on ships continue. The dip rests on diplomacy that is still uncertain. Prices can reverse as fast as they fell.

Why Brent Dipped

Trump said at the White House on Monday 9 November, after meeting the prime minister of Qatar, “We’re seeing momentum toward the end of this conflict. I think it’s going to be ending fairly soon.”

Qatar has been mediating between Washington and Tehran. Oil is again flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea lane for much of the Gulf’s oil, though attacks on ships continue.

Officials on both sides have kept trading hostile words, so the dip rests on hope rather than on a deal.

File photo: a drilling rig at a waterfront yard in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. (Photo: S.aderogba, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on WTI (Nigeria) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, where traders bet real money, the November WTI market had US$2.05 million traded as of 4:25 p.m. ET on 10 November 2026. Traders gave 86% to WTI falling to US$85 at some point this month and 57% to US$80, but also 64% to a rise to US$90 and 20% to US$100.

Those prices are bets, not forecasts. The mix of falling and rising targets shows that traders expect large swings.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Brent crude · benchmark 91.82

-0.81% L 91.73 day range H 92.08 +43.33% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 33% advancing 5 ▲ advancing 10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Gold 4,045 -1.69% Silver 51.55 -1.94% Copper 6.27 -0.97% Iron ore 161.91 · WTI crude 86.22 -0.73% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume GOLD 4,045 -1.69% -1.87% 4,115 4,045 4,038 964 SILVER 51.55 -1.94% +2.73% 52.56 51.57 51.46 165 BRENT 91.82 -0.81% +43.33% 92.57 92.08 91.73 22 WTI 86.22 -0.73% +43.39% 86.85 86.45 86.13 659 COPPER 6.27 -0.97% +23.20% 6.33 6.27 6.26 255 LITHIUM 59.98 -2.23% -2.91% 61.35 60.72 59.70 186,159 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.73% 161.91 161.91 1 SOY 1,227 +3.76% +9.92% 1,182 1,231 1,185 223,724 CORN 448.00 +1.99% +4.25% 439.25 455.50 438.75 365,903 WHEAT 591.50 +0.60% +10.41% 588.00 599.75 585.25 90,730 COFFEE 266.75 -2.50% -35.68% 273.60 269.00 265.30 21,949 SUGAR 18.15 -0.33% +27.82% 18.21 18.29 17.92 81,903 COCOA 4,852 -3.04% -20.49% 5,004 5,053 4,764 34,008 ORANGE JUICE 146.15 +5.64% -19.57% 138.35 148.20 142.90 984 COTTON 78.28 -0.63% +21.72% 78.78 79.90 78.63 34,150 BEEF 222.55 +2.94% -2.63% 216.20 222.90 219.28 31,370 CATTLE 326.68 -0.51% -2.67% 328.35 327.40 322.15 8,910 USD/BRL 5.58 +1.31% +4.68% 5.51 5.58 5.58 — Largest moves today ORANGE JUICE

146.15

+5.64% SOY

1,227

+3.76% COCOA

4,852

-3.04% BEEF

222.55

+2.94% COFFEE

266.75

-2.50% LITHIUM

59.98

-2.23% CORN

448.00

+1.99% SILVER

51.55

-1.94% The session read The Brent crude eased 0.81%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. ORANGE JUICE led, while COCOA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Brazil October Price Index Cools to 1.15% Read →

What It Means for Nigeria

Nigeria’s executive proposed an oil price of US$64.85 a barrel for the 2026 budget, and Nigeria’s Senate argued for US$60. The final figure is not confirmed here, but Brent above US$90 sits well over either number.

Nigerian petrol is priced off crude, and the Lagos refinery of Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote is a key player, as our report on its petrol prices shows. Whether cheaper crude reaches pumps depends on that refinery’s own pricing and on the naira, Nigeria’s currency.

What It Means for You

A lower Brent usually eases fuel costs for US drivers and importers, but the move may not last. No deal terms had been made public by 10 November, and the Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint.

Our reports on Angola’s budget under an oil slide and on Nigerian stocks show how African budgets and markets follow crude. More is on our Nigeria page.

What Is Not Known

No deal terms had been made public by 10 November, and officials on both sides have continued to trade hostile words. It is also unclear when Nigerian pump prices will respond to cheaper crude.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Oil Dip Below US$90?

Traders bet that the US and Iran may end their war after President Trump said on 9 November 2026 it should end “fairly soon”. Brent touched about US$89.2 on 10 November before settling near US$91.5.

What Is Brent Crude?

Brent is the global benchmark price for oil, traded on futures contracts in London. West Texas Intermediate is the US equivalent.

Will Petrol Get Cheaper in Nigeria?

Not automatically. It depends on the Dangote refinery’s pricing and on the naira exchange rate, and no change has been announced.

What Oil Price Did Nigeria Plan On?

The executive proposed US$64.85 a barrel and the Senate argued for US$60. Brent near US$90 is well above both.

Sources: Settlement data for Brent futures (ICE Futures Europe) and WTI futures (NYMEX), 10 November 2026; Polymarket market data, 10 November 2026; Nigeria’s 2026 budget proposal and Senate debate on the oil price benchmark; remarks of US President Donald Trump at the White House, 9 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy Sign up another address or choice