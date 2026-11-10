Brent Dips Below US$90 on Iran Peace Hopes

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.31% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.42% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,296▲ 5.65% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.04% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.78% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.22 ▼ 0.73% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.97% GOLD 4,045 ▼ 1.69% SILVER 51.55 ▼ 1.94% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.31% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.43% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,296 ▲ 5.65% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.04% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.78% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.22 ▼ 0.73% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.97% GOLD 4,045 ▼ 1.69% SILVER 51.55 ▼ 1.94% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Brent Dips Below US$90 on Iran Peace Hopes

By · · 4 min read

NIGERIA · OIL

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, briefly fell below US$90 a barrel on Tuesday 10 November 2026 for the first time since August as hopes grew for an end to the US war with Iran. It touched about US$89.2 before settling near US$91.5, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark, settled near US$86.

For US readers, cheaper crude eases pressure on petrol prices after last week’s midterm elections, the US vote for Congress. For Nigeria, a major African oil producer whose budget and currency depend on crude sales, the price is still well above what its 2026 budget planned.

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Key Facts

  • The price Brent settled near US$91.5 a barrel on 10 November 2026 after an intraday low near US$89.2.
  • The trigger President Donald Trump said on Monday 9 November the war with Iran is “going to be ending fairly soon”.
  • Nigeria The 2026 budget proposal assumed US$64.85 a barrel; Nigeria’s Senate argued for US$60.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gives 86% to WTI touching US$85 in November (as of 4:25 p.m. ET, 10 November).
  • The risk No deal terms had been made public by 10 November, and attacks on ships continue.

The dip rests on diplomacy that is still uncertain. Prices can reverse as fast as they fell.

Why Brent Dipped

Trump said at the White House on Monday 9 November, after meeting the prime minister of Qatar, “We’re seeing momentum toward the end of this conflict. I think it’s going to be ending fairly soon.”

Qatar has been mediating between Washington and Tehran. Oil is again flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea lane for much of the Gulf’s oil, though attacks on ships continue.

Officials on both sides have kept trading hostile words, so the dip rests on hope rather than on a deal.

Drilling rig legs rising above a waterfront yard in Lagos, Nigeria
File photo: a drilling rig at a waterfront yard in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. (Photo: S.aderogba, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, where traders bet real money, the November WTI market had US$2.05 million traded as of 4:25 p.m. ET on 10 November 2026. Traders gave 86% to WTI falling to US$85 at some point this month and 57% to US$80, but also 64% to a rise to US$90 and 20% to US$100.

Those prices are bets, not forecasts. The mix of falling and rising targets shows that traders expect large swings.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Live Market IntelligenceCommodities — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Commodities — Live Market Board

Global
Nov 10, 2026 · 20:38

Brent crude · benchmark
91.82
-0.81%
L 91.73day rangeH 92.08

+43.33% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
33% advancing

5 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Gold
4,045
-1.69%

Silver
51.55
-1.94%

Copper
6.27
-0.97%

Iron ore
161.91
·

WTI crude
86.22
-0.73%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
GOLD 4,045 -1.69% -1.87% 4,115 4,045 4,038 964
SILVER 51.55 -1.94% +2.73% 52.56 51.57 51.46 165
BRENT 91.82 -0.81% +43.33% 92.57 92.08 91.73 22
WTI 86.22 -0.73% +43.39% 86.85 86.45 86.13 659
COPPER 6.27 -0.97% +23.20% 6.33 6.27 6.26 255
LITHIUM 59.98 -2.23% -2.91% 61.35 60.72 59.70 186,159
IRON ORE 161.91 +55.73% 161.91 161.91 1
SOY 1,227 +3.76% +9.92% 1,182 1,231 1,185 223,724
CORN 448.00 +1.99% +4.25% 439.25 455.50 438.75 365,903
WHEAT 591.50 +0.60% +10.41% 588.00 599.75 585.25 90,730
COFFEE 266.75 -2.50% -35.68% 273.60 269.00 265.30 21,949
SUGAR 18.15 -0.33% +27.82% 18.21 18.29 17.92 81,903
COCOA 4,852 -3.04% -20.49% 5,004 5,053 4,764 34,008
ORANGE JUICE 146.15 +5.64% -19.57% 138.35 148.20 142.90 984
COTTON 78.28 -0.63% +21.72% 78.78 79.90 78.63 34,150
BEEF 222.55 +2.94% -2.63% 216.20 222.90 219.28 31,370
CATTLE 326.68 -0.51% -2.67% 328.35 327.40 322.15 8,910
USD/BRL 5.58 +1.31% +4.68% 5.51 5.58 5.58

Largest moves today
ORANGE JUICE
146.15
+5.64%
SOY
1,227
+3.76%
COCOA
4,852
-3.04%
BEEF
222.55
+2.94%
COFFEE
266.75
-2.50%
LITHIUM
59.98
-2.23%
CORN
448.00
+1.99%
SILVER
51.55
-1.94%

The session read
The Brent crude eased 0.81%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. ORANGE JUICE led, while COCOA lagged.

From The Rio Times

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What It Means for Nigeria

Nigeria’s executive proposed an oil price of US$64.85 a barrel for the 2026 budget, and Nigeria’s Senate argued for US$60. The final figure is not confirmed here, but Brent above US$90 sits well over either number.

Nigerian petrol is priced off crude, and the Lagos refinery of Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote is a key player, as our report on its petrol prices shows. Whether cheaper crude reaches pumps depends on that refinery’s own pricing and on the naira, Nigeria’s currency.

What It Means for You

A lower Brent usually eases fuel costs for US drivers and importers, but the move may not last. No deal terms had been made public by 10 November, and the Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint.

Our reports on Angola’s budget under an oil slide and on Nigerian stocks show how African budgets and markets follow crude. More is on our Nigeria page.

What Is Not Known

No deal terms had been made public by 10 November, and officials on both sides have continued to trade hostile words. It is also unclear when Nigerian pump prices will respond to cheaper crude.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Oil Dip Below US$90?

Traders bet that the US and Iran may end their war after President Trump said on 9 November 2026 it should end “fairly soon”. Brent touched about US$89.2 on 10 November before settling near US$91.5.

What Is Brent Crude?

Brent is the global benchmark price for oil, traded on futures contracts in London. West Texas Intermediate is the US equivalent.

Will Petrol Get Cheaper in Nigeria?

Not automatically. It depends on the Dangote refinery’s pricing and on the naira exchange rate, and no change has been announced.

What Oil Price Did Nigeria Plan On?

The executive proposed US$64.85 a barrel and the Senate argued for US$60. Brent near US$90 is well above both.

Sources: Settlement data for Brent futures (ICE Futures Europe) and WTI futures (NYMEX), 10 November 2026; Polymarket market data, 10 November 2026; Nigeria’s 2026 budget proposal and Senate debate on the oil price benchmark; remarks of US President Donald Trump at the White House, 9 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Brent crude Dangote Refinery Iran war Nigeria Nigeria budget oil prices petrol prices Polymarket Strait of Hormuz WTI

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