Mexico: Veracruz Floods

Torrential rain from Cold Front No. 6 has killed one person and forced relief work in 16 municipalities in Veracruz, a Mexican state on the Gulf of Mexico coast. A municipality is a local-government area, so the 16 “towns” in our headline are 16 such areas.

Federal and state civil protection authorities gave the counts on 17 and 18 November 2026. The rain began on Monday 16 November 2026.

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Veracruz state lies on the Gulf of Mexico coast and has ports, so readers who follow Mexican trade, oil or travel have reason to watch it. We found no official statement on trade, oil or travel disruption so far.

Key Facts Who. The Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN), the national weather service, and federal and state civil protection authorities.

What. One death, six rescued, 31 evacuated, 27 homes damaged; Coatzacoalcos recorded 325.1 mm of rain.

When. Rain began Monday 16 November 2026; the next SMN bulletin is due 18:00 on 18 November, Mexico City time.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

A stalled cold front has kept soaking Mexico’s Gulf coast, and officials have given no date for it to weaken. Coastal Veracruz is again counting the damage.

The Bigger Picture

Coastal Veracruz has flooded before, and the toll was higher then. On 13 October 2025, Laura Velázquez, head of the national civil protection agency, said at least 29 people had died in the state, 18 were missing and 40 municipalities were affected.

This time the mechanism is a front that has stopped moving. The SMN said in its Aviso No. 643, issued at 06:00 on 18 November 2026, that Front No. 6 stays stationary over the Gulf of Mexico and interacts with a low-pressure trough in the southeast and an upper-level trough.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A trough is an elongated area of low air pressure. The SMN says this combination is causing intense rain in the southeast.

The Coatzacoalcos River port in southern Veracruz, one of the municipalities where relief operations ran. File photo. (Photo: Laespadaazul, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Officials Reported

Officials said on 18 November 2026 that relief and direct assistance are running in 16 municipalities. They include Alto Lucero, Alvarado, Yecuatla, Nautla, Poza Rica, Texistepec, Chiconquiaco and Río Blanco.

The rest are Veracruz, Martínez de la Torre, Misantla, Boca del Río, Catemaco, Coatzacoalcos, Vega de Alatorre and Ángel R. Cabada. Six people trapped in vehicles and a home were rescued alive, they said.

Officials said 31 people were evacuated as a precaution, and some went to temporary shelters. State civil protection counted four rescues on 17 November, so the counts differ by day.

Officials counted 27 homes damaged, mostly by water entering, and 10 streams that overflowed, with two more rising. Landslides blocked road sections in Misantla and Yecuatla, which the federal transport ministry (SICT) cleared.

One person has died, and Yecuatla’s municipal government confirmed it. The person was swept away by a river current in Miramar, in Yecuatla, and reported missing on the night of Monday 16 November 2026.

The body was found on Tuesday 17 November after a search by residents and municipal police. It was taken to the prosecutor’s office unit in Misantla, and officials have not released the identity, age or sex.

The Coatzacoalcos city government said in communiqué 0433 on 17 November that Civil Protection has used boats and ambulances since 5:30 a.m. and that 14 listed neighbourhoods flooded. Mayor Pedro Miguel Rosaldo García said the storm-drain network was working at full capacity.

The city also had seven tow trucks clearing stranded vehicles, and it gave no rainfall, evacuee or shelter totals. Its own counts are separate from the federal ones and may differ.

Why It Matters

Officials reported maximum 24-hour rainfall of 325.1 mm (about 12.8 inches) in Coatzacoalcos and 276 mm in Misantla. Those totals cover rain that began on Monday 16 November.

Official weather specialists said on 17 November that Coatzacoalcos (325.1 mm) and Misantla (276 mm) broke November records for 24-hour rain. The earlier marks were 275.5 mm on 5 November 2004 and 261.5 mm on 3 November 1982.

Residents of low-lying streets and riverbanks bear the cost, because rain that outruns the drains stays in streets and enters homes. Officials said most of the 27 damaged homes were hit by water entering.

Coatzacoalcos is a port and industrial city on the Gulf coast. Our earlier report on the Coatzacoalcos floods gives more background on the city.

What Is Not Known

The identity of the dead person is not known, and officials have not released the age or sex. Rainfall totals for the rest of the state are also not known.

We found no official word on port closures, sites of Pemex, the state oil company, or airports. The cost of the damage has not been published, and the official figures may change.

The SMN bulletin gives no date for the front to weaken. Until it does, the length of the heavy rain is open.

What to Watch

The SMN said its next bulletin is due at 18:00 on 18 November, Mexico City time, or earlier if there is a significant change. That is the only dated checkpoint we found, because the 06:00 bulletin gives no date for the front to end.

For 18 November the SMN forecast heavy rain, with very heavy local falls of 50 to 75 mm, in southern Veracruz, eastern Oaxaca, northwest Chiapas and west Tabasco. It also forecast a “Norte” wind event, meaning strong north winds, of 30 to 40 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h on the central and southern Veracruz coast in the morning.

Further official reports should update the counts of evacuees, damaged homes and overflowing streams. The figure of 16 municipalities may change too.

What It Means for You

We found no official statement on trade, oil or travel disruption in the region. That absence does not confirm that operations are normal.

Readers with business or travel plans in the region can follow SMN bulletins and notices from Veracruz state civil protection. This is general information, not personal advice.

Our Mexico coverage carries later reports on the floods. The counts here are official figures as of 18 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Cold Front No. 6?

It is a weather system that the SMN says is stationary over the Gulf of Mexico. It interacts with a low-pressure trough in the southeast and an upper-level trough, causing intense rain.

How many people have died?

One person has died, Yecuatla’s municipal government confirmed. The body was found on Tuesday 17 November after the person was swept away by a river current in Miramar.

How many municipalities are affected?

Officials reported relief operations and direct assistance in 16 municipalities on 18 November 2026. A municipality is a local-government area, and the figure may change.

Is travel or trade disrupted?

We found no official statement on port closures, airports, Pemex (the state oil company) sites or travel disruption. Readers should check SMN bulletins and Veracruz state civil protection notices.

Sources Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (national weather service), Aviso No. 643, 18 November 2026

Federal and state civil protection authorities, counts of 17 and 18 November 2026

Coatzacoalcos city government, communiqué 0433, 17 November 2026

Yecuatla municipal government and Veracruz state civil protection, statements of 17 November 2026

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