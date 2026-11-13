Pension Funds Eye US$1B of Dangote Refinery

Victoria Island, Lagos. Rio Times photo library. photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Markets: Nigeria

South Africa’s state pension manager and Nigerian pension fund administrators have reportedly applied for nearly US$1 billion of shares in the initial public offering (IPO) of the Dangote Refinery, the Nigerian refinery owned by businessman Aliko Dangote. Bloomberg, the US financial news service, reported this on 13 November 2026, and neither Dangote nor the South African fund commented.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Applications. Investors reportedly seek nearly US$1 billion of shares, according to people familiar with the deal. —PIC. South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation reportedly applied for about US$500 million; Nigerian funds the rest. —Valuation. Nairametrics says the offering values the whole refinery at about US$50 billion. —Listing. The prospectus sets trading 15 business days after allotment, roughly 8 December 2026.

What Was Reported

Bloomberg reported on Friday 13 November 2026, citing people familiar with the transaction, that South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s largest asset manager, and Nigerian pension fund administrators, the firms that run workers’ pension accounts, are among large investors seeking Dangote Refinery shares. The PIC, which manages almost US$220 billion, reportedly applied for about US$500 million, with Nigerian administrators seeking roughly US$400 million to US$500 million.

Nairametrics, the Lagos business site that relayed the report, says Nigeria’s pension industry serves about 11 million contributors. Neither Dangote nor the PIC commented, according to that account.

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Why It Matters

Pension money would give the offering a base of long-term institutional holders rather than only retail buyers. Nigeria’s pension regulator, the National Pension Commission (PenCom), gave administrators a one-off waiver in May 2026 that relaxed some investment rules for this offering, Nairametrics reports.

Nairametrics says the offering drew about US$4.3 billion of subscription requests from 3.8 million subscribers and values the whole refinery near US$50 billion, with proceeds meant to help double processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels a day, Nairametrics says. We have not matched these figures to the prospectus.

Lagos, Nigeria. Rio Times photo library. photo. A Lagos BRT bus at the Mile 12 terminal, Lagos, photographed on 4 July 2019 by Davidben zignature. Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

What To Watch Next

Trading is due to begin 15 business days after allotment, the formal share allocation to applicants, which Nairametrics says could be around 8 December, although the company wants an earlier listing. Any date depends on regulatory approvals.

Our earlier reports on investor numbers and the allotment wait track the process, and the Nigeria news page has more. The company’s own prospectus remains the primary document for the timetable.

What Is Not Known

The individual allocations remain unconfirmed because they rest on unnamed sources. The final allotment, the listing date and whether the funds will receive all they applied for are also unknown.

What It Means for You

For readers outside Nigeria, this is a signal of who is queuing for the shares, not a record of who received them. This article reports a media account for information and is not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who wants shares in the Dangote Refinery IPO?

Bloomberg reports that South Africa’s PIC and Nigerian pension fund administrators applied for nearly US$1 billion in total, roughly US$500 million from the PIC. The figures come from people familiar with the deal and are unconfirmed.

When could Dangote Refinery shares start trading?

The prospectus sets trading 15 business days after allotment, which implies roughly 8 December 2026. Nairametrics says the company is aiming for earlier, subject to approvals.

Sources: Bloomberg report of 13 November 2026 on pension fund interest in the Dangote Refinery IPO, as relayed by Nairametrics, a Lagos business news site (13 November 2026); Nairametrics report on the PenCom waiver, May 2026; the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals IPO prospectus, as described by Nairametrics.

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