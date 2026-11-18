Merida, Yucatan. Health officials say the alert is confined to one closed lake in the north of the city (Photo: Eden, Janine and Jim, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Mexico · Migration

A staff member of the Beta group of Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM), a unit that protects migrants’ rights, says 122 undocumented Cubans were detained in the Yucatán Peninsula between January and November 2026. We could not find the figure in published INM statistics, so it rests on his account.

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Three more Cubans and a Chilean man were detained on Monday, he said. Yucatán also has a large American community, and he put Americans first among the state’s legal foreign residents.

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Key Facts Count. An INM Beta group staffer says 122 undocumented Cubans were detained, January to November.

Latest. Two Cuban men (44, 57) and a Cuban woman (55) were detained Monday, plus a Chilean.

Where. Most stops this month were at two highway checkpoints near Mérida, the Yucatán state capital.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 23:45 GMT.

The count comes from one INM staff member and we could not match it against published statistics, so treat it as his account.

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What the Staffer Said

The latest detainees were found on three buses, two coming from Cancún, a resort city in Quintana Roo state, and one from Tenosique, in Tabasco state. He said 22 migrants of all nationalities were stopped in November, mostly at two highway checkpoints.

The checkpoints are on the Mérida–Campeche road near Halachó, and on the Mérida–Valladolid road under the Teya bridge, near Mérida. He called the pattern unusual: six detained on 3 November and four about a week later, with more groups of four soon after.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In plain English INM: Mexico’s National Migration Institute, the federal agency that controls entry and stay.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute, the federal agency that controls entry and stay. Beta group: an INM unit tasked with protecting migrants’ rights.

an INM unit tasked with protecting migrants’ rights. Coyotes: smugglers who move migrants for a fee; he said the authorities do not rule out their involvement.

A street in the historic centre of Mérida, the Yucatán state capital. (File photo) Photo: diaper, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Who Lives in Yucatán Legally

The staffer cited census figures of nearly 12,000 legally resident migrants in Yucatán, though he did not name the census. Americans were the largest group with 2,954, followed by Cubans with 1,926, Venezuelans with 1,704 and Canadians with 372.

We could not check these numbers against a published census table. They are his figures, given in the same account as the detention count.

The Big Picture

He said Cubans without visas or documents cannot get formal jobs, which keeps them in informal work. He added that people deported by the United States are moving from Quintana Roo to Mérida, adding pressure on local services.

Detainees go to a provisional station in the state capital, where they start a process to regularise their stay, he said. The aim of that process is to give them papers, but he gave no outcome figures.

Why It Matters

Yucatán has a large American community, so a rise in detentions of Cubans touches the same cities where many of them live. The account also suggests that Mexico’s migration controls now reach the interior roads of the peninsula and not only its borders.

For Cubans, a detention in Mérida can be the first step toward regular papers in Mexico or toward removal. Without published outcome data, neither path can be measured.

What to Watch

Official migration statistics for November would show whether the 122 figure holds. We could not find a scheduled release date, so the date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many of the 122 were removed, how many were regularised and how many are still held. His suggestion that smugglers are involved is an assumption, not a finding.

We also could not confirm the Monday detentions or the November count with any second source. Both come from his account alone.

What It Means for You

Foreign residents and visitors in Yucatán with valid papers are not affected by these checkpoints. Document checks on roads between Mérida and its neighbours are a routine part of Mexican migration control.

The Cuban figures, if confirmed, would show how far migration from the island now reaches. They would also show that many Cubans stay in Mexico rather than moving on.

More: Cuba news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Connected Coverage

Sources: Account of a staff member of the Beta group of Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM, gob.mx/inm); we could not retrieve the underlying INM statistics.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Cubans were detained in Yucatán?

An INM Beta group staffer says 122 undocumented Cubans were detained in the Yucatán Peninsula from January to November 2026. We could not match that count with published INM statistics.

Where are migrants stopped in Yucatán?

He said most of the 22 migrants stopped in November were caught at two highway checkpoints. They are on the Mérida–Campeche road near Halachó and on the Mérida–Valladolid road under the Teya bridge.

How many foreigners live legally in Yucatán?

The staffer cited nearly 12,000, with Americans the largest group at 2,954 and Cubans at 1,926. We could not check these against a published census table.

What happens to detained migrants?

He said they are taken to a provisional INM station in Mérida. There they begin a process to regularise their stay.